ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Five star recruiting target unofficially visits UNC

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPAaf_0iQvhUC900

The UNC basketball program hit the floor for a scrimmage on Friday night, hosting the annual ‘Live Action’ event is the unofficial tipoff to the 2022-23 season.

It gave fans their first look at the new roster as UNC looks to return to the Final Four and complete the job. But it also gave UNC the chance to impress recruits who were in attendance as well. And among them was five-star forward Jarin Stevenson.

The in-state recruit was one of three players in attendance joining target Elliott Cadeau and commit Drake Powell for the event as UNC is hoping to land a strong 2024 class :

The 6-foot-8, 190-pound forward has a total of 6 offers in his recruitment with UNC, Georgetown, NC State, Missouri, Virginia, and Wake Forest.

Florida State has also shown interest but has yet to offer.

Stevenson is ranked No. 10 nationally, the No. 2 power forward and No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports recruiting rankings .

Comments / 1

Related
247Sports

WATCH: UNC Basketball 'Live Action' Scrimmage Highlights

North Carolina held 'Live Action with Carolina Basketball' on Friday night in the Smith Center. The event is an annual preseason celebration of UNC basketball and signifies the unofficial beginning of the college basketball season. The 2022-23 version had a similar feel to past events. It featured a Blue/White scrimmage that gave fans a glimpse of what the 2022-23 Tar Heel will look like and what they have in the freshman and new players like Pete Nance and Beau Maye.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Look: College Football Stadium Is Practically Empty

The weather conditions for this Saturday's game between Louisville and Virginia are perfect. The turnout for this game, however, is pretty disappointing. Mike Barber of the Richmond Times-Dispatch shared a photo of Scott Stadium this afternoon. There are plenty of empty seats in the house. Barber thought the Cavaliers could...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Missouri State
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green

Creating a winning culture is not an easy thing to do in the NBA. Talent is the most important element in winning. That much is obvious. The league’s best teams always comprise some of its most talented players. With that said, culture counts too. You need players who are...
NBA
Yardbarker

Alabama State coach explains his issue with Deion Sanders

Alabama State head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. had no interest in sharing a friendly postgame hug with Deion Sanders after Jackson State’s 26-12 win over the Hornets on Saturday. While speaking with the media following his team’s loss, Robinson explained his feelings. Robinson said that Sanders had trash-talked...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Carolina Basketball#Recruiting#Five Star#Unc#Wake Forest#Florida State
The Spun

College Football Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

A college football coach not named Bryan Harsin could be losing his job with a loss this Saturday. Per college football insider Bruce Feldman, Louisville's Scott Satterfield is on the hot seat. Feldman notes the Louisville athletic director has Satterfield's back. Major Louisville boosters do not, though. Satterfield could be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Apologetic Draymond Green is temporarily stepping away from the Warriors following Jordan Poole altercation

Late on Wednesday evening, the basketball world learned Draymond Green would face team discipline following a physical altercation between him and Jordan Poole at the Warriors’ practice that day, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reported. Friday Morning, video of that altercation leaked, showing Green connecting on a punch violent...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL Owner Is Expected To Fire Head Coach On Monday

An NFL head coach is expected to be fired on Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers once again looked miserable on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers. It's become clear at this point that the Matt Rhule era is not going to work out. Will Panthers owner David Tepper fire...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Recent Duke one-and-done proves worthy in Abu Dhabi

As a Duke basketball one-and-done last season, AJ Griffin was the top 3-point threat for the Blue Devils, shooting 44.7 percent from downtown while averaging 10.4 points per game before going No. 16 overall to the Atlanta Hawks at the NBA Draft. But right foot discomfort kept the 6-foot-6, ...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

159K+
Followers
211K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy