kmaland.com
KMAland Football Power Rankings (10/10): Denison-Schleswig among 5 new teams
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Glenwood, Fremont-Mills and Bedford moved up while Denison-Schleswig, Logan-Magnolia, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Exira/EHK and Mormon Trail moved into the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are...
kmaland.com
Flora Hopple, 82, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Flora passed away Monday, October 10, 2022 at Goldenrod Manor. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
North Andrew, Platte Valley, Worth County, EA ranked in Missouri 8-Man Poll
(KMAland) -- North Andrew still leads the way in the latest Missouri 8-Player Media Poll. The Cardinals recorded six of the possible eight first-place votes and 78 points. Archie is second with 71 points and two first-place votes, followed by Albany, Platte Valley and Worth County. East Atchison is also...
kmaland.com
Richard "Rich" W. Verhaagen, 76 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah. Rich passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at his home in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
kmaland.com
Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa. Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Brighton Township Cemetery, near Marne, Iowa. Betty Esbeck, 87, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15th at...
who13.com
Football Friday Week 7
Football Friday week 7 provided some big wins for local teams. Lynnville-Sully, Dowling, Valley, Carlisle, Ankeny, Northwest, SE Polk all part of the show. John Sears, Mark Freund have it all covered.
kmaland.com
Janice Ann (Brower) Hirst, 92 of Omaha, NE
Cemetery:West Liberty Cemetery, rural Glenwood, Iowa.
kmaland.com
KMAland Sports Schedule: Saturday, October 8th
(KMAland) -- A busy Saturday of volleyball with some cross country, golf, football, softball and swimming mixed in. Check out the full schedule below. AT Kearney, Missouri (Platte Valley) KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE. Iowa State Golf (B) KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE. Lutheran North at Maryville. KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE. Benton Tournament. POOL B.
kmaland.com
Lloyd Reed, 95, of Atlantic, Iowa and formerly of Wiota
Open Visitation Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to the Wiota Volunteer Fire Department. Burial, with a Tolling of the Bell ceremony by the Wiota Volunteer Fire Department and Military Honors by the Anita American Legion Post #210 and the Iowa Army National Guard, will be held in the First Lutheran Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Bernard Fritz, 72, Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood.
kmaland.com
KMAland Softball (10/7): Falls City season comes to an end
(KMAland) -- Falls City had their season come to a finish in a district final series on Friday in softball action. Kacy Brewer had two hits while Emilou Schulenberg doubled and drove in two for Falls City in game one. The Tigers managed just three hits — one each from Hannah Collier, Schulenberg and Emily Vitosh in game two.
kmaland.com
Lisa Miller, 66, of Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Start: 12:30 p.m. Visitation End: 1:30 p.m. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: North Grove Cemetery, Hepburn, Iowa. Notes:. Lisa passed away Thursday, evening October 6, 2022 at her residence. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
Brown's record setting night carries Clarinda to shootout victory over Des Moines Christian
(Clarinda) -- Behind the legs of Tadyn Brown and clutch defensive stops, the Clarinda Cardinals emerged victorious 58-43 over Des Moines Christian. It was a showcase of explosive plays, but Clarinda (4-3, 3-1) got the edge with five straight touchdown drives in the second and third quarters, and a late defensive stop sealed the deal for the Cardinals.
kmaland.com
College Football (10/8): Cyclones, Hawkeyes lose tight defensive struggles
(KMAland) -- The Iowa State and Iowa offenses struggled in tight losses while K-State and IWCC were winners and UNI, Drake, Northwest, Missouri and Kansas also lost in regional college football on Saturday. Kansas State (5-1, 3-0) & Iowa State (3-3, 0-3): Iowa State dropped a third straight Big 12...
kmaland.com
KMAland Missouri Week 7 (10/7): North Andrew wins ranked battle with Albany, Cassavaugh shines for WoCo
(KMAland) -- North Andrew held off Albany in a top 3 battle while East Atchison, Rock Port, South Holt, Platte Valley and Worth County were other winners in KMAland Missouri. East Atchison’s defense forced four turnovers and allowed just three first downs in a halftime victory. Braden Graves and Jarrett Spinatto each had three touchdowns, and Blake Simmons pitched in two of his own for the Wolves.
kmaland.com
College Volleyball (10/7): ISU, Creighton, UNI, Drake all winners
(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Creighton, UNI and Drake all picked up wins in regional college volleyball action on Friday.
kmaland.com
KMAland Swimming (10/8): LC takes 5th in Johnston
(Johnston) -- Lewis Central swimming finished fifth out of nine teams at the Johnston Invitational on Saturday. The Titans posted 116 points. Kylee Brown led the Titans with a third-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle (29.00) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.33). Abraham Lincoln finished eighth with 43 points. View the full...
kmaland.com
Vonnahme, Kuemper Catholic remain undefeated with rout of Treynor
(Treynor) -- Class 1A No. 4 Kuemper Catholic (7-0) remained undefeated with a dominant 42-7 win over Treynor (4-3) Friday. The Knights controlled every facet of the game en route to their fourth straight win in Class 1A District 8. “Treynor’s a good team, very well coached and I have...
KCCI.com
Iowa man paralyzed from football continues to motivate others
BONDURANT, Iowa — An Iowa man who was paralyzed while playing football at Luther College inspired students Friday in his hometown. Chris Norton grew up in Bondurant. His accident happened 12 years ago paralyzing him from the neck down. Doctors gave him a 3% chance of regaining movement. But...
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
