Late in an otherwise brisk, exuberant show Thursday at a sold-out Little Caesars Arena, Lizzo pumped the brakes to get serious for a few minutes. “It’s emotional, being in the place you were born, being in the place where your roots began, being in the place of some of my loved ones who I wish were here,” she said from the stage. The pop star then choked up as she remembered her late father, Michael Jefferson, who...

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO