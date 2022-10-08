ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

LadyReddz Bone
3d ago

this what I dislike however I get tired of hearing about bike accidents from being in the streets, I don't enjoy sharing the street with them either. however it's called adapting, to purposely sabotage their bikes or them is so not cool. whomever is doing this needs to be caught this is a act of a vindictive Adult. or a predictor trying to catch their next victim y'all be ware.

WUSA9

PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer stuck under Southwest DC overpass

WASHINGTON — Monday morning traffic got even more dramatic in Southwest D.C. when a tractor-trailer found itself stuck under an overpass. Before 3:30 a.m., officers with the United States Park Police found themselves responding to the Independence Avenue Southwest overpass, where Maine Avenue Southwest crosses. The tractor-trailer was found in the rounded corner underneath the overpass, almost completely through with only the tail end of the vehicle stuck.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Driven Into Building Tuesday Morning in Rockville

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the scene of a collision that involved a single vehicle striking a building at 1396 Rockville Pike in Rockville on Tuesday morning around 6:30am. No injuries were reported. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS, EMS evaluated one patient that declined transport to the hospital. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Washington, DC
Traffic
Washington, DC
Government
Washington, DC
Cars
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
alxnow.com

Poll: How do you feel about Alexandria’s new speed cameras?

Tomorrow, Alexandria’s City Council is set to review a proposal to bring speed cameras to the city for the first time. Though scattered across nearby D.C., until a few years ago Alexandria was prohibited from utilizing speed cameras by state ordinance. Now, the city is looking at installing five cameras at various school zones across the city.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Shooter in ski mask gunned down man in northeast DC: police

WASHINGTON - Police say a man was gunned down in northeast D.C. early Tuesday morning by a person carrying a firearm and wearing a ski mask. The shooting was reported around 6 a.m. in the 800 block of 21st Street. Officers arrived and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds....
WASHINGTON, DC
#Linus Traffic#Bike Lane#Franklin Street Ne
NBC Washington

‘Exciting': The Wharf's Phase 2 Opens on Five-Year Anniversary

After years in the making, the final phase of The Wharf, in Southwest Washington, D.C. opens Wednesday. The final phase will complete the waterfront development that first opened in 2017 and transformed the area into a destination for locals and tourists. The new section of The Wharf will include more restaurant options, a fourth hotel and three office buildings.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

3 Men Shot Outside Kennedy Recreation Center in DC

Three men recovered in the hospital Sunday after being shot outside of a D.C. recreation center. Shots were fired just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of O Street and 7th Street NW, outside the Kennedy Recreation Center. D.C. police said the victims are expected to be OK, but details...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Man Sentenced After Carjacking Unsuspecting Woman Putting On Clothes In Maryland Parking Lot

A man convicted of carjacking a woman at gunpoint while she was trying to get dressed was sentenced to 15 years in prison, officials announce. Anthony Millhouse, 40, was convicted of armed carjacking and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence back in April 2022 after attacking the unsuspecting woman on March 30, 2021, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Three shootings, three teenage boys hit in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said three teenage boys were hit by gunfire in separate shootings that took place in a span of a few hours Sunday afternoon. One boy was hit in each shooting. All of the shootings happened in Southeast: 2600 block of Birney Pl. SE (shortly before 1 p.m.) 15th Street […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Missing Fairfax County man found safe

UPDATE, Oct. 9, 3:41 p.m. — The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that Ascone had been found safe. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find a missing 75-year-old man who disappeared on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for Anthony Ascone. The […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Body Camera Video Released After Fatal Shooting in Riverdale Park

Body camera video from police officers in Riverdale Park, Maryland, reveals more about what happened in the moments before authorities say an officer fatally shot a 75-year-old man who was possibly experiencing a mental health crisis. The Maryland Independent Investigations Division released the body camera video on Tuesday, which shows...
RIVERDALE PARK, MD

