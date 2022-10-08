Read full article on original website
Related
FEMA: Joe Biden Increasing Federal Funding for Hurricane Ian Debris Removal
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell announced on Wednesday that President Joe Biden made additional disaster assistance available to the state of Florida by authorizing an increase in the level of federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures undertaken in the state of Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian beginning Sept. 23, 2022 and continuing.
FEMA administrator says agency will support ‘everybody’ after Republicans attack Harris equity remark
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell on Sunday responded to Republicans criticizing Vice President Harris for a remark she made stressing equity in the administration’s response to climate change. On Friday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas asked Harris at a Democratic National Committee event about the Biden administration’s goals...
Ashley Moody Warns Floridians of Price Gouging, Disaster Scams, Fraud in Aftermath of Hurricane Ian
This week, state Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians of price gouging, disaster scams and fraud in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Thousands of Floridians have been displaced by Ian and may be seeking food, shelter, debris removal or home repairs. Moody’s Price Gouging Hotline remains activated for consumers to report allegations of extreme price increases, as well scams related to the ongoing recovery efforts.
Matt Gaetz Asks Federal Government For Help With Hurricane Clean Up After Voting Against Bill To Fund FEMA Last Week
Rep. Matt GaetzGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On October 2, Florida Republican Matt Gaetz took to Twitter to make an appeal to the federal government for help in cleaning up after Hurricane Ian brought death and destruction to the Sunshine State. He made his appeal on behalf of 'Florida Man', asking for "like half what you sent Ukraine".
