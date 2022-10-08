ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Hundreds camp out overnight at KU for College Gameday show

By Dave D'Marko
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c0kju_0iQvie2K00

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — One of the coldest nights in about six months didn’t stop fans from camping out overnight to be the first in line for ESPN’s College Gameday show.

By 10 p.m., at least a couple hundred students had set up chairs and sleeping bags on the hill stretching from the set just outside the stadium all the way to the Memorial Carrilon and Campanile.

Friday started with Pat McAfee’s radio show and ESPN College Football Live. Colby Lawhorn was there this morning, and he was still there overnight.

“Since I was like 3 years old, I’ve been coming to games, and there’s only ever been one era comparable to this the excitement on campus is unbelievable,” Lawhorn said.

He was first in line to get into the “pit” when it opens at 5:30 a.m. Saturday for ESPN College Gameday. The show is famous for its signs and crowds of college football crazy fans.

This Kansas celebrity selected as guest picker for College Gameday in Lawrence

“They go all over the country, but to have them for KU football is something we never thought we’d have,” Zach Inman said.

“There is something special about being where the show hasn’t been. There’s an energy and buzz and an excitement,” ESPN’s Rece Davis said.

At 5 -0, the University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks could be bowl eligible before the basketball team even hosts Late Night in the Phog after not making a bowl since 2008.

Still early October, it’s certainly starting to feel like football weather, with temperatures dipping into the 40s Friday night, which is making it a little more difficult for fans camping out all night and still trying to get ready for their midterms.

“Hopefully, by then, I’ll have my gloves and my hand warmers so I can actually type because my fingers are starting to get numb,” Katie Ammon said.

The fans though not willing to let that chill cool their enthusiasm for an underdog team taking the nation by storm.

“Definitely not a typical experience camping out for KU Football, but hey, when we’re going 5-0, we’re going to be here supporting them all the way,” Inman said.

Some things to know if you are heading out Saturday morning, both the parking lots and shuttle will start running at 6 a.m.

The Gameday show starts at 8 a.m. There are rules about the signs regarding vulgarity, politics, and religion. All signs will be inspected before you come into the broadcast area. No markers are allowed in the pit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Lawrence, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Lawrence, KS
Football
City
Lawrence, KS
Local
Kansas Education
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rece Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Gameday#Colby College#Espn College Football#University Of Kansas#American Football#Campanile
fox4kc.com

FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Big 12: New York City mayor ‘now knows Kansas is a brand’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It looks like New York City Mayor Eric Adams is finally learning about Kansas’ brand. The Big 12 Conference tweeted out a photo Tuesday afternoon showing Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark delivering a KU Football jersey to Adams. The caption: “New York City Mayor Eric Adams now knows Kansas is a brand.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
KCTV 5

Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
SHAWNEE, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas family fights to stay together

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
GARDNER, KS
KSN News

KSN News

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy