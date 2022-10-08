Read full article on original website
Bobby Witt, Jr. steps in for Bill Self as drum honoree for Chiefs game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When you need a pinch-hitter, why not call on a baseball player?. Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self had been scheduled to be the honoree for the pregame drum ceremony Monday evening but scheduling wouldn’t permit him to make it. So star Royals...
Report: KU quarterback Jalon Daniels out for the year
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A stellar 2022 season for the Kansas Jayhawks starting quarterback has been cut short. Jalon Daniels, who suffered an injury in Saturday’s loss against TCU, is expected to miss the rest of the year with a Grade 3 right shoulder separation, sources told Zac Boyer of the Lawrence-Journal World.
Grandview police change strategy as they struggle to fill officer positions
Excelsior Springs home at center of investigation is boarded up, fenced off
FORECAST: Rain, storm chances increase beginning Tuesday
Kelce also tied the Chiefs record for most consecutive games with a catch. Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders. The Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit and Kansas City extended its mastery of the Las Vegas Raiders by holding on for a 30-29 win.
UMKC ‘Early College Academy’ gives local high schoolers head start toward degree
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jayla Williams has traded in her high school classroom for college lecture halls. The junior at Lincoln College Preparatory Academy is also a UMKC freshman through their Early College Academy program. The program gives juniors and seniors at Kansas City Public Schools and seniors at...
Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
Kansas City Zoo mourns loss of gorilla due to congestive heart failure
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo is mourning after they had to euthanize a gorilla due to congestive heart failure. The gorilla, who was named Curtis, was 28 years old. The KC Zoo posted the following statement on their Facebook page:. Last year, we announced the extraordinary...
Overland Park listed as one of safest cities for trick-or-treating
OVERLAND Park, Kan. (KCTV) - As Halloween approaches, Overland Park is receiving high praise in a report on the safest cities for trick-or-treating. A new report from Chamber of Commerce has the Kansas City suburb in a tie for 15th among safest cities to trick-or-treat in across America. The study factored in pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, sex offenders and law enforcement presence, all on a per 100,000 residents basis.
Not guilty plea entered for Timothy Haslett Jr., who is charged in Excelsior Springs investigation
Following KCTV5’s investigation into the Kansas foster care system, state lawmakers are now taking action. Investigators spent more than a decade looking into allegations of police corruption connected to the KCKPD. Chiefs provide personal experience for Special Olympics athletes. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Tuesday was a night to...
Lawrence motorcyclist run off road sustains serious injuries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 63-year-old motorcyclist from Lawrence, Kansas, sustained serious injuries after overturning his vehicle Saturday evening on K-10 Highway heading eastbound near Renner Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol said William Riggs was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson on K-10 Highway Saturday evening when an unknown red...
Early morning fire destroys 2 homes on KC’s east side
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An early morning house fire destroyed two homes on Kansas City’s east side, but no one was hurt. Crews responded at 1:26 a.m. to a house fire on Askew Avenue near East 23rd Street, just east of Interstate 70. Firefighters called in another pumper truck when they saw the house fire had also spread to the neighboring home, which was just five feet from the original house.
Burn ban in place for Independence through Thursday morning
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Fire Department has put a burn ban in place that will last through Thursday morning. The ban was put in place due to high winds. The burn ban is effectively immediately and will remain in effect through 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. You can...
Businesses support Excelsior Springs police as investigation continues
Families and advocates question the lack of action and point to other communities that did mass reviews when corruption came to light. Shawnee City Council leaders plan to take a stance, once again, on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. From Turkey to KC: Man travels across world for...
Court docs: Excelsior Springs victim escaped basement while duct-taped, wearing metal collar
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - An Excelsior Springs man is facing multiple felony charges after a woman says she escaped his basement while bound with duct-tape, a metal collar and latex lingerie. Timothy Haslett is charged with rape, kidnapping and second-degree assault. His arraignment is set in Clay County for...
Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker
CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, has been arrested following the Saturday morning hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an arrest was made of Trent Mitchell, 24, Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. Mitchell is charged...
Death investigation underway in KCMO after child passes away
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says that a death investigation is underway. According to the police, the family of a child under the age of 5 called for an ambulance at 5:15 p.m. because the child was unresponsive. EMS arrived at the scene and...
Midwest Innocence Project fights for information regarding KCKPD
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Midwest Innocence Project is fighting for information currently under a protective order in the Lamonte McIntyre civil case. Investigators spent more than a decade looking into allegations of police corruption connected to the KCKPD. “There’s just mountains and mountains and mountains of information, some...
Police: ‘Numerous items’ recovered from scene in Excelsior Springs, will be examined in upcoming week
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) --- Streets have reopened at the scene at a three-day long police investigation in Excelsior Springs, but the investigation will continue into the next working week. Excelsior Springs police say “numerous items” were recovered from the home in the 300 block of Old Orchard.
