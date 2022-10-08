ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

Daily Advocate

Versailles volleyball sweeps their way back into the win column

VERSAILLES — Versailles High School volleyball swept New Knoxville High School at home on Oct. 6. The Lady Tigers last played on Oct. 1 where they went 1-2 in the three games that day. The Rangers did not go quietly into the night during the match. Versailles would have...
VERSAILLES, OH
High School Football PRO

Riverside, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

XENIA, OH
Daily Advocate

Ansonia knocks off TCN to go to 7-1

ANSONIA — The Ansonia Tigers moved to 7-1 on the season and are still in the hunt for at least a share of the WOAC (Western Ohio Athletic Conference) title after their 44-6 victory over the Tri-County North Panthers. The Tigers started slow and didn’t put up any points...
ANSONIA, OH
Daily Advocate

Where are they now?

Where are they now? For the past couple of years, the accomplishments of Arcanum High School graduates tends to surprise not only this writer but many of you. During the past week, I have been writing and updating a new Facebook page, The Arcanum Alumni Association. Here are a few of the stories that I have published.
ARCANUM, OH
hollandsfj.us

SHS Homecoming royalty crowned at halftime Sept. 30

A week of spirit activities concluded September 30 with the annual Springfield High School Homecoming parade and game. Students celebrated with a shorter parade around the football field loop. Although the SHS spirit section remained in high spirits, they were unable to rally the Blue Devils, who fell to Napoleon...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Governor DeWine making 2 stops in Miami Valley today

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be making two Miami Valley stops Monday morning, according to a news release. >>Governor DeWine orders flags lowered Sunday to honor fallen firefighters. He will be in Xenia and Dayton. DeWine will tour the Greene County Career Center on Innovation Drive in...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds

The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Sidney Daily News

Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes

On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dayton metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

‘The astonishing power of visibility’: Amy Schneider returns to ‘Jeopardy!’

Dayton native, a historic winner, set to appear on quiz show’s Tournament of Champions. Eight months ago, Dayton native Amy Schneider’s remarkable, record-breaking “Jeopardy!” winning streak ended after 40 impressive games. Her historic run, ranking second all-time behind Ken Jennings for most consecutive wins and resulting in earnings of nearly $1.4 million, paved the way for her to compete in the quiz show’s highly anticipated Tournament of Champions, which begins airing Oct. 31.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

West Carrollton scrap yard fire continues

Authorities say the fire has been challenging to handle. Since it is a scrap yard, loud booms and explosions have been occurring. With unknown objects in the scrap pile, the team doesn’t necessarily know exactly what they’re uncovering.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
WDTN

Chevrolet of Troy Helping to Support the Community

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Jacob Shepherd of Chevrolet of Troy joins us with an inside look of the dealership. Jacob also talks more about what they are doing to improve our community. On top of that, they have a gas card giveaway. Click here to enter!. *This segment is...
TROY, OH
WDTN

Things to do around the Miami Valley Oct. 7-9

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun event for yourself or the whole family, check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 7 – 9. Friday, Oct. 7 Ohio One Stop Shop Hop Quilt Show – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton history: How the Dayton Art Institute landed at its iconic location

The Dayton Art Institute sits on a beautiful part of the area, on a hill overlooking the Great Miami River. Here’s the story of how it ended up there. The Dayton Art Institute was originally located in a converted house at the corner of East Monument Avenue and St. Clair Street. It was there from 1919-30, when it moved to its current location.
DAYTON, OH

