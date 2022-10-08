Rep. Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On October 2, Florida Republican Matt Gaetz took to Twitter to make an appeal to the federal government for help in cleaning up after Hurricane Ian brought death and destruction to the Sunshine State. He made his appeal on behalf of 'Florida Man', asking for "like half what you sent Ukraine".

