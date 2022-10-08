Week 5 Saturday Preview
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Here is the Week 5 Saturday Slate for Section IV football.
Horseheads vs East Syracuse-Minoa
Union-Endicott vs Monroe Woodbury
Maine-Endwell vs Owego
Delhi vs Deposit-Hancock
Harpursville/Afton vs Walton
Thomas A. Edison vs Moravia
Lansing vs Whitney Point
Dryden vs SchuylerCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0