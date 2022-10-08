MCPHERSON, Kan. – On Saturday, the Bullpup Volleyball team hosted seven other schools for their home Invitational at McPherson High School, where they took third place. The Pups opened with a tough 3-set loss to Garden Plain. Head Coach Christy Doile said, “At times we played really, really well and unfortunately we had some stretches where we didn’t play well as a group.” Doile added, “We dug ourselves a hole twice and almost came back for the win.” After a 25-20 win in Set 1, the Pups would find themselves down in Set 2 13-22, before Addison Chapman served several points in a row, holding off Garden Plain’s game point over and over, but the Pups would fall 23-25. The Pups would suffer another heartbreaker in the final set, falling 26-28.

