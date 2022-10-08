ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

By OK! Staff
 4 days ago
Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes.

KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDING

Scroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.

Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice President

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01an13_0iQvhsBT00
mega

This past April, Biden was in the middle of praising his wife, Jill Biden , for her efforts as First Lady, when he mistakenly referred to Michelle Obama as a former Vice President.

"I'm deeply proud of the work she is doing as First Lady with Joining Forces initiative," he said during a speech in Wilmington, Delaware. "She started with Michelle Obama when she was Vice President and now carries on."

Kamala Harris Offends Biden Aides With Barack Obama Comment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45xyFv_0iQvhsBT00
mega

Several days after Biden's slip of the tongue in Delaware, Harris found herself in hot water after seemingly fawning over former President Barack Obama while he was paying a visit.

"Feels good, doesn’t it?" she told Biden, referring to Obama being back in the White House.

"It was a comment that simply wasn’t needed ," an insider dished at the time. "Peeved? Yes, I think many aides to Biden were. That the Vice-President would undercut the credibility of President Biden with the suggestion that it feels good to have him back in the most powerful place in the United States truly does beggar belief."

Joe Biden Drops F-Bomb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ITuZ_0iQvhsBT00
mega

Biden was caught on tape saying the f-word while chatting with Florida mayor Ray Murphy . The 79-year-old seemingly did not realize that his microphone was still live when he playfully told Murphy, "No one f***s with a Biden."

The exchange blew up on social media, with Biden supporters and opponents respectively praising and booing the politician for the minor slip-up.

Jill Biden's Rumored Feud With Kamala Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43AYog_0iQvhsBT00
mega

Although the First Lady is publicly supportive of Harris, insiders have spilled she privately "despises" her , and even blames the Vice President for Biden's drop in ratings.

"Dr. Biden told her husband that he should never have chosen Kamala as his running mate, and she believed he would have won regardless of who else was on the ticket," added the source.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD

Kamala Accidentally Praises U.S. Relationship With North Korea

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iarzc_0iQvhsBT00
mega

Harris mixed up her countries while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. Meaning to reference South Korea, instead, the VP praised the United States' "very important relationship" with the Republic of North Korea, calling their alliance "strong and enduring."

Internet users quickly took to social media to mock her for the awkward gaffe.

"Kamala Harris in South Korea announces — they have formed an alliance with erm… North Korea," one Twitter user wrote. "It’s just embarrassing now."

Joe Biden Forgets State Rep Is Deceased

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y3jXU_0iQvhsBT00
mega

Biden shocked the crowd at a White House conference centering around the issues of nutrition and food insecurity when he asked where late Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski was in the audience, more than a month after she passed away in a car accident.

"I want to thank all of you here, including bipartisan elected officials like Representative [Jim] McGovern , Senator [Mike] Braun , Senator [Cory] Booker , Representative Jackie — are you here? Where’s Jackie? " Biden questioned the crowd. "She must not be here."

Kamala Harris Controversial Hurricane Ian Comments

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FGtVZ_0iQvhsBT00
mega

Harris became the center of controversy when she claimed that "communities of color" would be given priority in Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

"We have to address this in a way that is about giving resources based on equity, understanding that we fight for equality, but we also need to fight for equity," she told Priyanka Chopra at the Democratic National Committee's Women's Leadership Forum on Friday, September 30.

"This is false. @VP's rhetoric is causing undue panic and must be clarified," Christina Pushaw , who serves as the rapid response director for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis , tweeted. "FEMA Individual Assistance is already available to all Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, regardless of race or background."

Comments / 23

SergioMendez
3d ago

Never, never in the history of the US have a president and a vice president in st the same time so are totally inept like the dynamic duo we have right now... they are both laughable! they're both totally unable to perform their job... they're both embarrassing for the US... they have only served to destroy America from the inside! why they're both standing upright and otherwise not taking in air is beyond me! they have tried almost everything to destroy this Nation from the inside but we keep hanging on by a thread!!

Reply(1)
25
Terrie Crow
3d ago

The entire administration is simply awkward and unproductive. So disappointing and embarrassing for US.

Reply(9)
37
Douglas Bockman
3d ago

prison orange for these two! either that or an all expense paid travel ticket to antartica complete with complementary tennis shorts! no such thing as an experimental mandated vacination. mengele would be so proud of these two!

Reply
13
