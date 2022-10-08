ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Four second-half touchdowns helps West Henderson beat Pisgah

By Zachary Huber, Hendersonville Times-News
 4 days ago
West Henderson held a 14-0 lead after the first quarter over Pisgah Friday night. Then the Bears turned to a familiar play that Smoky Mountain used to torch the Falcons' defense last week — quarterback counter.

Pisgah quarterback Aaron Clark gashed the Falcons in the second quarter, scoring two rushing touchdowns that tied the game at 14-14. A last-second field goal let West Henderson cling to a three-point lead at halftime.

The break was exactly what Falcons coach Paul Whitaker needed. He made the right adjustments, and Pisgah (2-5, 0-3 Mountain 7) only scored one touchdown the rest of the game.

West Henderson’s offense exploded for three touchdowns and the defense added a pick-six as it cruised to a 45-21 victory over the Bears (7-0, 4-0). The Falcons are now off to their best start since the 1980s when they went 10-0 twice.

“The second half we just had to get the defense on the board,” Whitaker said. “That was the same play that Smoky (Mountain) was giving us trouble with the quarterback counter. We got defensive adjustments in the second half and hats off to those guys.”

The changes they made were ensuring that their players were in the right fit and the right gaps.

Whitaker felt like his team took his foot off the gas in the first quarter and expected Pisgah to give up.

“Pisgah isn’t gonna roll over,” he said. “That’s a good football team, well-coached. They’re gonna win more games in this conference.”

He said that Pisgah’s defensive line gave West Henderson’s offensive line trouble. It’s part of the reason why West Henderson only registered 17 points in the first half.

After the break, the offensive line bought quarterback Lukas Kachilo some more time in the pocket and opened up some running lanes for Carson Dimsdale and Tayman Howell.

Kachilo with that extra time found wide receiver Truitt Manuel twice for two passing touchdowns that went for 22 and 19 yards. Dimsdale broke free for a 55-yard rushing touchdown to put the game out of reach for good.

Kachilo finished the night 23-of-33 for 297 passing yards and four touchdowns. He added 83 more yards on the ground. Manuel had nine catches for 111 yards and three touchdown receptions.

Manuel thought the key to their three offensive touchdowns in the second half was their tempo. He said they sped up the pace after the break.

Whitaker is thrilled that this team is able to start the season undefeated after a rough 2021 campaign where the Falcons finished 3-8.

“These seniors that took a lot on the chin last year, and all the sophomores … we had to play last year,” Whitaker said. “They took it on the chin. So those guys are older now. Now they’re juniors and seniors and it shows.”

