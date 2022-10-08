Read full article on original website
whdh.com
1 person taken to hospital in Roslindale shooting
BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Roslindale early Monday morning, Boston EMS said. Evidence markers were placed on the ground and crime scene tape was set up near a home on Hyde Park avenue. No further information is immediately available. This is...
whdh.com
Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect
ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing has been reported in Abington, and officers are searching for the suspect, 7NEWS sources said. Officers are along the Commuter Rail tracks where they think the suspect may be traveling. The victim’s injuries are significant, but likely non-life-threatening. The Kingston Line Commuter Rail...
whdh.com
Police investigating Fall River homicide outside sports bar
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a Sunday night homicide outside a sports bar, the Bristol County DA’s Office announced. According to the DA’s Office, shortly after midnight on Sunday, Fall River Police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street for a reported altercation and shooting outside. When they arrived, they found Jose Roberto Zelaya, 45, on the ground. He was rushed to Saint Anne’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:20 a.m.
whdh.com
2 people shot midday in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been shot midday in Roxbury, Boston Police confirmed. The shooting happened at 2990 Washington Street, and the condition of those shot is unknown. A number of witnesses on the scene said they heard gunfire and saw people running. Detectives are currently talking to witnesses,...
NECN
Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Mass. Town; Man, Woman IDed
Two people died over the weekend in Kingston, Massachusetts, during a domestic incident that escalated to a murder-suicide, according to the town's police force. The people, who have a child together, were identified Monday as Colin Cranham and Sara Emerick. Their 6-year-old daughter was not home when the shooting took place.
whdh.com
East Boston man facing charges for assaulting a Lyft driver at Wonderland T stop
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police said a Lyft driver was assaulted at the Wonderland T stop. The victim reported to police that a male suspect, a 30-year-old East Boston resident, assaulted him at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after the Lyft driver explained that the ride the suspect had ordered was only for one person when the suspect and a female entered the vehicle.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Roxbury
At about 7:20PM, on Friday, October 7, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an on-site firearm arrest of Vandell Mason, 38, of Dorchester, in the area of 48 Wayland Street in Roxbury. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle...
whdh.com
One person sent to hospital after Dorchester stabbing
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing in Dorchester sent one person to the hospital. Boston police said that the victim was stabbed in the arm on Gallivan Boulevard near Hutchenson Street Saturday morning. No arrests have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not...
whdh.com
Police release more information on large fight at park in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police released more information on the large fight that took place at a park near Northeastern University after a football game. A massive police response could be seen Friday night at Carter Playground off Columbus Avenue, where officers were called in while a football game was apparently wrapping up.
whdh.com
Boston Police searching for suspects in North End vandalism incident
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals suspected of vandalism at a barber shop in the North End. According to police, the incident happened on August 23 around 12:00 a.m. at North End Blendz Barbershop on Endicott Street. Police are asking...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 7:50 PM, Friday, October 07, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with Massachusetts State Police, conducted a traffic stop that resulted in an on-site firearm arrest at the intersection of Fernboro Street and Intervale Street in Dorchester. While on patrol, officers observed a motor...
Lyft driver assaulted at MBTA Waterland Station in Revere
REVERE - A 30-year-old East Boston man is facing charges after he reportedly assaulted a Lyft driver at the MBTA's Wonderland Station in Revere early Saturday morning.Transit Police said the Lyft driver responded to an order for a single-passenger ride. When he arrived at Wonderland Station, the driver saw that the man was also with a woman.The driver then told the man he couldn't provide them with a ride due to ordering a single-person ride, and that prompted the man to get upset. The driver then assured that the ride would be canceled free of charge, but the 30-year-old walked over to the passenger's door and punched the driver in the face and ear. The driver then fled off.Police said the victim flagged an officer around 1:30 a.m. to tell them about the assault and provided them with a description. The driver had blood dripping down his face when he talked to police, but refused to get any medical attention. The officer was later able to find the man near the parking garage of Wonderland Station, where he admitted he hit the driver. The East Boston man will be summoned to court for assault and battery at a later time.
fallriverreporter.com
Suicides in southeastern Massachusetts jails continues as Kianna Barrows murder suspect dead
Bristol isn’t the only county in Massachusetts with recent issues concerning inmate suicides. In June of this year, a Barnstable County grand jury returned indictments against 23-year-old Tyler Gibbs of Worcester for Murder; Assault & Battery with a Firearm; Carrying a Firearm without a license; Receiving stolen property under $1200; Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (x2); and Aggravated Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Kianna Barrows of North Falmouth on May 10, 2022.
whdh.com
UPDATE: Cohasset Police have located missing hunter
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cohasset have located a missing hunter in the area of Lily Pond. 56-year-old Joseph Whooley was located shortly before noon Sunday. Officials had been searching for the Whooley since Saturday evening after he was reported missing Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews had conducted a foot...
cambridgeday.com
Street brawl of up to 200 outside restaurant ended with the sound of gunfire, police say (updated)
Street brawl of up to 200 outside restaurant ended with the sound of gunfire, police say (updated) The fight reported overnight between Central and Harvard squares was no simple affair, but a street brawl culminated in the sound of gunfire, police said Saturday. The size of the crowd was given as anywhere between 50 to 200 people – though the larger estimate was from police.
whdh.com
Cohasset Police searching for missing hunter
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Cohasset are looking for a missing hunter in the area of Lily Pond. Officials have been searching for the man, 56-year-old Joseph Whooley, since Saturday evening after he was reported missing Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews are conducting a foot search, as well as using...
whdh.com
UPDATE: Two dead after major crash on I-93 in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-93 in Boston that involved a rideshare vehicle and a tow truck. Police said that two passengers in the back seat of a rideshare vehicle were killed around 10 p.m. after getting rear-ended by a tow truck near exit 20.
whdh.com
Crews respond to car on fire in Natick
NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a car on fire in Natick over the weekend. The Natick Fire Department said the fire came after a car crash on Speen Street in Natick Sunday afternoon. Firefighters were able to put out the flames, which could be seen shooting up from the hood of the car.
WCVB
Police find body of hunter reported missing near pond in Cohasset, Massachusetts
COHASSET, Mass. — The body of a Massachusetts man was found more than 12 hours after he was reported missing from a hunting trip in Cohasset. Cohasset police Chief William Quigley said law enforcement located the body of 56-year-old Joseph Whooley, of Quincy, shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday near Lily Pond.
Two dead following crash on I-93NB in Boston
BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and left another injured, Saturday. The crash happened on I-93 northbound in Boston, around 10 p.m., according to officials. State police say that an SUV, which is a ride-share vehicle, was rear-ended by a...
