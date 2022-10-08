Read full article on original website
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Tippecanoe football pulls out win over Piqua 23-20
TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe football team hung around all game against Piqua Friday night. And when the opportunity presented itself, the Red Devils made the plays to come away with a 23-20 victory in MVL action. Tippecanoe improved to 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the MVL and will...
Daily Advocate
Jenkinson moves on to districts; Greenville falls one stroke short as a team
MIAMISBURG — The Lady Wave girls’ golf team was one stroke away from qualifying for the Division I District Tournament. During the Division I Southwest Sectional Tournament at Pipestone Golf Club, Greenville finished in fifth as a team. They shot a 388 as fourth place Carroll High School shot a 387.
peakofohio.com
Chiefs and Pirates keep winning streaks rolling; Friday night football finals
Bellefontaine won their sixth straight game Friday night as they pulled away from Jonathan Alder in the second half on Senior Night. Jonathan Alder 7 (5-3) (1-2) Bellefontaine 27 (7-1) (3-0) Chris Fogan rushed for 175 yards and 3 touchdowns (he also had 1 receiving touchdown) Bellefontaine will be at...
Daily Advocate
Versailles volleyball sweeps their way back into the win column
VERSAILLES — Versailles High School volleyball swept New Knoxville High School at home on Oct. 6. The Lady Tigers last played on Oct. 1 where they went 1-2 in the three games that day. The Rangers did not go quietly into the night during the match. Versailles would have...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverside, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Xenia football team will have a game with Stebbins High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Dayton football gets shut out for the first time in over 500 games
INDIANAPOLIS — The Dayton Flyers got shut out Saturday afternoon against the Butler Bulldogs, 31-0. It’s the first time a Dayton football team has been held scoreless in 502 games. The last time UD went without a point in a football game was against Marshall on October 16,...
Daily Advocate
Where are they now?
Where are they now? For the past couple of years, the accomplishments of Arcanum High School graduates tends to surprise not only this writer but many of you. During the past week, I have been writing and updating a new Facebook page, The Arcanum Alumni Association. Here are a few of the stories that I have published.
West Carrollton scrap yard fire continues
Authorities say the fire has been challenging to handle. Since it is a scrap yard, loud booms and explosions have been occurring. With unknown objects in the scrap pile, the team doesn’t necessarily know exactly what they’re uncovering.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Multiple departments respond to Dayton carryout fire
According to Huber Heights dispatch, a fire broke out at Khan's Drive-in and Carryout at 2714 Valley Pike around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Daily Advocate
Motorcyclist taken by CareFlight after crash
ARCANUM — On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:49 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and CareFlight were dispatched to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road in reference to a serious injury accident. Investigation revealed a white 2006 Chevy cargo van driven by...
Sidney Daily News
Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes
On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
Daily Advocate
CareFlight transports two after ATV crash
ANSONIA — On Oct. 7, at approximately 10 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Fire and Rescue and CareFlight responded to 10255 Greenville-St. Mary’s Road for a private property injury crash. The investigation revealed Charles Marsh Jr. 49, of Ansonia, was driving a Red and White Polaris...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dayton metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
Things to do around the Miami Valley Oct. 7-9
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun event for yourself or the whole family, check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 7 – 9. Friday, Oct. 7 Ohio One Stop Shop Hop Quilt Show – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn […]
Troy native, area firefighter posthumously honored
TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Troy native and former Harrison Township Fire Department member was posthumously honored this weekend on October 8 and 9. According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), Clay R. Westfall is being remembered this weekend at the National Fallen Firefighters’ Memorial at the National Fire Academy Campus in Emmitsburg, Maryland. […]
1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
Person hospitalized after Dayton motorcycle, car collision
The crash was reported at 8:43 p.m. at the Patterson Road and Smithville Road intersection. One person was sent to Miami Valley Hospital for their injuries, according to police.
Fire crews expected to stay on scene much of the night following fire in West Carrollton
WEST CARROLLTON — A fire at a scrap yard in West Carrollton has been burning now for several hours since Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from several departments remain on scene trying to put out the fire at the Cohen Recycling on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. They are also warning people to...
Sidney Daily News
See 15 houses during the tour on Oct. 15-16
The 15 houses that can be toured between noon and 4 p.m. on Oct. 15-16 include:. This is a Arcon Builders Ltd. home, sponsored by Minster Bank. This house is $269,900. Enjoy the convenience in this two bedroom, two bath, 1364-square-foot condo with two car garage. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, quartz tops, custom cabinetry and craftsman style finishes. Exterior features LP smart siding and stone veneer.
Funeral held for Ohio student killed in hit-and-run
Funeral services for a University of Cincinnati student from Moraine were held on Saturday, October 8.
Comments / 0