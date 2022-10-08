Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Why Bitcoin and Chainlink Investors Are Eyeing Up Potentially Gaining 1,000x More With New Crypto Big Eyes Coin
The cryptocurrency market is a highly competitive space, especially with new crypto projects showing up daily on the market, trying to gain the attention of new users. Still, a number of projects in the cryptocurrency industry appear to be unstoppable, like Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK), two prominent projects that have seen recent growth. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin in its third presale stage, appears ready to take over the market.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
Binance gets hacked: What it means for the crypto industry
When it rains, it pours. Just when things were starting to look up for the crypto industry comes news that Binance, the world’s biggest exchange, suffered a major hack on Thursday night. The details are still trickling out, but the short version is that a hacker was able to exploit a so-called bridge and help themselves to 2 million of Binance’s native BNB tokens. Those are worth around $560 million, though Binance is suggesting it may be able to claw much of it back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Bitcoin, Dogecoin and One Altcoin That’s Exploded in the Last 24 Hours
A popular crypto analyst is updating his outlook on Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and an altcoin that has skyrocketed over the last day. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,000 Twitter followers that he doesn’t think the king crypto is currently at a level where it’s a good investment.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) And Binance Coin (BNB) Lose Investors To The Hideaways (HDWY)
Currently, BNB, especially after a $600m hack on the BSC Chain, and BTC is over 60% down from an all-time-high, are both in a bear market. Bull markets indicate prosperous economic conditions. It signals a market rise and is frequently accompanied by confident investor sentiment over the current uptrend. Meanwhile,...
bitcoinist.com
The Next Big Cryptocurrency Altcoins to Buy in 2022: Shiba Inu, Big Eyes Coin, And Stellar
Cryptocurrency prices have consistently climbed over the last several years due to how simple and secure blockchain technology is. The market is currently focused on the daily introduction of a new cryptocurrency, as well as appealing features such as trading, NFTs, and so on. When it comes to cryptocurrency investing,...
u.today
Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Allocated Almost 5,000 BTC Since Mid-September
Just like all the other major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) has failed to end its bearish recession in early Q4, 2022. However, some whales are sure that dips are for buying. $500 million whale keeps buying: Analyst. Anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) analyst and investor who goes by @Capital15C on Twitter has shared...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bitcoinist.com
Why Meme Coins Are the Way Forward in the Crypto Market – Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.
In an era just after the global Covid-19 pandemic, people are trying to figure out how to connect again. This can be seen in all walks of life, including crypto. Meme coins provide a sense of community and connection for those interested in cryptocurrencies, which is one of the main reasons they are so well-liked. People can connect with others that appreciate meme culture and have a similar sense of humour with these coins.
bitcoinist.com
Runfy Project: Redefining Crypto Utilities With Decentraland and Hex Coin
The blockchain-crypto duo is spreading through every possible niche, as seen in the finance and gaming sectors. New projects coming out are redefining and expanding utilities to show there are more ways of earning secondary income. Take, Runfy (RUNF), a community-driven platform tapping into the fitness and health industries to...
bitcoinist.com
Best Bitcoin Casino USA With No Deposit Bonus Codes Of 2022
Top online BTC casinos have grown to satisfy many players’ gambling and gaming needs. While some players like to play casino games for real money, many others prefer to play real online casino games with a cryptocurrency. Since Bitcoin casinos allow numerous operators to avoid rigorous laws imposed by traditional internet casinos, they’ve been increasingly popular in recent years.
NEWSBTC
Broaden Your Portfolio With Oryen Network (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA) And Solana (SOL)
Diversification is the key to success in a highly volatile and speculative crypto market. If one project doesn’t perform well, the other may cover up the losses. Spreading the risk across several cryptocurrencies is the best allocation strategy for any smart investor. Below are some top cryptocurrencies you can add to your portfolio, if not done already.
bitcoinist.com
With Mastercard’s Crypto Secure, BNB and Uniglo.io Can Integrate Extra Security Into Their Vaults For The Future
The payment giant Mastercard is moving into the cryptocurrency market with force after launching a new software designed to pinpoint fraudulent transactions coming from crypto exchanges. This kind of action signifies the acceptance of cryptocurrency into the general public, that will be driven by large institutions. Crypto Secure Software. This...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin And Smartphones: How Mobile Devices Can Help Bring Mass Crypto Adoption
Bitcoin is already in existence for more than a decade now, being first introduced in 2009. Many years later, the asset established itself as the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, not to mention popularity. Its market cap currently stands at over $370 billion and despite being down 72%...
bitcoinist.com
Cardano and Atom Beaten By The Hideaways Huge 600% Monthly Gain, Is This The Best Crypto Investment of 2022?
The week started poorly but quickly recovered yesterday but today, most top coins are down again. Cardano (ADA) and Cosmos (ATOM) are down today and are trading in a range. Meanwhile, The Hideaways (HDWY) is smashing its presale and has mooned 600% in just 1 month! This project is taking off and investors don’t want to miss out on what could be the best crypto investment of 2022.The Hideaways has confirmed the price will rise from $0.045 to $0.06 and the presale has entered its final stage so make sure you rush to invest!
bitcoinist.com
Gaming Coins That Could Yield Massive Profits In The Ongoing Bear Market – Decentraland, The Sandbox and Moshnake
Online gaming is a sector that has been around for a long time. However, with the arrival of blockchain technology, we are now seeing a revolution in the meaning of online games and gaming platforms. The combination of blockchain technology and online games has birthed a new wave on the...
bitcoinist.com
Is It Time To Begin Talking Seriously About Bitcoin?
No one believed in cryptocurrency for a long time, it was not taken seriously, and blockchain technologies seemed to many to be a game in virtual reality. Today, everyone knows about Bitcoin, they are trying to figure out blockchain technology, and the crypto is used not only to buy goods and services but also to develop a business.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Shows It Can Develop And Expand, Just Like Solana And Chiliz
Cryptocurrencies are a recent innovation in the financial sector; the first of these, Bitcoin, appeared in the wake of the global financial crisis of 2009. In a short time, these cryptos have become extremely popular, drawing in new crypto fans every day. As these coins guarantee people the highest possible...
bitcoinist.com
These are the 5 Best Performing Cryptos of the Week
Another action-packed week in the crypto market is coming to a close. While large-cap coins like bitcoin and ethereum have given a lukewarm performance with no major highs and lows, these five cryptos are glowing hot. 1. Tamadoge (TAMA) To say Tamadoge had an eventful week would be an understatement....
bitcoinist.com
XEN Crypto Detonated the Crypto Market, Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC Became Its Main Battlefield
Recently, a project called XEN Crypto suddenly detonated the crypto market. The mint of its token XEN attracted the participation of more than 364,114 wallet addresses and triggered a surge in Ethereum network gas fees for 2 consecutive days, reaching 200wei at one point on October 9. According to Ultrasound data, the ETH burned during the minting process reached 2,271 on October 10, accounting for 19.46% of the total burning of the Ethereum network on October 7.
Comments / 0