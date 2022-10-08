ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Stetson Bennett injury update from Georgia football coach Kirby Smart

On the surface, the passing stats from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett in the 42-10 victory over Auburn, 22-of-32 (68.75%) for 208 yards, do not appear notable in any way. But included in those incompletions were several missed opportunities due to throws being off the mark, and several quick strike and screen attempts appeared to be a struggle for the sixth-year signal caller. During the CBS broadcast, it was noted that Bennett was dealing with a shoulder issue. While Smart did not mention anything in his postgame press conference, on Monday he did indicate his starting quarterback was dinged up but not necessarily injured.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Nick Saban shares latest on Bryce Young to open Tennessee week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban kicked off Tennessee week by sharing the latest on quarterback Bryce Young, who missed the Texas A&M game with a shoulder injury. “Bryce is getting re-evaluated today,” Saban said Monday afternoon. “I don’t really know much, I haven’t really talked to doc since he did that. Hopefully, we’re going to try to get him ready to play this week. But this is something that nobody can predict how quickly this is going to give him an opportunity to be able to go out and do what he needs to do, and we’ll see as the week progresses. But I don’t have an update much more than that.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Columbus, OH
Football
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 7

The Texas Longhorns are a different team with Quinn Ewers at quarterback and made a statement on Saturday against Oklahoma, potentially bullying their way into the Week 7 AP Top 25. One team that will move up in our projection for the latest rankings is Tennessee, who stayed unbeaten with a dominant victory at previously 25th-ranked LSU. The Vols led from start to finish and left a mark in Baton Rouge, setting up next weekend's gargantuan matchup against top-ranked Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh provides update on RB coach Mike Hart after seizure

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh offered a brief postgame update after RB coach Mike Hart suffered a seizure during the first quarter of the Wolverines’ victory over Indiana on Saturday afternoon. “Mike had a medical emergency during the game and he’s in stable condition,” Harbaugh...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Johnny Manziel, Kellen Mond speak out on final play call of A&M-Alabama game

Texas A&M used four turnovers from Alabama (scoring 17 points off of those miscues), two late drives, and a pass interference call to put itself at the Tide's three yard line down 24-20 with three seconds left in the game. The Aggies then had a multitude of options available to them from the right hash mark and most people would have assumed that they would have tried a throw to the wide side of the field and give the Aggies' receivers (who had shined versus the Tide's veteran defensive backs) or running back Devon Achane a chance to make a play in the end zone.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Road Trip#American Football#College Football#Abc#Msu#Spartans#Rutgers#Osu
247Sports

Changes of note in Nebraska's Monday depth chart release

Nebraska released its weekly depth chart ahead of Saturday’s matchup at Purdue with a few notable changes to the pecking order. Nebraska’s right tackle spot is now more up in the air, with an OR now separating Bryce Benhart and Hunter Anthony. Benhart had previously been the No. 1 and started Friday’s win over Rutgers, but only played seven snaps before being lifted for Anthony, who finished the game at right tackle.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Ohio State

Mel Tucker opened Saturday night's post-Ohio State press conference with the one nugget of good news he could deliver: Freshman safety Jaden Mangham, who was carted off the field in the first quarter after a violent hit on Buckeye running back TreVeyon Henderson, had returned to MSU's sideline and the initial outlook for him was positive. The rest of Tucker's media session was pretty grim in the wake of MSU falling 49-20, suffering its fourth straight loss.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
247Sports

What they were saying about Arkansas' 40-17 loss to Mississippi State

Arkansas put up plenty of yards, but that's about all that went right in Saturday's 40-17 loss at No. 23 Mississippi State in Starkville (Miss.). The Razorbacks got a respectable effort from third-team quarterback Malik Hornsby, who threw for 234 yards and a touchdown against two interceptions while also rushing for a team-high 114 yards. However, the Hogs went 0 for 3 on fourth down while the Bulldogs converted 3 of 5.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher details final play of Texas A&M's loss at Alabama, what happened

Texas A&M's final play came up just short during Saturday night's 24-20 loss at top-ranked Alabama, an epic finish at the goal line inside Bryant-Denny Stadium that left Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher impressed with his team's heart in the aftermath. Texas A&M was a 24-point underdog in the game and was searching for its second straight win over the Crimson Tide after upsetting Alabama in a similar scenario last season in College Station.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Reserve quarterback enters transfer portal

Reserve quarterback Deacon Hill, who spent the last two seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Sunday evening. Hill's decision comes a week after university officials fired Paul Chryst, who enjoyed a successful run as head coach of the Badgers until recent slippage. It also puts an end to questions about Wisconsin’s backup quarterback situation, which has been somewhat unclear since fifth-year senior Chase Wolf suffered a torn meniscus in the preseason.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Arkansas loses four-star commitment

Benton (Ark.) four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from the Arkansas Razorbacks. The 6-1, 225-pounder went public with his decision via Twitter late Sunday morning. "After consideration, I'd like to announce that I will be decommitting from the University of Arkansas," Russell wrote. "Everything for me is still 100%...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy