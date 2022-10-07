In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the focus of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) remains on search and rescue, cleanup, and the safety of Florida’s residents and visitors. The FWC reminds boaters across the state that the scope of the storm was large and affected both coastal and inland waterways. Some areas are still experiencing high water and flooding and might not be accessible. If you are in affected areas, please stay off the water and out of the way of boats directly involved in storm response.

