Binghamton, NY

Week 5 Saturday Preview

By Brian Rudman
 2 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Here is the Week 5 Saturday Slate for Section IV football.

Horseheads vs East Syracuse-Minoa

Union-Endicott vs Monroe Woodbury

Maine-Endwell vs Owego

Delhi vs Deposit-Hancock

Harpursville/Afton vs Walton

Thomas A. Edison vs Moravia

Lansing vs Whitney Point

Dryden vs Schuyler

