Billboard
R. Kelly Owes Abuse Victims $300K For Herpes Treatment, Judge Says
A federal judge said Wednesday that R. Kelly will be required to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution to two victims to cover treatment for their sexually-transmitted diseases and psychological trauma. Kelly owes at least $300,000 to a victim known as Jane for herpes treatment and psychological therapy,...
Couple Face More Than 600 Child Abuse-Related Charges For Alleged Serial Torture Of Two Kids
“These are the cases that keep us up at night,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said of the charges against Mary And Charles Vinson. A married Delaware couple is accused of beating, starving and force feeding two children in their custody for nearly two years, prosecutors said. Mary Vinson, 45,...
Washington Examiner
Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell
An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
Doctor performed unneeded surgeries on nearly 200 ‘extremely poor’ patients, feds say
Many were enlisted from homeless shelters and lacked basic necessities like warm clothing for the winter, the U.S. attorney said.
Daily Beast
Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme
It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Mother-daughter duo arrested for reportedly defrauding Medicaid of $106,000 for services not provided to assisted living residents
A mother-daughter duo has been arrested in Florida for allegedly defrauding the Medicaid program of more than $106,000 by billing for psycho-social rehabilitation services they did not provide to six assisted living residents as they had reported. “I’m glad we were able to stop this Medicaid fraud scheme ripping off...
Kansas Police Officer Allegedly Preyed on Black Women and Girls for Years: 'Terrorized a Community'
Prosecutors allege that Roger Golubski, who retired in 2010, brandished a gun during some of his alleged crimes Decades after his alleged crimes, a former Kansas City, Kan., policeman is facing federal charges and accusations he sexually harassed or assaulted at least seven Black women and girls while in uniform. A federal indictment obtained by PEOPLE confirms that Roger Golubski, 69, was charged last week with six counts of deprivation of civil rights stemming from alleged crimes committed during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Five of those...
4 Georgia prison correctional officers sentenced for beating handcuffed inmate, trying to cover it up
Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten, 31, to a year...
Expelled Arizona Student Who Allegedly Killed Prof Said He Felt ‘Disrespected’
Court documents have revealed that Murad Dervish, who allegedly shot and killed University of Arizona professor Thomas Meixner on Wednesday, had been expelled and banned from campus after several reports of him threatening staff. Dervish, 46, was expelled in February and staffers were alerted to call the police if he entered the campus’ Harshbarger building. Several people called the police when they saw him enter the building on Wednesday, but he allegedly still managed to shoot and kill Meixner before driving off. After he was pulled over by police, he said, “I hope he’s OK. Probably wishful thinking,” according the court documents obtained by ABC15 Arizona. He also told police “a woman wouldn’t have done this” and that he “just felt so disrespected by that entire department.” Dervish faces a first-degree murder charge and is being held in the Pima County jail without bond.Read it at ABC15 Arizona
Yet another con! Fake German heiress Anna 'Delvey' Sorokin convinces immigration judge to let her out of jail while she fights deportation
Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin has managed to convince a judge to let her out of prison while she fights deportation. The convicted fraudster has been in an upstate New York prison for the 18 months. However her attorneys successfully appealed to a judge to grant her release on Wednesday.
Inmate serving life sentence for murder charged for attacking corrections officer at MCI-Shirley
Roy Booth allegedly attacked Matthew Tidman with a piece of workout equipment. Tidman has been in intensive care since. An inmate who allegedly inflicted serious injuries on a corrections officer at MCI-Shirley has been charged and indicted in connection with the attack, officials said Wednesday. Roy Booth, 40, was charged...
A former prison warden and his brother face additional charges in the shooting of migrants in West Texas
Two brothers who were accused of shooting two migrants in West Texas are now facing additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being rearrested earlier this week.
Stanford University investigating report of a rape in basement of university building
Stanford University is conducting an investigation after a woman reported being raped in the basement of a campus building on Friday, the school announced Saturday, marking the second report of a rape on the elite Northern California campus in as many months. The assault reportedly occurred around 12:30 p.m. on...
ABC 15 News
Chaplain: AZ prison 'failed' in its duty prior to his stabbing
An Arizona chaplain is urging changes in mental health care and safety procedures for the state prison system after he was attacked and stabbed by an inmate earlier this year. Inside Florence prison's Central Unit, Chaplain James Allen Miser, 66, was walking across a yard, heading to a religious service on March 3 when an inmate, walking the opposite way, lashed out.
Phony heiress Anna Sorokin released from US immigration detention
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin, whose breathtaking deception of New York's financial elite inspired a hit Netflix series, was released Friday from an immigration detention center but still faces deportation from the United States. Last November, the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) granted Sorokin an emergency request to remain in the United States while her removal was being processed, something she will now be able to do outside the walls of the detention center.
americanmilitarynews.com
SC inmate sentenced for ‘sextortion’ scheme that targeted military
Darnell Kahn could be many things from inside of his prison cell. He could be a young woman looking for love online, an angry father, or a menacing private investigator. All he needed was a smartphone, say federal prosecutors. Kahn, 39, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on...
Why Are Half of All U.S. Exonerations of Black Prisoners?
Black people represent less than 15 percent of the U.S. population, but they account for more than half of all exonerations, according to a new report released today. The National Registry of Exonerations releases an annual report each spring documenting trends in cases the previous year where people who have been convicted of crimes have subsequently been found guilty. Today's report delves into racial patterns of the 3,200 exonerations the registry has documented dating back to 1989.
US News and World Report
Texas Executes Convicted Killer Who Won Religious Rights Case
(Reuters) -A Texas inmate at the center of a legal battle over religious rights of condemned prisoners in the United States was put to death on Wednesday for the 2004 stabbing murder of a convenience store clerk. John Henry Ramirez was pronounced dead at 6:41 p.m. central time in the...
CNBC
Three men charged with fraud in $100 million New Jersey deli scheme
Three men were charged with various crimes, including securities fraud, in a scheme involving a small-town New Jersey deli. Your Hometown Deli was operated under an umbrella company called Hometown International. It became known as the $100 million deli, reflecting its owner's bizarrely huge market value. James Patten, Peter Coker...
47 People Charged In $250 Million COVID-19 Child Meal Program Scam
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many government agencies provided assistance to struggling families. Credit: Catherine Falls Commercial (Getty Images) The pandemic era changed life for everyone, with some families going from double incomes to single incomes due to company closures, and others facing personal crises like divorce.
