UHP: Serious injury crash on S.R. 14 affecting traffic

By Danielle MacKimm
 2 days ago

UTAH (ABC4) – Troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) are currently investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on State Route 14 at mile post 27.

UHP reports that both directions of State Route 14 near mile post 27 are closed at this time, though “lane alterations will be made available as traffic goes through the area.”

Lanes are expected to be open by 11:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.

ABC4

ABC4

