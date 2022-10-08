ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

High school football: Week 8 scoreboard and highlights

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSEIO_0iQvfQAB00

Tippecanoe County

Harrison 28, Logansport 13: Ben Henderson (Har) 19 car., 122 yards, 2 TD, Chris Ferguson (Har) 7 car., 87 yards, TD; Trey DeJoie (Har) 2 field goals

Central Catholic 51, Benton Central 0

Lafayette Jeff 42, Marion 17: Ethan Smith (LJ) 18-22, 355 yards, 5 TD; Asa Koeppen (LJ) 8 rec., 212 yards, 3 TD; Abram Ritchie (LJ) 5 rec., 75 yards, 1 TD

McCutcheon 41, Tech 8: Owen Smith (McC) 275 passing yards, 5 TD; Kam Little (McC) 7 rec., 141 yards, TD; Broderick Arnold (McC) 2 INTs, receiving TD; McCutcheon defensive had 5 interceptions; Parker Sorrells, Brock DeFreese and Drew Johnston (McC) 1 receiving TD each

West Lafayette 51, Twin Lakes 6: Dawson Martin (WL) 18 car., 167 yards, 3 TD; Liam Burton (WL) 7 rec., 55 yards, TD; Nate Myers (WL) 63-yard TD reception; Max Mullis (WL) 144 passing yards, 3 TD, 55 rushing yards, TD

Area

Covington 46, Attica 0

Delphi 48, Clinton Central 12: Delphi's fourth-straight win after starting season 0-4

Carroll 42, Clinton Prairie 6

North Vermillion 38, Fountain Central 12

North Montgomery 54, Frankfort 6: Austin Sulc (NM) 7 car., 106 yards, 2 TD

West Central 46, Frontier 6: Jacob Pilarski (WC) 19 car., 144 yards, TD; Connor Marlatt (WC) 106 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 rushing TD; Spencer Leman (WC) 3 rec., 72 yards, TD

Lebanon 20, Southmont 13: Wyatt Woodall (Smt) 27 car., 118 yards, TD

North White 28, North Newton 18

Rensselaer 41, Northwestern 3: Diego Hernandez-Reyes (Ren) 19 car., 195 yards, 4 TD; Corbin Mathew (Ren) 9 car., 47 yards, 2 TD

Seeger 19, South Vermillion 15

South Newton 43, South Central (Union Mills) 0

Indiana Deaf 30, Tri-County 22

Tri-West 53, Crawfordsville 0

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: High school football: Week 8 scoreboard and highlights

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

IHSAA releases football sectional pairings

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The IHSAA released sectional football pairings. Listed below are Greater Lafayette teams and their sectional opponents. A link to the IHSAA football sectionals page can be found here. CLASS 6A SECTIONAL 1:. 1. (4 Teams) Lafayette Jefferson vs. Lake Central. Crown Point vs. Portage. CLASS 5A...
LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue Boilermaker named in B1G Network's Play of the Week

Being underdogs obviously didn’t matter to Purdue, as they topped Maryland 31-29 on Saturday. Purdue Payne Durham carried a lot of weight for the Boilermakers in the matchup, literally carrying 4 Maryland defenders down the field at one point. The play earned Durham the B1G Network’s Week 6 Play of the Week.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Yardbarker

Maryland robbed after refs miss clear offsides penalty on blocked PAT in loss to Purdue

The Maryland Terrapins were left fuming Saturday thanks to a terrible non-call in their loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. With 7:47 left in regulation, the Terps scored a touchdown to go up 23-17 on Purdue, with the extra point looming. That extra point was blocked, but the Purdue defender responsible for the block was quite clearly offsides before the snap. Despite this, no flag was thrown.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, IN
Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Frankfort, IN
City
Attica, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Football
Tippecanoe County, IN
Education
County
Tippecanoe County, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Rensselaer, IN
Tippecanoe County, IN
Sports
City
Lafayette, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
City
Delphi, IN
Lafayette, IN
Education
City
Lebanon, IN
City
Austin, IN
Current Publishing

Meet Union Twp. Zionsville Community School Board candidates

Jennifer Valentine, Michael Coussens and Marcus Such are running for the Union Township seat on the Zionsville Community Schools school board. Education: B.S. Human Resource Management – Training and Development, Oakland University 1994. Occupation: Stay-at-home mom of 4, weekly volunteer at HVAF (Helping Veterans And Families – homeless shelter...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Geist-area resident killed by roommate at Purdue University

Varun Manish Chheda, a Geist-area resident and Purdue University student, was allegedly killed by his roommate in their dormitory room in the early morning of Oct. 5. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified Ji Min Sha, 22, a junior exchange student from South Korea, as the suspect in Chheda’s death.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of campus overnight. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m., and according to Purdue officials, it was the suspect who made the call.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Smith
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Brandon Jackson#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Central Catholic#Lj#Twin Lakes#Wl#Td Area Covington#Clinton Central 12#Fountain Central#Wc
Current Publishing

Fayrouz Grill opens on Carmel’s Main Street

Main Street has another food option for those looking to enjoy everything from kebabs to gyros to falafel. Fayrouz Grill opened Sept. 15 at 20 W. Main St. and is owned and operated by two longtime friends, Ahmed Abukhamsa and Aissar Boo. “We are both originally from Palestine and are...
CARMEL, IN
WGN News

Purdue University student killed in dorm, roommate in custody

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed in a residence hall and his roommate was taken into custody early Wednesday morning. A university spokesperson confirmed a homicide occurred in McCutcheon Hall. According to the Purdue housing website, McCutcheon is an all-male dormitory. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m. According to Purdue […]
WTHR

Carmel, Zionsville, Westfield named among top 10 best small cities in America

INDIANAPOLIS — Carmel, Zionsville and Westfield were named among the top 10 small cities in America in a recent study. WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to find which small cities outshine the rest. A panel of experts took into account 43 indicators of livability ranging from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.
CARMEL, IN
wrtv.com

Where to see the best fall colors in Indiana

Ind. — The leaves are about to change as we move into fall across Indiana. According to the Smoky Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction Map, most of Indiana will see its near peak around Oct. 24. Leaf predictions will never be 100% accurate. Climate and seasonal weather changes impact...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
readthereporter.com

Pickleball mania in Hamilton County!

MashCraft Brewing in Fishers adds pickleball courts. MashCraft Brewing, a locally owned brewery and taproom, is expanding its Fishers location to include an enclosed interactive patio and two pickleball courts. MashCraft opened its third location in Fishers in 2018 at 11069 Allisonville Road. The expanded patio area adds 3,500 square feet, complementing its 30 outdoor seats, more than 110 indoor dining seats, and a full menu.
FISHERS, IN
WLFI.com

INDOT announces part of U.S. 52 will be restricted to one lane

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some road restrictions coming to U.S. 52 near Primary Products Ingredients Americas, formerly known as Tate and Lyle. The restrictions are meant to be a part of a large bridge replacement project over Indian Creek in West...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

Lafayette Indiana News - The Lafayette Journal & Courier provides in-depth coverage of local news, sports, entertainment and Purdue University.

 http://jconline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy