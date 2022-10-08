Read full article on original website
Bullpup Lady Netters Claim Regional Title, and Return to State!
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The top 6 singles, and top 6 doubles finishers at each regional tournament qualify for the state tournament. On Saturday, the Bullpup Girls Tennis team all found themselves in the Regional Semifinals, as they hosted seven other schools at McPherson High School. “After some early nerves...
🏈HUTCHCC: No. 2 Dragons remain undefeated
DODGE CITY, Kan. — No. 2 Hutchinson (6-0, 3-0) was on Dylan Watch Saturday afternoon against the Conquistadors (2-4, 1-3). Quarterback Dylan Laible needed just three passing yards to surpass Luke Barnes as Hutchinson's all-time leader. Running back Dylan Kedzior came into the game as the back-to-back Conference Player...
Wichita, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏈 games in Wichita. The Wichita South High School football team will have a game with Wichita Northwest High School on October 10, 2022, 14:15:00. The Kapaun Mount Carmel High School football team will have a game with Bishop Carroll Catholic High School on October 10, 2022, 14:15:00.
Bullpup Volleyball Takes Third in Home Invitational
MCPHERSON, Kan. – On Saturday, the Bullpup Volleyball team hosted seven other schools for their home Invitational at McPherson High School, where they took third place. The Pups opened with a tough 3-set loss to Garden Plain. Head Coach Christy Doile said, “At times we played really, really well and unfortunately we had some stretches where we didn’t play well as a group.” Doile added, “We dug ourselves a hole twice and almost came back for the win.” After a 25-20 win in Set 1, the Pups would find themselves down in Set 2 13-22, before Addison Chapman served several points in a row, holding off Garden Plain’s game point over and over, but the Pups would fall 23-25. The Pups would suffer another heartbreaker in the final set, falling 26-28.
Buhler Defense Locks Down Another Opponent, Climbs to .500 After 0-3 Start
AUGUSTA, Kan. – Three weeks ago, Buhler’s season was in the doldrums. The Crusaders were 0-3, a stretch that included their first-ever loss to Circle. Now, Buhler is back to .500 and has climbed all the way to sixth place in the Class 4A West District after it beat Augusta 28-14 Friday in Augusta.
Friday Football Fever: Week 6 scores
High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 6 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Watch the video above to see highlights from the games.
Maize edges Derby in yet another instant classic
It’s the strongest start to a season for the Jayhawks since 2009 and fans are taking notice. Rising Star: 10-year-old Wichita girl off to hot start in young boxing career. Addison Kenney is showing the meaning of "girl power." Wichita State runner returns to cross country after near-3-year layoff.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
The Final Four is set for the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket
Our social media venture to find Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ is closing in on a champion. The tournament bracket featured 32 restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups around town with three goals in mind:. Introduce you all to the incredible number of options many of you may have never heard...
Lawrence man sent to Hutchinson hospital after SUV skids, rolls into ditch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sent to a Hutchinson hospital after his SUV skidded and rolled into a ditch. The Kansas Highway Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Valley Pride and Des Moines Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Warm start to the work week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the warmer weather on Sunday promises to stick around as we start the work week. Wake-up temperatures in the 40s and 50s will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. A weak...
Central Christian School to Host Open House Oct. 8
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Central Christian School invites families interested in CCS to attend an Open House on Saturday, Oct. 8, for fellowship and a complimentary lunch in the Cougar Courtyard. It will be an opportunity for you to get to know other Central Christian families, visit with staff, and...
Haven man injured in motorcycle accident
NICKERSON, Kan. — One person was injured in a two vehicle accident near Nickerson Thursday evening. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Department, 58-year-old Michael Moore of Haven was riding his motorcycle northwest on K-14 when 19-year-old Anthony Della Salla of Sterling attempted to pass a vehicle while driving southeast on K-14.
Traffic stalled on Kellogg after crash; 5 injured
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people sustained injuries in a crash on eastbound Kellogg near the K-96 exit Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at around 1:30 and shut down eastbound traffic between K-96 and Greenwich. Two people suffered serious injuries while three more had minor injuries. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All...
1 dead in motorcycle crash in S Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in south Wichita late Monday morning. The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. at 5900 S. Broadway. Sedgwick County 911 confirmed the fatality, but had no other information. We have a reporter headed to the scene and will...
KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
One killed in K-15 crash Monday, road reopens
One person died in a crash at Kansas Highway 15 and 55th Street South.
Goddard teacher recognized for saving student’s life at school
GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - Teachers are tasked with a lot already, but a Goddard Middle School teacher went above and beyond in a life-saving effort. In recognition of a heroic act, that teacher was surprised Friday morning, honored by her school, the district and the student she saved. The school district’s police chief presented her with an honorary badge.
MISSING IN KANSAS: Natalie Hull located safe
The mom of Natalie Hull said that as of Friday, her daughter was found safe. A mom is asking for the community’s help for finding her daughter, who ran away from home. Natalie Hull, 15, was last seen on Monday, Oct. 3, in Wichita. She may be on the south side of town or on Broadway, her mom shares.
KWU to Build New Dining Hall
Students at Kansas Wesleyan University will have a new place to eat in the future. The school plans to construct a new dining hall. According to KWU, Buoyed by a 2021 gift from Jeff Bieber ’71, it will break ground on a new dining facility Saturday, Oct. 22, as part of Homecoming & Family Weekend. The ceremony will begin at noon at the corner of Santa Fe and Kirwin, and the public is invited to attend.
