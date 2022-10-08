Read full article on original website
AED Devices Utilized in Lifesaving Efforts During the Kansas State Fair
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Staff, Highway Patrol Personnel and Nursing Students Recognized by Kansas State Fair Management. Hutchinson, KS – In August of 2022, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Foundation partnered with the Kansas State Fair to provide a total of eleven Automated External Defibrillator (AED) devices to be placed in buildings around the Fairgrounds. Understanding the importance of having these live-saving devices on such a large-scale property, Kansas State Fair staff positioned the devices in all areas of the grounds.
Kansas Aims to Improve Student Mental Health
MAIZE, Kan. (KNS/KMUW) – Public schools in Kansas are spending more money on mental health services, but the supply of therapists isn’t keeping up with demand. The Kansas News Service reports that Governor Laura Kelly heard about the issue Thursday from students and school leaders in south-central Kansas. Earlier this year, state lawmakers approved more money to expand mental health services to schools. A new federal gun law will send $6.5 million to Kansas schools and $15 million to Missouri. It’s paying for more counselors, social workers and therapists. But many kids are still waiting weeks or months for help.
Motorcycle Rider Hospitalized after Reno County Accident
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office reports that Michael Moore, 58 of Haven, was driving NW on K14 near Riverton Road on his Honda motorcycle Thursday evening when Anthony Della Salla, 19 of Sterling, was attempting to pass a vehicle while driving SE. Della Salla did not have enough room and failed to see the oncoming motorcycle.
Hutchinson Art Center to Host Reception for Members Art Show
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Art Center is hard at work hanging their next exhibition – the Hutchinson Art Center Members Art Show. An opening reception will be held on Friday, Oct. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy the variety of stellar work by artist members on...
Central Christian School to Host Open House Oct. 8
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Central Christian School invites families interested in CCS to attend an Open House on Saturday, Oct. 8, for fellowship and a complimentary lunch in the Cougar Courtyard. It will be an opportunity for you to get to know other Central Christian families, visit with staff, and...
Reno County Museum to Host Annual Boo”Seum” SpookWalk
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Reno County Museum is excited to start the spooky season with its annual Boo”Seum” SpookWalk on October 20th, 2022! The Boo”Seum” SpookWalk will be jam packed with festive fall games, pumpkin decorating, costume contest and of course the legendary “Ghosts of Reno’s Past” SpookWalk! The event will take place in the beautiful courtyard of the Reno County Museum from 5:30 – 8:30 PM.
Dragons Down Dodge City; Several Milestones Reached
DODGE CITY, Kan. – The No. 2-ranked Hutchinson Community College Football team rolled up a season-high 599 total yards as head coach Drew Dallas, quarterback Dylan Laible and receiver Malik Benson all reached milestones in a Jayhawk Conference victory on Saturday at Dodge City. The Blue Dragons extended their...
Bullpup Lady Netters Claim Regional Title, and Return to State!
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The top 6 singles, and top 6 doubles finishers at each regional tournament qualify for the state tournament. On Saturday, the Bullpup Girls Tennis team all found themselves in the Regional Semifinals, as they hosted seven other schools at McPherson High School. “After some early nerves...
Bullpup Volleyball Takes Third in Home Invitational
MCPHERSON, Kan. – On Saturday, the Bullpup Volleyball team hosted seven other schools for their home Invitational at McPherson High School, where they took third place. The Pups opened with a tough 3-set loss to Garden Plain. Head Coach Christy Doile said, “At times we played really, really well and unfortunately we had some stretches where we didn’t play well as a group.” Doile added, “We dug ourselves a hole twice and almost came back for the win.” After a 25-20 win in Set 1, the Pups would find themselves down in Set 2 13-22, before Addison Chapman served several points in a row, holding off Garden Plain’s game point over and over, but the Pups would fall 23-25. The Pups would suffer another heartbreaker in the final set, falling 26-28.
Salthawk Defense Shines Again in Victory Against Campus
HAYSVILLE, Kan. – For the second straight week, the Hutchinson High defense shined in just missing a shutout. Campus was held to 215 yards of offense on 60 plays, and the Colts mustered just 13 first downs, as Hutch methodically beat the Colts 28-7 on Friday in Haysville. Campus’...
Buhler Defense Locks Down Another Opponent, Climbs to .500 After 0-3 Start
AUGUSTA, Kan. – Three weeks ago, Buhler’s season was in the doldrums. The Crusaders were 0-3, a stretch that included their first-ever loss to Circle. Now, Buhler is back to .500 and has climbed all the way to sixth place in the Class 4A West District after it beat Augusta 28-14 Friday in Augusta.
Hoover’s Game-Winning Field Goal Leads the Pups Past Wellington 34-32
WELLINGTON, Kan. – On one of the few grass fields left in Class 4A, the Bullpup Football team saw a 31-12 lead, quickly evaporate into a 32-31 deficit Friday night in Wellington. But with 2:52 to go in the fourth quarter, the Pups would execute their 2-minute offense, getting well within range for Blaise Hoover, who would win the game with a field goal for MHS 34-32. Once again, the Pups were able to get off to a quick start behind the running game of Dawson Gottwald and Jaytin Gumm, but it was Hunter Alvord, who would get the Pups on the board, scoring from 5 yards out. In the second quarter, Alvord would air it out to Tucker Pelnar for a 52-yard touchdown, giving the Pups a 21-6 lead.
Swedes Come Up Short in Double OT Thriller
Sterling, Kan. – The Bethany College Swedes traveled to Sterling, Kansas to face the Sterling College Warriors. After receiving the opening kickoff, the Swedes would make their way down the field on an 8-play, 58-yard scoring drive capped off by a touchdown reception by sophomore wideout Brock Burnette from senior quarterback Nick Truelove. A couple of possessions later, the Warriors would reach the endzone on a 5-yard rush to take a 7-6 lead into the second quarter.
