Blade's production shakeup has led to Marvel moving Fantastic Four. Today, the company announced that the big MCU debut for Marvel's First Family will happen on Valentines Day 2025 rather than November 8 2024. The move to February has all of the Marvel fans talking online. But, Fantastic Four is far from the only title that saw its release date affected by the swap. Avengers: Secret Wars now sits in 2026. A painful wait for some fan who had already begun anticipating that film. Curiously, Avengers: Kang Dynasty remains unchanged for the moment. It will be interesting to see if things are further shuffled around or if this is as far as it will go. For now, the Marvel fans will have to wait just a bit longer to get Fantastic Four in the theater.

MOVIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO