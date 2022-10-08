Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Brock Lesnar’s Return Changed Plan For Finn Balor Universal Title Match
WWE is going extreme these days, and while those days are behind us, it’s time to find the next jewel for the crown, before we can find a survivor. It may seem like a riddle to a lot, but this is exactly Finn Balor’s story. Finn Balor was...
ewrestlingnews.com
Finn Balor Feels The Finish Of His Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns Was “Left Open-Ended”
During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for “Superstar Crossover,” The Judgement Day’s Finn Balor discussed the controversial finish of his match with Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules 2021. Near the end of the match, Balor was about to deliver the Coup de Grace when the top turnbuckle snapped. Balor fell and hurt his knee, allowing Reigns to take advantage and deliver a sphere for the win.
WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Believed To Be Joining AEW
Over the last few years fans have seen a number of former WWE stars make the jump to All Elite Wrestling, and it looks like another familiar name could be joining the company. Fightful Select reports that WWE sources have indicated they believe Renee Paquette is heading to AEW. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport has heard that WWE reached out to Renee about possibly returning. Neither Renee nor AEW have confirmed that she will be joining All Elite Wrestling.
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier on altercation with Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules: ‘I had to put him in his place’
Daniel Cormier made his WWE debut as a special guest referee at the professional wrestling promotion’s big Extreme Rules event in Philadelphia. “DC” was tasked with keeping a “Fight Pit” match between Seth Rollins and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Matt Riddle, under control, and by all accounts did a great job.
wrestlinginc.com
A Major Injury Forced Becky Lynch Out Of Wrestling For Seven Years
Becky Lynch has been on an entirely different level since WWE SummerSlam in 2019. The era of "The Man" began with an attack on Charlotte Flair following a pinfall loss in a match between her, Flair, and Carmella for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Shortly thereafter, fans began to rally around Lynch more and more, ultimately leading to an incredible two-plus year stretch.
wrestlinginc.com
R-Truth Reportedly Paired With WWE Star On Internal Roster
It's been nearly three months since fans have seen R-Truth wrestle a match on "WWE Raw", when he teamed with the Street Profits to take on Omos and the Usos in a losing effort back on July 11. But that doesn't mean the veteran WWE star isn't still factored into WWE's booking plans, which appear to include him getting a brand new tag team partner.
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Addresses Whether He Acknowledges Roman Reigns As Tribal Chief
A match between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his cousin, and holder of both the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns is something that fans have been begging for, especially over the last several years. While pulling promotional duty for the upcoming "Black Adam," Johnson spoke to interviewer Chris Van Vliet and took a moment to address his feelings on Reigns, his other cousins The Usos, and the current direction of WWE as a whole.
411mania.com
PROGRESS Wrestling Deadly Viper Tour – Codename Sidewinder Results: Natural Progression Series 8 Bouts, More
PROGRESS Wrestling held its Deadly Viper Tour – Codename Sidewinder show on Sunday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Wrestling-News.net:. * Millie McKenzie defeated Alexxis Falcon. * ELIJAH defeated Tom Dawkins. * Natural Progression Series 8 First Round Match:...
wrestlinginc.com
Jay White Challenges Popular AEW Star On 'NJPW Strong'
King Switch has officially knocked at the Mad King's door. Jay White has been known to enjoy talking on the microphone, but his most recent appearance on an episode of "NJPW Strong" featured a challenge that even some diehard fans weren't expecting. After he and Karl Anderson defeated Homicide and Wheeler Yuta in tag team action, White called out Eddie Kingston, who was removed from the card due to contracting COVID-19 days before the taping occurred.
411mania.com
WWE News: Roderick Strong Makes TV Return on NXT, Veer Lures Sanga Away From Match
– Roderick Strong made his first appearance on NXT TV since NXT Worlds Collide on this week’s episode. Tuesday night’s show featured the Diamond Mine leader being brought in a wheelchair by Ivy Nile to meet with the Creeds Brothers, who were visiting him in the hospital. Strong gave Julius a pep talk ahead of his match with Damon Kemp at Halloween Havoc:
wrestlinginc.com
New Matches And Segments Announced For 10/12 'AEW Dynamite'
During the latest "AEW Rampage" the company confirmed two new matches for the upcoming episode of "AEW Dynamite," which will be AEW's debut for its flagship show in Toronto, Canada. One of those is an All-Atlantic Championship match, as PAC is set to put the title on the line against his long-term rival Orange Cassidy once again, which will be a rematch from when they competed at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam."
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Hypes Success Of Extreme Rules In Internal Memo
WWE is happy with the results of Extreme Rules, touting the show’s success in an internal memo. Wrestling Inc reports that the memo was shared today with senior officials in the company and noted that Saturday’s PPV was the highest-grossing Extreme Rules ever, as well as the largest viewing audience in the PPV’s history.
ewrestlingnews.com
Multiple WWE Superstars Black Out Twitter Profiles After Extreme Rules 2022
The bizarre trend of blacking out Twitter profiles continues to spread among WWE with no explanation as to why. After losing to Matt Riddle in the Fight Pit, Seth Rollins blacked out his profile image and header on Twitter, which many believed was due to his loss. Others who have...
411mania.com
NJPW News: NJPW Introduces New World TV Title, Oleg Boltin Joins Company, Titan Joins Los Ingobernables de Japon
– During their Declaration of Power event this morning, NJPW announced the creation of the World TV title. All matches for the title will have a fifteen minute time limit. The tournament for the first champion will begin this weekend and ends at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023.
411mania.com
Booker T Offers Comparison Between Bray Wyatt And The Undertaker
On his most recent Hall Of Fame episode, Booker T shared his analysis regarding Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE and explained what he would like to see from the wrestler going forward (h/t to Wrestling Inc). He expressed a hope for a diversion from the previous iteration of the character as WWE prepares to put some focus on Wyatt in the (hopefully) immediate future. You can read a few highlights from Booker T and watch the full show below.
wrestlinginc.com
Bray Wyatt Reportedly Fielded Offers From AEW And Others
To the surprise of almost nobody and the delight of the WWE universe, the white rabbit has finally been pulled out of the hat with the return of Bray Wyatt. But after 15 months in limbo, Wyatt's whereabouts and dealings have largely been something of a mystery. Wyatt last appeared...
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Thinks It Would Be Disrespectful To Go After AEW Women's Title
Jade Cargill arrived in All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and has yet to suffer a singles loss during her time in the promotion. In January, she won a tournament to become the inaugural AEW TBS Champion and has since continued to defeat every challenger that has stepped up to her.
wrestlinginc.com
TV Ratings For Women Of Wrestling's First Two Episodes Revealed
The TV ratings for the first two episodes of Women of Wrestling have been revealed by Wrestlenomincs. According to the report from Wrestlenomics, the first episode, which aired on September 18, was watched by 281,000 viewers in syndication. The episode drew a 0.03 in the 18-49 demographic. ViacomCBS Global Distribution...
