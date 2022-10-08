Read full article on original website
On the surface, the passing stats from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 42-10 victory over Auburn, 22-of-32 (68.75%) for 208 yards, do not appear notable in any way. But included in those incompletions were several missed opportunities due to throws being off the mark, and several quick strike and screen attempts appeared to be a struggle for the sixth-year signal caller. During the CBS broadcast, it was noted that Bennett was dealing with a shoulder issue. While Smart did not mention anything in his postgame press conference, on Monday he did indicate his starting quarterback was dinged up but not necessarily injured.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban kicked off Tennessee week by sharing the latest on quarterback Bryce Young, who missed the Texas A&M game with a shoulder injury. “Bryce is getting re-evaluated today,” Saban said Monday afternoon. “I don’t really know much, I haven’t really talked to doc since he did that. Hopefully, we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do, and we’ll see as the week progresses. But I don’t have an update much more than that.”
Saturday was always likely to be a big day for Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. After one of his worst passing days as a Buckeye a week ago against a Rutgers defense determined to contain him, Stroud faced a Michigan State defense that ranked No. 114 against the pass this year coming into this game.
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7
The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
Texas A&M used four turnovers from Alabama (scoring 17 points off of those miscues), two late drives, and a pass interference call to put itself at the Tide's three yard line down 24-20 with three seconds left in the game. The Aggies then had a multitude of options available to them from the right hash mark and most people would have assumed that they would have tried a throw to the wide side of the field and give the Aggies' receivers (who had shined versus the Tide's veteran defensive backs) or running back Devon Achane a chance to make a play in the end zone.
Desmond Howard Takes Shot At Ohio State’s Schedule During ESPN’s College GameDay
Howard believes Michigan has played a tougher schedule, though ESPN's College Football Power Index disagrees.
Nebraska released its weekly depth chart ahead of Saturday’s matchup at Purdue with a few notable changes to the pecking order. Nebraska’s right tackle spot is now more up in the air, with an OR now separating Bryce Benhart and Hunter Anthony. Benhart had previously been the No. 1 and started Friday’s win over Rutgers, but only played seven snaps before being lifted for Anthony, who finished the game at right tackle.
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Ohio State
Mel Tucker opened Saturday night's post-Ohio State press conference with the one nugget of good news he could deliver: Freshman safety Jaden Mangham, who was carted off the field in the first quarter after a violent hit on Buckeye running back TreVeyon Henderson, had returned to MSU's sideline and the initial outlook for him was positive. The rest of Tucker's media session was pretty grim in the wake of MSU falling 49-20, suffering its fourth straight loss.
Arkansas put up plenty of yards, but that's about all that went right in Saturday's 40-17 loss at No. 23 Mississippi State in Starkville (Miss.). The Razorbacks got a respectable effort from third-team quarterback Malik Hornsby, who threw for 234 yards and a touchdown against two interceptions while also rushing for a team-high 114 yards. However, the Hogs went 0 for 3 on fourth down while the Bulldogs converted 3 of 5.
Texas A&M's final play came up just short during Saturday night's 24-20 loss at top-ranked Alabama, an epic finish at the goal line inside Bryant-Denny Stadium that left Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher impressed with his team's heart in the aftermath. Texas A&M was a 24-point underdog in the game and was searching for its second straight win over the Crimson Tide after upsetting Alabama in a similar scenario last season in College Station.
