ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Report: KU quarterback Jalon Daniels out for the year

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A stellar 2022 season for the Kansas Jayhawks starting quarterback has been cut short. Jalon Daniels, who suffered an injury in Saturday’s loss against TCU, is expected to miss the rest of the year with a Grade 3 right shoulder separation, sources told Zac Boyer of the Lawrence-Journal World.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Excelsior Springs, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri College Sports
Kansas City, MO
College Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Rain, storm chances increase beginning Tuesday

Kelce also tied the Chiefs record for most consecutive games with a catch. Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders. The Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit and Kansas City extended its mastery of the Las Vegas Raiders by holding on for a 30-29 win.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Homecoming dance in KCK ends with fights, gunshot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A homecoming dance in Kansas City, Kansas, ended with gunfire Saturday night. It’s causing a lot of concern in the community. Some students even stayed home from school today, fearful for their safety. It all happened toward the end of the homecoming dance for...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
SHAWNEE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Aquinas
KCTV 5

Overland Park listed as one of safest cities for trick-or-treating

OVERLAND Park, Kan. (KCTV) - As Halloween approaches, Overland Park is receiving high praise in a report on the safest cities for trick-or-treating. A new report from Chamber of Commerce has the Kansas City suburb in a tie for 15th among safest cities to trick-or-treat in across America. The study factored in pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, sex offenders and law enforcement presence, all on a per 100,000 residents basis.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Lawrence motorcyclist run off road sustains serious injuries

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 63-year-old motorcyclist from Lawrence, Kansas, sustained serious injuries after overturning his vehicle Saturday evening on K-10 Highway heading eastbound near Renner Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol said William Riggs was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson on K-10 Highway Saturday evening when an unknown red...
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Gameday#Jayhawks
KCTV 5

Early morning fire destroys 2 homes on KC’s east side

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An early morning house fire destroyed two homes on Kansas City’s east side, but no one was hurt. Crews responded at 1:26 a.m. to a house fire on Askew Avenue near East 23rd Street, just east of Interstate 70. Firefighters called in another pumper truck when they saw the house fire had also spread to the neighboring home, which was just five feet from the original house.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Burn ban in place for Independence through Thursday morning

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Fire Department has put a burn ban in place that will last through Thursday morning. The ban was put in place due to high winds. The burn ban is effectively immediately and will remain in effect through 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. You can...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
KCTV 5

Arrest made following hit-and-run that killed construction worker

CASS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man from Independence, Missouri, has been arrested following the Saturday morning hit-and-run that killed a construction worker in Cass County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an arrest was made of Trent Mitchell, 24, Saturday evening at 6:53 p.m. Mitchell is charged...
CASS COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Death investigation underway in KCMO after child passes away

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says that a death investigation is underway. According to the police, the family of a child under the age of 5 called for an ambulance at 5:15 p.m. because the child was unresponsive. EMS arrived at the scene and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Midwest Innocence Project fights for information regarding KCKPD

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Midwest Innocence Project is fighting for information currently under a protective order in the Lamonte McIntyre civil case. Investigators spent more than a decade looking into allegations of police corruption connected to the KCKPD. “There’s just mountains and mountains and mountains of information, some...
KANSAS CITY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy