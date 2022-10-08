WELLINGTON, Kan. – On one of the few grass fields left in Class 4A, the Bullpup Football team saw a 31-12 lead, quickly evaporate into a 32-31 deficit Friday night in Wellington. But with 2:52 to go in the fourth quarter, the Pups would execute their 2-minute offense, getting well within range for Blaise Hoover, who would win the game with a field goal for MHS 34-32. Once again, the Pups were able to get off to a quick start behind the running game of Dawson Gottwald and Jaytin Gumm, but it was Hunter Alvord, who would get the Pups on the board, scoring from 5 yards out. In the second quarter, Alvord would air it out to Tucker Pelnar for a 52-yard touchdown, giving the Pups a 21-6 lead.

