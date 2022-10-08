ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: All The Latest World Series MVP Odds Heading into Postseason

By Ryan Menzie
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wlZfP_0iQvhpXI00

Some familiar names are near the top of the betting odds

A beautiful time of the year comes with its ways of helping fans make their money through betting. Among the new odds that fans can get their hands on is World Series MVP odds.

It's hard to even speculate who will be in the World Series, let alone who will win the MVP, but Dodgers fans will see some familiar names near the top of the list. Who will be your selection?

Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts claim top five odds with Trea Turner coming in with +500 worse odds five spots down. All three have had their fair share of great moments throughout the season and Freeman is considered to be an NL MVP favorite so there is some good correlation working here.

Don't feel like going for the top of the batting order? Tony Gonsolin checks in at +5000 with Clayton Kershaw , Tyler Anderson and Julio Urias coming in at +7500. It remains to be seen how much of an impact Gonsolin will make coming off his injury but Urias and Kershaw are poised to see big usage throughout the playoffs.

Kershaw could be an interesting choice as he could be playing the last postseason of his career. What better way to go out then with a World Series MVP?

Rounding out the Dodgers is Justin Turner with +5000 odds, same as Gonsolin. With the amount of choices the Dodgers have it seems betting odds are confident the Dodgers will be making the World Series.

Whether your choice ends up winning the World Series MVP, it seems safe to assume that a World Series title would mean more than anything. Gamble safely everyone.

