Ja Morant dunks, rookie dance moves highlight Memphis Grizzlies open practice
If rising ticket sales weren't already an indication of increased Memphis Grizzlies appeal, Sunday's open practice sure was. The crowd inside of FedExForum rivaled that of any past Grizzlies open practice. “I’ve been doing this for 19 years here in Memphis, and I’ve never seen a crowd like this for...
Memphis Grizzlies Sign Former Duke Star
On Monday, the Memphis Grizzlies announced that they have signed Matthew Hurt. In 2021, Hurt averaged 18.3 points per game for Duke men's basketball.
Miami Heat Make Roster Moves
The Heat converted Jamal Cain to two-way contract and signed Mychal Mulder
Miami Heat Potential Target Jae Crowder Receiving Interest From The Atlanta Hawks
Hawks are attempting to propose a trade for Crowder
Miami Heat Reportedly Signing Former Golden State Warriors Player
On Sunday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports that the Miami Heat are "in process of signing Mychal Mulder to an Exhibit 10 contract." He played a career-high 60 games for the Golden State Warriors in 2021.
Darius Garland explains how ‘ultimate scorer’ Donovan Mitchell will take the Cavs over the top
Superstar guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to help the Cleveland Cavaliers make some noise in the regular season and lead the team to the playoffs this season. Fans were able to see Mitchell in action with the Cavs for the first time on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He didn’t disappoint, recording 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 19 minutes of action.
Pelicans-Pistons Preseason Video Highlights
Video highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans hosting the Detroit Pistons in 2022 preseason action.
The Lakers Sign LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison
The Los Angeles Lakers sign LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison. The team also announced they have requested waivers for guards Dwayne Bacon and Javante McCoy, to make way for the new additions. New Additions. Figueroa went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft. He joined The Dallas Mavericks for Summer League...
Atlanta Hawks Beat Milwaukee Bucks 118-109
Game summary, stats, and highlights from the Atlanta Hawks preseason win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson Back to Familiar Form
Robinson regained his three-point shooting efficiency in Miami’s win against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Pistons Stall Out, Pelicans Win Preseason Home Opener 107-101
The Zion Williamson-led New Orleans Pelicans danced all over the Detroit Pistons in the team's preseason home opener in the Smoothie King Center.
Orlando Magic Sign Recent Los Angeles Clippers Player
On Saturday, the Orlando Magic announced the signing of Jay Scrubb. The 22-year-old played in 18 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season.
At open practice, Grizzlies show just how fun they are
It was possibly the biggest crowd ever for a Grizzlies’ open practice, and the entertainment included Kennedy Chandler being voted champion of the rookie dance competition.
Rockets vs. Heat Preseason Preview: How to Watch, Injury Reports, More
The Houston Rockets will play their first road game of the 2022 preseason in a match against the Miami Heat.
Spurs Preseason Profile: Trade Rumors & All, Josh Richardson Remains Key for San Antonio
Josh Richardson unexpectedly found himself with San Antonio Spurs last season after the team acquired him from the Boston Celtics last season. But now as he enters his first full season with the Spurs, his value can't be overlooked.
Bulls' Javonte Green Leads Second Half Comeback in Win Vs. Raptors
Bulls observations: Green makes statement vs. Raptors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls moved to 2-1 in preseason play with a highly-entertaining 115-98 comeback win over the Raptors on Sunday. Here are 10 observations from the contest:. 1. After getting a look at Javonte Green with the...
Pelicans travel to San Antonio to take on Spurs
Pelicans heading on the road to take on Spurs.
OKC Thunder Sign Former Sacramento Kings Player
On Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder signed Jahmi'us Ramsey. He has spent the last two seasons playing for the Sacramento Kings.
Trey Murphy III leads Pelicans Past Spurs
Trey Murphy III and Pelicans blast Spurs to remain undefeated at 3-0 in the preseason.
