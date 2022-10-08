Read full article on original website
Dothan father admits he killed his newborn
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man pleaded guilty this morning to killing his infant son and received a 20-year prison sentence. Rolando Castillo faced life in prison without parole had he been convicted of Capital Murder, the charge of which he had been accused before the plea agreement. Dothan police...
Mom vows justice in son’s death as police hunt final suspect
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One year after apparent intruders killed a Dothan man, his mother vows to continue her pursuit of justice. “He was a good boy,” Lerwanna McClinden recalled of her 20-year-old son, Sincere Tyson. On October 9, 2021, Tyson attended his niece’s birthday party, then scrubbed a...
Investigator says racial slur led to murder of south Alabama businessman
The businessman was at a college football watch party when the alleged incident happened.
Bad neighbor? Bonifay murder arrest
BONIFAY, Fl (WDHN)— After an investigation, a Bonifay man has been charged, accused of the murder of his neighbor, which occurred almost a month ago. Raymond Matthew Reid, 31, of Bonifay, has been arrested and charged with murder and armed trespass. On September 17, the Bonifay Police Department responded...
ALERT: Dothan runaway teen!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—According to DPD, Jada Butler, 16, was last seen by her mother on October 8, walking down the street near their residence, 702 Wimbledon Drive in Dothan. Jada has not been seen or heard from by friends since 6:00 on October 10. Jada was last seen wearing...
JCSO: Mother arrested for child neglect
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A mother of a three-month-old child has been arrested and charged with child neglect. On Wednesday, September 28th, investigators were made aware of a medical exam on a three-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings. The child was extremely underweight and had bruising on the body.
OPD investigates two Tuesday morning deaths
On Tuesday morning around 9:06 am, the Opp Police Department received a call to do a welfare check at a residence in the 300 Block of Bryant Circle. When officers arrived at the residence, they couldn’t get anyone to come to the door. Forced entry was made and officers discovered two deceased males in a bedroom.
Argument leads to gunfire, arrest: Crestview Police Department
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview man has been arrested after officers with the Crestview Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots being fired in the city, the agency has announced. According to the Crestview Police Department (CPD), Horace James Durden, 30, is charged with aggravated assault with a...
Family of man killed in Enterprise Walmart looking for more answers
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The family of Richard Matthew Smith is searching for more answers in regards to their loved one being killed inside Enterprise Walmart Wednesday night. Its been a miserable two days for Natalie Stanfield and her family as this scene keeps popping up in their heads...
Lawyer and mother speak on a suspect’s mental illness
Correction and clarification: While speaking of the alleged crimes at the suspect’s mother’s salon, an earlier version of this story that aired on television showed several businesses on Main Street in Samson. However, the mother’s salon was not located there. Those shops that were shown, including Sandy’s salon, were not near her salon and they had nothing to do with the business where the crimes allegedly occurred. WDHN apologizes and regrets the error.
Couple Arrested for Chemical Endangerment of Children
On Thursday, 10/6/2022, Dothan Police Officers were made aware of possible illegal dug activity at a residence in the 1200 block of Southland Drive. Officers and investigators went to that residence where they detected a strong odor marijuana inside the residence. A search warrant was obtained and executed at the residence which led to the discovery of dug activity inside the residence. Two adults and five children reside at the residence.
Henry Co. law enforcement officials prepare for mental health training in Dothan
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Starting next week, four law enforcement officials from Henry County will participate in a mental health awareness training in Dothan. Two Henry County Sheriff’s deputies, one Abbeville police officer, and one Headland police officer will attend. This will allow the officers to become...
New details, victim’s identity revealed in deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Enterprise have released new details about Wednesday’s deadly Walmart shooting. Police say they received a call to the Walmart shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. An investigation revealed that an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The argument may have...
UPDATE: Victim identified in Alabama Walmart shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was shot multiple times. According to EPD, an argument started in the parking lot between two people. The situation became deadly […]
Possible murder in Ariton, CCSO
ARITON, Ala (WDHN)— An Ariton woman has been found dead in a home, the CCSO is looking into the case as a possible homicide. Melanie Amber Dorrill, 37, was found dead at a home in Ariton. On the afternoon of October 4, Coffee County Sheriff’s Officers responded to an...
Henry Co. Probate Office to close until the office is moved into the Herndon Building
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Starting Tuesday in Henry County the probate office will be closed until the office is moved into the Herndon Building. Staff and crews will still be working, but they will move furniture, computers, and other items across the street as they move into the newly renovated Herndon Building.
Ambulance driver involved in fiery crash died of medical emergency, not the crash itself, troopers report
An Alabama ambulance driver who died at the scene of a fiery crash Thursday appears to have died from a medical emergency he suffered while driving just before the crash, Alabama state troopers reported Friday. The single-vehicle crash involving an ambulance occurred at approximately 3:35 p.m. Thursday, trooper said. As...
Houston County approves new sanitation policy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved its updated sanitation policy. Last month, the commission voted to increase the sanitation fee by five dollars and enhance services like adding another crew. Now with the policy updated, customers will see some trash piles picked up from the...
The Full View: Dothan Double Murder
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Over four months, the double murder of a Dothan couple, which took place over two states, has shaken the community, brought multiple arrests and leaves one suspect on the run. See the timeline for a full list of events. Damien Bell and Shauna Terry were last seen...
Hartford makes way for a new hope in an old building
HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN)—After years of being decommissioned, the 70-year-old Hartford Armory may be getting a new life. In September, the Hartford City Council agreed to pay $60,000 for the old National Guard Armory and the property it’s located on. The armory is located at the intersection of State...
