ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
miamivalleytoday.com

Tippecanoe football pulls out win over Piqua 23-20

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe football team hung around all game against Piqua Friday night. And when the opportunity presented itself, the Red Devils made the plays to come away with a 23-20 victory in MVL action. Tippecanoe improved to 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the MVL and will...
PIQUA, OH
Daily Advocate

Versailles volleyball sweeps their way back into the win column

VERSAILLES — Versailles High School volleyball swept New Knoxville High School at home on Oct. 6. The Lady Tigers last played on Oct. 1 where they went 1-2 in the three games that day. The Rangers did not go quietly into the night during the match. Versailles would have...
VERSAILLES, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ansonia, OH
City
Arcanum, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Greenville, OH
City
Butler, OH
County
Darke County, OH
City
Versailles, OH
High School Football PRO

Riverside, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Xenia football team will have a game with Stebbins High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
XENIA, OH
Daily Advocate

Where are they now?

Where are they now? For the past couple of years, the accomplishments of Arcanum High School graduates tends to surprise not only this writer but many of you. During the past week, I have been writing and updating a new Facebook page, The Arcanum Alumni Association. Here are a few of the stories that I have published.
ARCANUM, OH
WDTN

West Carrollton scrap yard fire continues

Authorities say the fire has been challenging to handle. Since it is a scrap yard, loud booms and explosions have been occurring. With unknown objects in the scrap pile, the team doesn’t necessarily know exactly what they’re uncovering.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trail#American Football#Mississinawa Valley
Daily Advocate

Motorcyclist taken by CareFlight after crash

ARCANUM — On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:49 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and CareFlight were dispatched to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road in reference to a serious injury accident. Investigation revealed a white 2006 Chevy cargo van driven by...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes

On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

CareFlight transports two after ATV crash

ANSONIA — On Oct. 7, at approximately 10 a.m., Darke County Deputies along with Ansonia Fire and Rescue and CareFlight responded to 10255 Greenville-St. Mary’s Road for a private property injury crash. The investigation revealed Charles Marsh Jr. 49, of Ansonia, was driving a Red and White Polaris...
ANSONIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dayton metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Things to do around the Miami Valley Oct. 7-9

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun event for yourself or the whole family, check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 7 – 9. Friday, Oct. 7 Ohio One Stop Shop Hop Quilt Show – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Troy native, area firefighter posthumously honored

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Troy native and former Harrison Township Fire Department member was posthumously honored this weekend on October 8 and 9. According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), Clay R. Westfall is being remembered this weekend at the National Fallen Firefighters’ Memorial at the National Fire Academy Campus in Emmitsburg, Maryland. […]
TROY, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

See 15 houses during the tour on Oct. 15-16

The 15 houses that can be toured between noon and 4 p.m. on Oct. 15-16 include:. This is a Arcon Builders Ltd. home, sponsored by Minster Bank. This house is $269,900. Enjoy the convenience in this two bedroom, two bath, 1364-square-foot condo with two car garage. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, quartz tops, custom cabinetry and craftsman style finishes. Exterior features LP smart siding and stone veneer.
TROY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy