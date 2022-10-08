Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
Ja Morant dunks, rookie dance moves highlight Memphis Grizzlies open practice
If rising ticket sales weren't already an indication of increased Memphis Grizzlies appeal, Sunday's open practice sure was. The crowd inside of FedExForum rivaled that of any past Grizzlies open practice. “I’ve been doing this for 19 years here in Memphis, and I’ve never seen a crowd like this for...
Donte DiVencenzo Expected Boston Celtics Trade Last Season
Donte DiVincenzo has done a lot of moving in the last few months. He began the 2021-22 season with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team that drafted him No. 17 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. DiVincenzo got a late start to the season because of an ankle injury that was suffered during the team’s first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat in 2021.
NBA
Lakers Sign LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guards LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison, it was announced today. In a related move, the Lakers have requested waivers on guards Dwayne Bacon and Javante McCoy. Figueroa (6’6”, 200) appeared in 32 NBA G League games (23 starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors during...
Darius Garland explains how ‘ultimate scorer’ Donovan Mitchell will take the Cavs over the top
Superstar guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to help the Cleveland Cavaliers make some noise in the regular season and lead the team to the playoffs this season. Fans were able to see Mitchell in action with the Cavs for the first time on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He didn’t disappoint, recording 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 19 minutes of action.
Orlando Magic Sign Recent Los Angeles Clippers Player
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic announced the signing of Jay Scrubb. The 22-year-old played in 18 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season.
At open practice, Grizzlies show just how fun they are
It was possibly the biggest crowd ever for a Grizzlies’ open practice, and the entertainment included Kennedy Chandler being voted champion of the rookie dance competition.
NBC Sports
Blake Griffin has solid C's debut in preseason win over Hornets
It wasn't a 41-point blowout, but the Boston Celtics completed their preseason sweep of the Charlotte Hornets with a win on Friday night. The C's bounced back from a sloppy first quarter and erased a 16-point deficit to take down Charlotte at Greensboro Coliseum, 112-103. They shot 19-for-44 (43.2 percent) from 3-point range to improve to 3-1 in the preseason.
NBA
Trail Blazers Head South To Take On Kings In Fourth Preseason Game
The Trail Blazers and Kings will meet four times in the regular season, with the first matchup occuring on opening night in Sacramento on October 19. The Kings will visit Portland later this season for consecutive games on March 29 and 31. - Sacramento won the season series against Portland in 2021-22, 2-1.
Roderick Robinson II, No. 1 RB in California, flips from UCLA Bruins to Georgia Bulldogs
(Photos by Steven Silva) Lincoln High School star Roderick Robinson II is rated as the top running back in the state of California. And until recently he had planned to remain in state and play for Chip Kelly's UCLA Bruins. But over the past few weeks, the bruising 6-foot-1, 230-pound ...
Trey Murphy III leads Pelicans Past Spurs
Trey Murphy III and Pelicans blast Spurs to remain undefeated at 3-0 in the preseason.
Post Register
Panthers QB Mayfield to have MRI on injured left ankle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield limped to the podium following the Carolina Panthers' 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, his left foot in a walking boot. The quarterback said he plans to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. The former No....
