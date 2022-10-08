ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Who Allegedly Sent Migrants To Martha's Vineyard Has Been Identified

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The woman involved in allegedly sending migrants in Texas on flights to Martha's Vineyard last month was identified by CNN and The New York Times as Perla Huerta. Some of the migrants' lawyers said she will play a factor in the civil lawsuit filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on the migrant's behalf.
Massachusetts shelter for migrants originally flown to Martha's Vineyard expected to close this weekend

HOLYOKE, Mass. — Dozens of migrants who were originally flown to Martha's Vineyard are moving out of a shelter established by the state at Joint Base Cape Cod this week. The Venezuelan migrants were flown from San Antonio, Texas, to the Massachusetts island on Sept. 14, aboard flights financed by the state of Florida. No shelter or other resources were in place on Martha's Vineyard when they arrived.
Massachusetts is home to 1 of the best apple orchards in America, according to USA Today

New England has three of the best apple orchards in America and Massachusetts is home to one of them, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the best apple orchards on Friday as part of its 2022 “10Best Reader’s Choice Awards”, and Libby & Son U-Picks in Limerick, Maine, ranked 6th, Jaswell’s Farm in Smithfield, R.I., ranked 9th, and Tougas Family Farm in Northborough ranked 10th.
Nantucket Airport Flags Possible Migrant Flight For Tuesday

NANTUCKET, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Nantucket officials are raising the alarm about another possible flight of migrants coming to Massachusetts, this time to their small island airport. Nantucket Police said officials from Nantucket Memorial Airport called them on Friday to warn them of another possible flight. The flight, scheduled...
Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state’s list of residents with driver’s licenses. The office of Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold insisted none of the noncitizens will be allowed to register to vote if they try. The news comes at a time of widespread skepticism — often unfounded — of voting integrity following the 2020 presidential election and as Griswold, who has touted her role as a national advocate for secure elections, seeks reelection in the November midterms. Colorado’s Republican Party chair, Kristi Burton Brown, condemned Griswold for the error, saying in a Monday statement that “Jena Griswold continues to make easily avoidable errors just before ballots go out” by mail on Oct. 17.
Migrants leave Joint Base Cape Cod after landing in Mass. last month

The remaining migrants who landed on Martha’s Vineyard last month and were temporarily housed at Joint Base Cape Cod have left, the Baker administration said Friday. A group of 35 primarily Venezuelan migrants was housed at the base in Buzzards Bay as of Tuesday, while another 14 had already left. State officials said then that they planned to transition the remaining individuals to long-term housing with the help of case managers.
