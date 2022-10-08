ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

NBA Analysis Network

Donte DiVencenzo Expected Boston Celtics Trade Last Season

Donte DiVincenzo has done a lot of moving in the last few months. He began the 2021-22 season with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team that drafted him No. 17 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. DiVincenzo got a late start to the season because of an ankle injury that was suffered during the team’s first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat in 2021.
NBA

Lakers Sign LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guards LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison, it was announced today. In a related move, the Lakers have requested waivers on guards Dwayne Bacon and Javante McCoy. Figueroa (6’6”, 200) appeared in 32 NBA G League games (23 starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors during...
Cavaliers Nation

Darius Garland explains how ‘ultimate scorer’ Donovan Mitchell will take the Cavs over the top

Superstar guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to help the Cleveland Cavaliers make some noise in the regular season and lead the team to the playoffs this season. Fans were able to see Mitchell in action with the Cavs for the first time on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He didn’t disappoint, recording 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 19 minutes of action.
NBC Sports

Blake Griffin has solid C's debut in preseason win over Hornets

It wasn't a 41-point blowout, but the Boston Celtics completed their preseason sweep of the Charlotte Hornets with a win on Friday night. The C's bounced back from a sloppy first quarter and erased a 16-point deficit to take down Charlotte at Greensboro Coliseum, 112-103. They shot 19-for-44 (43.2 percent) from 3-point range to improve to 3-1 in the preseason.
NBA

Trail Blazers Head South To Take On Kings In Fourth Preseason Game

The Trail Blazers and Kings will meet four times in the regular season, with the first matchup occuring on opening night in Sacramento on October 19. The Kings will visit Portland later this season for consecutive games on March 29 and 31. - Sacramento won the season series against Portland in 2021-22, 2-1.
Post Register

Panthers QB Mayfield to have MRI on injured left ankle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield limped to the podium following the Carolina Panthers' 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, his left foot in a walking boot. The quarterback said he plans to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury. The former No....
