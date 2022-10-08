(KMAland) -- Falls City had their season come to a finish in a district final series on Friday in softball action. Kacy Brewer had two hits while Emilou Schulenberg doubled and drove in two for Falls City in game one. The Tigers managed just three hits — one each from Hannah Collier, Schulenberg and Emily Vitosh in game two.

FALLS CITY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO