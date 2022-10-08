Friday Night Scoreboard
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Here are the Friday night scores from around Section IV Football for Week 5.
Chenango Forks – 62 vs Chenango Valley – 7
Johnson City – 26 vs Windsor – 40
Susquehanna Valley – 12 vs Waverly – 34
Henninger – 20 vs Binghamton – 29
Oneonta – 6 vs Norwich – 26
Elmira – 18 vs Corning – 22
Vestal – 65 vs Ithaca – 0
Bainbridge-Guilford – 0 vs Spencer-Van Etten/Candor – 55
Sidney – 0 vs Tioga – 60
Unatego/Franklin – 18 vs Greene – 38
Newfield – 28 vs Unadilla Valley – 0
