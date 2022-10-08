Beresford football's special teams, defense shine in 20-18 win over Sioux Falls Christian

Sioux Falls Christian head coach Jared Smith is normally sure: the Chargers kicking game will be there.

That’s what he thought lining up for the extra point after Sioux Falls Christian’s first extra point try, then on a field goal right before the half. In an eventual two-point win for Beresford, that’s a four point swing. The game. Instead, the Watchdogs burst through the line and batted each play down.

"Our special teams always has saved a lot of our games," Beresford quarterback Tate VanOtterloo said.

In a 20-18 win for Beresford (5-2) over Sioux Falls Christian (4-3) on Friday at University of Sioux Falls’ Bob Young Field, special teams and defense were the difference in a low-scoring game where both teams felt they left points on the board. The Watchdogs blocked two kicks and didn't allow SFC to convert on points after a touchdown all game. Beresford head coach Scott Ebert said he couldn’t possibly have expected anything different — this would be a close game from the start.

But rather than drop its second-straight, the senior-heavy Watchdogs (who won their first two playoff games in more than 30 years last season) showed what makes this team the center of the greatest era in Beresford’s recent football history. And perhaps reestablishing themselves as a top-three team in 11A.

"It obviously gives us confidence to move forward," Ebert said. "Now all of a sudden we're able to rebound and hopefully put together a playoff push."

VanOtterloo throws two touchdowns for Beresford

VanOtterloo had 152 yards passing and two touchdowns, with Beresford running back Peyton Fridrich adding 84 yards rushing and the Watchdogs’ third and final touchdown of the game. Sioux Falls Christian quarterback Tate Snyder had 146 yards and a touchdown through the air, adding 39 yards on the ground. The Chargers recovered two fumbles, but Beresford defensive back Jake Goblirsch had the biggest takeaway of the game, pulling in an interception in the final minute.

Beresford is used to playing low-scoring games, so as Sioux Falls Christian forced them to three downs per each set of downs before the Watchdogs, without fail, burst past the marker, it seemed like it may dictate the flow of the game. The Chargers would just need to take advantage of their chances.

But after a few methodical first downs, Beresford came with some explosion. Watchdogs quarterback Tate VanOtterloo hit Fridrich along the sideline and Fridrich stayed on his feet past several Chargers tackles for a touchdown. Beresford added a two-point conversion to make it 8-0 under six minutes into the game.

The Chargers went three-and-out against the stout Watchdogs defense, and after Beresford running back Jaxson Tadlock contributed a few big runs, VanOtterloo hit Goblirsch for a touchdown in the left corner of the end zone by the pylon. They missed the two-point attempt, but it was already a two-score game at 14-0 with 20 seconds to play in the first quarter.

And the way they did it was even more unusual. They knew if it the run didn’t work immediately, they’d have to throw. But the Watchdogs had two passing touchdowns all season coming into the game, and just threw two in the first quarter.

"We haven't gotten to do that all year," VanOtterloo said.

Against the Watchdogs defense, that deficit for SFC was a lot. And SFC quickly realized that. The Chargers would score a touchdown before the half was over, but needed to recover a fumble inside their own 30, turn it over on downs, then recover a fumble inside their own 20 to do it. And after Chargers running back Brayden Witte scored a touchdown, Beresford blocked the kick.

Sioux Falls Christian turned the Watchdogs over on downs with 28 seconds left in the half, and for the first time, got some good yardage on passes and runs out of the hands of Snyder. But their field goal before time expired was blocked, too.

Sioux Falls Christian takes lead in third quarter

Yet in the second half, Sioux Falls Christian found an opening. On the first play, Snyder hit running back Johnny Skyberg for a catch-and-run touchdown up the field. Its two-point conversion was called back due to an offensive pass interference, which Smith said "should have went the other way." The Chargers went for it again and couldn't convert.

"The run that we had last year we were like eight in a row where we kept teams out on two-point tries," Ebert said. "So that type of stuff doesn't surprise us."

But a few drives later before the end of the third quarter, Snyder hit tight end James Woodward for a short touchdown after a long drive. Each team had their quarter, and the Chargers' third period swung the game 12 points to give them an 18-14 lead.

Beresford went back to the game that's won them so many games over the past few years, and running back Peyton Freydrich ran for a first down. Then another one. Then another. And he walked into the end zone from the one-yard line to put the Watchdogs back ahead. Beresford's defense then couldn't allow anything.

Sioux Falls Christian pushed it all the way down inside Beresford's 15 with under a minute to go in the game, and the Watchdogs were grasping onto its lead. The kicking game hadn't worked yet Friday, but Smith said they were in field goal range. But, on third down, Snyder tried to make something happen and threw towards the sideline towards wide receiver Carter VanDonge, but VanDonge was tripped up.

Goblirsch was the only one left in the area. His mind went blank.

"I wasn't there," Goblirsch said. "I was just in the moment."

But he and the Watchdogs held on.

