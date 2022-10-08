Back to the basics for Bishop Stang after lopsided CCL loss to St. Mary's

DARTMOUTH — Bishop Stang shifted into reset mode right after Friday night's 48-6 Catholic Central League football loss to St. Mary's of Lynn at Hugh Carney Stadium.

"We're going to put this game behind us and move on," Bishop Stang head coach Dennis Golden said. "We'll go back to basics at practice and get better."

In a battle of teams with the same mascot (Spartans), the visitors from the North Shore hit on all cylinders on offense. They turned all seven of their possessions into touchdowns and moved the ball equally well on the ground and through the air.

"They showed us another level of play," Golden said. "They have a lot of weapons on offense and their defense made some big stops."

Bishop Stang opened the game with a promising drive that ended on downs at the St. Mary's 25-yard line. The 11-play drive covered 52 yards and took almost six minutes (5:41) off the clock. It came to a screeching halt when a fourth-and-five run came up short.

It proved to be the first of five Bishop Stang turnovers (three on downs and two fumbles) that St. Mary's turned into 34 of its 48 points.

"We have to do our jobs much better," Golden said. "We have a lot of things to clean up on both sides of the ball. We're going to keep moving forward."

St. Mary's was powered by sophomore quarterback Tyler Guy, who rushed for a pair of scores and threw for two others. Senior back David Brown scored twice and senior back Derick Coulanges. who scored on a 36-yard run, also had rushes that went for 60 and 42 yards on the way to finishing with a team-high 155 yards on the ground.

"We have some good skill guys and it took some time for us to settle into the game," St. Mary's head coach Sean Driscoll said. "Bishop Stang runs a good offensive scheme. They came out moving the ball, but we were able to slow them down with a big defensive stop on their first possession. After that, we played a full game on both sides of the ball."

There were no punts by either side and St. Mary's scored on all seven of its possessions. On the plus side, Bishop Stang was able to break through the line and block extra-point kicks after St. Mary's first and third scores.

St. Mary's, which built a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, extended its advantage to 20-6 at halftime and added three more scores in the third before capping the scoring on its final possession early in the fourth.

HOW IT HAPPENED

St. Mary's grabbed a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 36-yard run by Coulanges.

A 30-yard scoring run by junior Ernie Panias helped stretch the Spartans' lead to 14-0 and Guy connected with senior tight end Nick Sacco for a 35-yard score that helped give the visitors a 20-0 advantage.

Senior quarterback Luca Cincotta then scored on a 1-yard run to pull Bishop Stang to within 20-6, but St. Mary's answered with a 14-yard scoring run by Brown that helped give the Spartans a 27-6 halftime lead.

St. Mary's scored 14 points in the third quarter on a nine-yard pass to Sacco and a 39-yard run by Guy, and they finished off their scoring with a 26-yard scoring run by Guy in the fourth quarter.

Brown added a two-point run in the second quarter and senior Michael Anderson kicked three extra points.

WHAT IT MEANS: Bishop Stang dropped to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in league play. The loss snapped a two-game winning streak. ... St. Mary's improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the conference. ... Bishop Stang hosts Cathedral for a 7 p.m. non-conference matchup next Friday. ... St. Mary's plays a 6 p.m. league game at Arlington Catholic on Saturday.

ST. MARY'S STATS: The Spartans finished with 409 yards of total offense - 330 on the ground and 79 through the air. ... Brown ran the ball 11 times for 101 yards and Guy had two rushes for 56 yards. ... Guy completed five of seven passes. ... Sacco had three catches for 53 yards and Brown finished with two receptions for 26 yards. ... The Spartans, who were penalized five times for 40 yards, have now scored 158 points while giving up only 56 this season.

BISHOP STANG STATS: The Spartans ran the ball 48 times for 230 yards. ... Senior Michael Golden had 16 rushes for 52 yards before an ankle injury knocked him out of the game with 7:27 left in the third quarter. ... Cincotta picked up 90 yards on 12 carries and he completed the only pass he threw in the game to senior receiver Jackson Tingley Price for six yards in the third quarter. ... The Spartans were whistled for two penalties totaling 20 yards. ... Cincotta now has a team-high seven touchdowns. ... The Spartans have been outscored 148-106 this season.

NOTES: The game was delayed about 30 minutes in the second quarter when senior tight end Brady O'Leary went down with a shoulder/arm injury. He was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford. ... Senior defensive lineman Caden Plante and senior linebacker Aiden Cardoza had quarterback sacks for Bishop Stang. ... Michael Golden made a jersey switch in the second half for Bishop Stang, going from number 15 to number 40. ... It was a 2 hour and 20 minute drive for St. Mary's to get from Lynn to North Dartmouth. ... St. Mary's will play a Nov. 23 game against Austin Prep at Fenway Park in Boston. ... After a technical problem kept the national anthem from being played before the game, the fans in the stands did a nice job singing the song themselves.

ST. MARY'S 48, BISHOP STANG 6

St. Mary's 6 21 14 7 — 48

Bishop Stang 0 6 0 0 — 6

Scoring

First Quarter

SM - Derick Coulanges 36 run (kick blocked), 4:03

Second Quarter

SM - Ernie Panias 30 run (David Brown rush), 11:29

SM - Tyler Guy 25 pass to Nick Sacco (kick blocked), 8:27

BS - Luca Cincotta 1 run (kick failed), 2:38

SM - David Brown 14 run (Michael Anderson kick), :25

Third Quarter

SM - Tyler Guy 9 pass to Nick Sacco (Michael Anderson kick), 9:15

SM - Tyler Guy 30 run (Michael Anderson kick), 3:36

Fourth Quarter

SM - Tyler Guy 26 run (Michael Anderson kick), 10:48

Individual Statistics

Rushing - SM: David Brown 11-101, Derick Coulanges 7-155, Tyler Guy2-56, Michael Morgan 1-8, Ernie Panias 4-10; BS: Michael Golden 16-52, Tyron Gomes 8-29, Luca Cincotta 12-90, Dominic Cavallo 5-31, Aiden Cardoza 2-14, Dylan Hunt 2-8, Gavin DeMoura 2-5, Dan Yazbeck 1-1

Passing - SM: Tyler Guy 5-7-79; BS: Luca Cincotta 1-1-6, Dominic Cavallo 0-1-0

Receiving - SM: David Brown 2-26, Nick Sacco 3-53; BS: Jackson Tingley Prince 1-6

Records: St. Mary's (4-1); Bishop Stang (3-2)