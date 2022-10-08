Read full article on original website
Related
LRPD: 3 people hospitalized Tuesday after dozens of shots were fired in an alley
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three people are in the hospital Tuesday night after Little Rock Police said dozens of shots were fired in an alley. As police placed evidence markers around the scene, the number went beyond 98. One woman who lives in the area said when she arrived home, “the moment is real scary, […]
ucanews.live
Three dead, one injured in series of Conway shootings
Following a car chase through Conway, officers brought 32-year-old Prince Michael Bass Ajetunmobi into custody late Friday, Oct. 7, after shots were fired at 366 Donaghey Ave., located between UCA’s Sigma Nu and Sigma Tau Gamma houses. Ajetunmobi was found with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound at 8:35 p.m....
Little Rock police investigating shooting near Roselawn Cemetery, 3 injured
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon that has left at least three people injured.
Shooting injured two juveniles at Little Rock park, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock Police are investigating after a shooting involving several juveniles happened at Ottenheimer Park on Saturday. According to reports, officers heard several shots coming from the park and then saw several black males running south, away from the area. Officers spoke with one juvenile...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One dead, 3 injured in Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville
Police in Jacksonville are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.
Jacksonville police investigating shooting on Marshall Road that left one dead, several injured
JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Jacksonville police are currently investigating a homicide that happened on -Sunday shortly after 10:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Marshall Road. According to reports, when officers arrived, they found four victims, including one who was unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
Woman in Little Rock home shot by stray bullet
Police were called late Sunday night after a woman said she was shot when a bullet came through her south Little Rock apartment window.
KATV
Suspect in Bryant shooting turns himself in; gets charged with first-degree murder
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 5:55 p.m.:. A 31-year-old suspect accused of shooting and killing someone at a Bryant apartment complex Monday morning turned himself in, police said. According to the Bryant Police Department, Tevin Turner was arrested at the Kroger Marketplace on Interstate 30 after calling the police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KATV
23-year-old dead after shooting at apartment complex in Jacksonville; 3 others injured
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 5 p.m.:. A 23-year-old male was killed and three others were injured after a late Sunday evening shooting at an apartment complex in Jacksonville, police said. According to the Jacksonville Police Department, it happened some time before 10:15 p.m. at the Willowbend Apartments at...
Friend speaks out after Conway High School Secretary shot and killed Friday night
Conway Police said two people died and another one was critically injured in a triple shooting Friday night.
Two teenagers injured in shooting near River Market District
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to calls of a shooting in the area near the River Market District. According to reports, when officers arrived they found two teenagers who were both suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Details...
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on collision
STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman died, and a man suffered serious injuries Friday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 5:37 p.m. Oct. 7 on State Highway 263 in rural Stone County. According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Paydan Biram Stewart, 24,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kchi.com
Two Crashes Leave Three Injured
Crashes in Caldwell and Daviess Counties left three injured Monday. At about 9:30 am in Caldwell County, a two-vehicle crash on Missouri 116 left a Kingston woman with minor injuries. State Troopers report 56-year-old Sandra M Cornelison of Kingston was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened when Cornelison was westbound and made a left turn just as another vehicle, driven by 60-year-old Steven D Sander of Cowgil, attempted to pass her and ran into the driver’s side. Sander was not injured.
Homicide in Little Rock leaves 19-year-old dead, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 200 block of 4th street on Sunday. According to reports, when officers arrived at the scene they found a 19-year-old male with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital...
2 dead, another person hurt in Conway shootings, man in custody
CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway are investigating three separate but related shootings Friday evening that left two dead and one wounded. 32-year-old suspect Princemichael Ajetunmobi has been taken into custody in connection to the shootings. Conway police initially received a call reporting a shooting near the intersection of Highway 64 and Salem Road in […]
ucanews.live
Suspect apprehended following fatal shooting near UCA’s Greek village
After a car chase through Conway, officers brought 32-year-old Prince Michael Bass Ajetunmobi into custody late Friday after shots were fired at 366 Donaghey Ave., located between UCA’s Sigma Nu and Sigma Tau Gamma houses. According to a 9:50 p.m. press release from the Conway Police Department on Facebook,...
Teen dead, two others injured in Hot Springs shooting
Hot Springs police say a teen is dead and two others injured after a shooting Wednesday night on School Street.
Whataburger breaks ground on Little Rock location
A highly anticipated fast food favorite broke ground on its newest store in Little Rock Tuesday.
Hot Springs community mourns teen that died in School Street shooting
Members of the Hot Springs community are mourning a loss after a shooting Wednesday night left one teen dead and two others injured.
Officials warn of fire danger in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the last several weeks, we've spoken about wildfire danger, and since then it has only gotten worse. Most counties across the state of Arkansas are under a burn ban, and that has had fire departments on high alert for any flare-ups that could happen.
NBC News
513K+
Followers
57K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0