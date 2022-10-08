Read full article on original website
Sacramento 126, Portland 94
PORTLAND (94) Grant 5-8 5-5 17, Hart 1-4 1-2 3, Nurkic 4-10 6-6 14, Lillard 2-10 4-4 8, Simons 5-9 2-2 16, Brown III 0-2 3-4 3, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Watford 2-4 0-0 4, Eubanks 0-1 2-2 2, Little 3-4 1-2 7, Sarr 1-4 2-2 5, Johnson 2-6 0-2 5, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Sharpe 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 29-72 26-31 94.
Chicago 115, Toronto 98
CHICAGO (115) DeRozan 7-12 7-7 21, Jones Jr. 2-5 2-2 6, Vucevic 6-10 0-0 13, Dosunmu 5-10 2-2 14, LaVine 3-9 1-2 9, Williams 1-8 3-4 6, Drummond 3-5 0-0 9, Caruso 4-5 0-0 8, Green 7-8 1-2 17, Terry 2-3 0-0 5, White 3-10 0-0 7. Totals 43-85 16-19 115.
Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117
MINNESOTA (119) McDaniels 4-8 1-1 10, Reid 9-13 2-2 20, Towns 5-11 6-6 19, Edwards 7-15 0-0 14, Russell 4-10 0-0 9, Anderson 0-3 1-2 1, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Minott 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 2-4 1-2 6, Forbes 5-8 0-0 15, McLaughlin 2-5 0-0 5, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 5-10 0-0 11, Rivers 3-6 1-1 7. Totals 47-95 12-14 119.
L.A. Lakers 124, Golden State 121
L.A. LAKERS (124) Christie 2-7 2-2 7, Toscano-Anderson 3-5 0-0 6, Davis 9-18 8-8 28, Reaves 3-5 1-1 7, Walker IV 5-12 1-1 14, Gabriel 3-5 0-0 6, Ryan 6-9 2-2 20, Swider 1-6 0-0 3, Bryant 3-5 0-0 6, Harrison 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 0-1 2-2 2, Nunn 8-13 1-2 21, Pippen Jr. 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 45-90 17-18 124.
Bengals' mistakes lead to another loss by a field goal
CINCINNATI (AP) — After rolling to two straight victories, the Cincinnati Bengals stumbled again and lost to the Baltimore Ravens because of a late field goal. As in the two losses that started the season, the reigning AFC champs sputtered in the first half Sunday night, looked better in the second half, squandered opportunities and ended up losing 19-17 via a late field goal.
Manoel scores in each half, Red Bulls top Charlotte 2-0
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Elias Manoel scored a goal in each half and the New York Red Bulls closed out the regular season with a 2-0 victory over FC Charlotte on Sunday. The Red Bulls (16-11-8), who snapped a two-game skid, entered the match having already qualified for the playoffs for a 13th straight season. New York matched Seattle's record streak. The Sounders' run ended this season.
'Philly Special' goes badly awry as Bengals stumble
BALTIMORE (AP) — The “Philly Special” fell flat for Cincinnati, and that might have cost the Bengals the game. By now, football fans everywhere are familiar with this trick play — and perhaps that was part of the problem. It started as a reverse to receiver Tyler Boyd, with quarterback Joe Burrow slipping out into the flat. When the Eagles ran this play in a Super Bowl, their quarterback was open as a receiving target, but Burrow wasn't, and Baltimore's Marcus Peters shoved Boyd to the ground for a 12-yard loss.
Eagles stay undefeated, hang on to beat Cardinals 20-17
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles are still the NFL's only undefeated team, winning their fifth game in a row thanks to a whole lot of grit and a bit of good fortune. Jalen Hurts ran for a pair of 1-yard touchdowns and the Eagles held on for...
Tucker's leg lifts Ravens to 19-17 victory over Bengals
BALTIMORE (AP) — Justin Tucker kicked a 43-yard field goal on the final play to lift the Baltimore Ravens over the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17 on Sunday night and into sole possession of first place in the AFC North. Tucker also made a 58-yard kick in the third quarter, and...
Garoppolo, stingy defense lead 49ers past Panthers 37-15
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — After failing to land Deshaun Watson in the offseason, the Carolina Panthers had a choice of whether to pursue Jimmy Garoppolo or Baker Mayfield in an effort to upgrade at quarterback. They chose Mayfield.
Chargers hang on to beat Browns 30-28 after coach's gamble
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal with 11 seconds left as Los Angeles held on for a 30-28 victory over the Cleveland Browns after Chargers coach Brandon Staley inexplicably gambled on a fourth down. York's kick sailed right and allowed the Chargers (3-2) to...
Braves ready to roll into the 2022 postseason
They’re veterans at this. And now it’s time. “I think experience in the playoffs is huge. The only way you can get it is to go through it, like you said. This is the fifth year of us doing this. You start to understand how to slow down certain moments. You start to understand what it’s going to take in certain moments to be successful,” says shortstop Dansby Swanson.
Brenner scores 3, Cincinnati in MLS playoffs for first time
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brenner scored three goals and surging Cincinnati wrapped up its first MLS playoff spot, defeating D.C. United 5-2 on Sunday. Cincinnati, 6-2-12 in its last 20 matches, will be the fifth seed in the playoffs and face No. 4 New York Red Bulls in the opening round.
Tom Brady throws for 351 yards, Bucs beat Falcons 21-15
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady has never lost to the Atlanta Falcons. He hasn't lost three straight games in over two decades. Those streaks stayed intact Sunday with timely assistance from a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat their NFC South rivals 21-15, running out the...
Campbell: Lions are "better than 1-4." Not until they start proving it.
This is the first crossroads of Campbell’s tenure in Detroit. The Lions have to be a better team on the other side of the bye. Campbell has to identify where and how they can improve.
Cincinnati, October 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 10 high school ⚽ games in Cincinnati. The Summit Country Day School soccer team will have a game with Anderson High School on October 08, 2022, 12:00:00. The Sycamore soccer team will have a game with Summit Country Day School on October 08, 2022, 09:00:00.
