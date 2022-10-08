High school football: Week 8 scoreboard and highlights
Tippecanoe County
Harrison 28, Logansport 13: Ben Henderson (Har) 19 car., 122 yards, 2 TD, Chris Ferguson (Har) 7 car., 87 yards, TD; Trey DeJoie (Har) 2 field goals
Central Catholic 51, Benton Central 0
Lafayette Jeff 42, Marion 17: Ethan Smith (LJ) 18-22, 355 yards, 5 TD; Asa Koeppen (LJ) 8 rec., 212 yards, 3 TD; Abram Ritchie (LJ) 5 rec., 75 yards, 1 TD
McCutcheon 41, Tech 8: Owen Smith (McC) 275 passing yards, 5 TD; Kam Little (McC) 7 rec., 141 yards, TD; Broderick Arnold (McC) 2 INTs, receiving TD; McCutcheon defensive had 5 interceptions; Parker Sorrells, Brock DeFreese and Drew Johnston (McC) 1 receiving TD each
West Lafayette 51, Twin Lakes 6: Dawson Martin (WL) 18 car., 167 yards, 3 TD; Liam Burton (WL) 7 rec., 55 yards, TD; Nate Myers (WL) 63-yard TD reception; Max Mullis (WL) 144 passing yards, 3 TD, 55 rushing yards, TD
Area
Covington 46, Attica 0
Delphi 48, Clinton Central 12: Delphi's fourth-straight win after starting season 0-4
Carroll 42, Clinton Prairie 6
North Vermillion 38, Fountain Central 12
North Montgomery 54, Frankfort 6: Austin Sulc (NM) 7 car., 106 yards, 2 TD
West Central 46, Frontier 6: Jacob Pilarski (WC) 19 car., 144 yards, TD; Connor Marlatt (WC) 106 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 rushing TD; Spencer Leman (WC) 3 rec., 72 yards, TD
Lebanon 20, Southmont 13: Wyatt Woodall (Smt) 27 car., 118 yards, TD
North White 28, North Newton 18
Rensselaer 41, Northwestern 3: Diego Hernandez-Reyes (Ren) 19 car., 195 yards, 4 TD; Corbin Mathew (Ren) 9 car., 47 yards, 2 TD
Seeger 19, South Vermillion 15
South Newton 43, South Central (Union Mills) 0
Indiana Deaf 30, Tri-County 22
Tri-West 53, Crawfordsville 0
