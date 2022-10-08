ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bitcoinist.com

Why Bitcoin and Chainlink Investors Are Eyeing Up Potentially Gaining 1,000x More With New Crypto Big Eyes Coin

The cryptocurrency market is a highly competitive space, especially with new crypto projects showing up daily on the market, trying to gain the attention of new users. Still, a number of projects in the cryptocurrency industry appear to be unstoppable, like Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK), two prominent projects that have seen recent growth. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin in its third presale stage, appears ready to take over the market.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions

A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
Fortune

Binance gets hacked: What it means for the crypto industry

When it rains, it pours. Just when things were starting to look up for the crypto industry comes news that Binance, the world’s biggest exchange, suffered a major hack on Thursday night. The details are still trickling out, but the short version is that a hacker was able to exploit a so-called bridge and help themselves to 2 million of Binance’s native BNB tokens. Those are worth around $560 million, though Binance is suggesting it may be able to claw much of it back.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin (BTC) And Binance Coin (BNB) Lose Investors To The Hideaways (HDWY)

Currently, BNB, especially after a $600m hack on the BSC Chain, and BTC is over 60% down from an all-time-high, are both in a bear market. Bull markets indicate prosperous economic conditions. It signals a market rise and is frequently accompanied by confident investor sentiment over the current uptrend. Meanwhile,...
u.today

Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Allocated Almost 5,000 BTC Since Mid-September

Just like all the other major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) has failed to end its bearish recession in early Q4, 2022. However, some whales are sure that dips are for buying. $500 million whale keeps buying: Analyst. Anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) analyst and investor who goes by @Capital15C on Twitter has shared...
bitcoinist.com

Why Meme Coins Are the Way Forward in the Crypto Market – Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

In an era just after the global Covid-19 pandemic, people are trying to figure out how to connect again. This can be seen in all walks of life, including crypto. Meme coins provide a sense of community and connection for those interested in cryptocurrencies, which is one of the main reasons they are so well-liked. People can connect with others that appreciate meme culture and have a similar sense of humour with these coins.
bitcoinist.com

Runfy Project: Redefining Crypto Utilities With Decentraland and Hex Coin

The blockchain-crypto duo is spreading through every possible niche, as seen in the finance and gaming sectors. New projects coming out are redefining and expanding utilities to show there are more ways of earning secondary income. Take, Runfy (RUNF), a community-driven platform tapping into the fitness and health industries to...
bitcoinist.com

Best Bitcoin Casino USA With No Deposit Bonus Codes Of 2022

Top online BTC casinos have grown to satisfy many players’ gambling and gaming needs. While some players like to play casino games for real money, many others prefer to play real online casino games with a cryptocurrency. Since Bitcoin casinos allow numerous operators to avoid rigorous laws imposed by traditional internet casinos, they’ve been increasingly popular in recent years.
bitcoinist.com

With Mastercard’s Crypto Secure, BNB and Uniglo.io Can Integrate Extra Security Into Their Vaults For The Future

The payment giant Mastercard is moving into the cryptocurrency market with force after launching a new software designed to pinpoint fraudulent transactions coming from crypto exchanges. This kind of action signifies the acceptance of cryptocurrency into the general public, that will be driven by large institutions. Crypto Secure Software. This...
bitcoinist.com

Cardano and Atom Beaten By The Hideaways Huge 600% Monthly Gain, Is This The Best Crypto Investment of 2022?

The week started poorly but quickly recovered yesterday but today, most top coins are down again. Cardano (ADA) and Cosmos (ATOM) are down today and are trading in a range. Meanwhile, The Hideaways (HDWY) is smashing its presale and has mooned 600% in just 1 month! This project is taking off and investors don’t want to miss out on what could be the best crypto investment of 2022.The Hideaways has confirmed the price will rise from $0.045 to $0.06 and the presale has entered its final stage so make sure you rush to invest!
bitcoinist.com

Is It Time To Begin Talking Seriously About Bitcoin?

No one believed in cryptocurrency for a long time, it was not taken seriously, and blockchain technologies seemed to many to be a game in virtual reality. Today, everyone knows about Bitcoin, they are trying to figure out blockchain technology, and the crypto is used not only to buy goods and services but also to develop a business.
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin Shows It Can Develop And Expand, Just Like Solana And Chiliz

Cryptocurrencies are a recent innovation in the financial sector; the first of these, Bitcoin, appeared in the wake of the global financial crisis of 2009. In a short time, these cryptos have become extremely popular, drawing in new crypto fans every day. As these coins guarantee people the highest possible...
bitcoinist.com

These are the 5 Best Performing Cryptos of the Week

Another action-packed week in the crypto market is coming to a close. While large-cap coins like bitcoin and ethereum have given a lukewarm performance with no major highs and lows, these five cryptos are glowing hot. 1. Tamadoge (TAMA) To say Tamadoge had an eventful week would be an understatement....
bitcoinist.com

XEN Crypto Detonated the Crypto Market, Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC Became Its Main Battlefield

Recently, a project called XEN Crypto suddenly detonated the crypto market. The mint of its token XEN attracted the participation of more than 364,114 wallet addresses and triggered a surge in Ethereum network gas fees for 2 consecutive days, reaching 200wei at one point on October 9. According to Ultrasound data, the ETH burned during the minting process reached 2,271 on October 10, accounting for 19.46% of the total burning of the Ethereum network on October 7.
