Werewolf by Night Star Teases Surprising Timeline for Character
Werewolf by Night was purposefully developed to avoid mentions of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe in an attempt to make it as self-contained as possible. As such, at no point in the picture is there a clue as to where to Halloween special lies on the timeline of the franchise. Disney+ has since put the Gael Garcia Bernal series as the newest project in its MCU "Timeline Order" after the events of every Disney+ series released to date and Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel's latest film release.
Bleach Cosplay Gives Yoruichi the Spotlight Before Her Anime Comeback
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be making its big return to anime form not long from the time of this writing, and one awesome cosplay has brought Yoruichi Shihouin back to the spotlight ahead of the anime's comeback! There are few anime fans had been asking to see more of with bigger profiles than Bleach. With the original anime run famously coming to an end before the final arc of the manga could even start off its run, fans had been asking to see more of the adaptation ever since. Nearly a decade later, fans will actually get their wish for new episodes.
Jonathan Majors Shredded Photos Have Marvel Fans Thirsting
Jonathan Majors has Marvel fans sweating after a new Men's Health spread hit the Internet. The magazine interviewed the Kang the Conqueror actor about his upcoming roles in the MCU and his part in the Creed franchise. He's as charismatic as ever and looking extremely fit in the new images. Needless to say, this is social media, and the thirst began to flow. It's not hard to see why when confronted with the new pictures. The Loki villain has muscles that most fans didn't even know existed. He's bulked up for his MCU bad guy role and the results kind of speak for themselves. Check out all the fun for yourself right here.
Marvel Fans Frustrated With Latest MCU Delays
After being bogged down by pre-production struggles, Marvel temporarily placed Blade on the back burner. After Bassam Tariq departed the project as its director earlier this month, Moon Knight alumnus Beau DeMayo was brought in to rewrite a script initially penned by Stacy Osei-Kuffour. Once Marvel executives hit the pause button on the Mahershala Ali-starring vampire thriller, combined with the fact the Marvel Cinematic Universe is closely intertwined when it comes to its storytelling, a snowball effect took place Tuesday morning.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Brought One of the Manga's Funniest Scenes to Life
Bleach is finally back for new episodes for the long awaited Thousand-Year Blood War arc, and the first episode of the new series has brought one of the manga's most memeable scenes to life! Tite Kubo's original manga series never got its full due as the anime adaptation was cut short before it could reach the final arc. Now after over a decade of waiting to see the series in action, the anime has finally returned and the premiere is already a bit hit with fans. That also means that scenes fans have been waiting forever to see are coming to life too.
The Walking Dead's Invincible Cameo Is a Carl Grimes Easter Egg
You may know that Robert Kirkman created the Image comic books Invincible and The Walking Dead. You might not know that Invincible has cameoed as Easter eggs in multiple episodes. (The franchises have crossed over in other ways: Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun voices Mike Grayson, a.k.a. the superhero Invincible, in Amazon's adult animated series adaptation. More Walking Dead cast members have since loaned their voices to the series, including Lauren Cohan and Michael Cudlitz.) And on Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, titled "A New Deal," an Invincible comic cameo had deeper meaning for the Grimes family.
Avengers: Secret Wars Moves Release Date
Marvel Studios has moved the release date of Avengers: Secret Wars. The highly-anticipated film was announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty bring the Multiverse Saga to an end, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes come together to face Kang the Conqueror. Details on Avengers: Secret Wars are at a minimum, but we now know the film will not be sticking to its originally announced November 7, 2025 release date.
House of the Dragon: New Time Jump Reveals Another Recast of Major Characters
Halfway through the first season of House of the Dragon, HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series recast two of its most important characters. The actresses that played both Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower were replaced in the sixth episode of the series, which began with a 10-year time jump, bringing the characters firmly into adulthood. While that was certainly the biggest time jump of the season, House of the Dragon's eighth episode introduces yet another leap into the future, with some other characters getting new actors in order to show the passing time.
She-Hulk: New Season Finale Teaser Released by Marvel
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law's penultimate episode was a favorite among fans, and folks are eager to see how the season will wrap up now that Jennifer Walter/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is being targeted by the Intelligencia. Many fans want the comedy series to get more seasons, and based on Marvel's use of "season finale" in a new promo, we're hopeful that this week won't be the last we see of She-Hulk.
House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences
Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
Marvel's Fantastic Four Reboot Delayed
Blade's production shakeup has led to Marvel moving Fantastic Four. Today, the company announced that the big MCU debut for Marvel's First Family will happen on Valentines Day 2025 rather than November 8 2024. The move to February has all of the Marvel fans talking online. But, Fantastic Four is far from the only title that saw its release date affected by the swap. Avengers: Secret Wars now sits in 2026. A painful wait for some fan who had already begun anticipating that film. Curiously, Avengers: Kang Dynasty remains unchanged for the moment. It will be interesting to see if things are further shuffled around or if this is as far as it will go. For now, the Marvel fans will have to wait just a bit longer to get Fantastic Four in the theater.
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
House of the Dragon Reveals Surprising New Children With Claims to the Iron Throne
Throughout the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon, the drama surrounding the Iron Throne has revolved around Rhaenyra and Alicent. Viserys named Rhaenyra his successor, but that was before he married Alicent and the two had a son, Aegon. Alicent, along with many in the Realm, believe Aegon should sit upon the Iron Throne when Viserys dies, while Rhaenyra is the King's chosen heir. In the eighth episode of House of the Dragon, "The Lord of the Tides," a couple of new characters were introduced that complicate the issue of succession just a little bit.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere Date Moved
Marvel Studios typically hosts its world premieres the same week its films enter theaters or, at the very least, close to it. When it comes to the studios' next film offering in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, that will soon change. An updated listing on Average Socialite, a platform monitoring events in and around Hollywood, the Ryan Coogler sequel will no longer debut on its previous premiere date of November 1st. Instead, Marvel Studios has bumped the world premiere up a full week. Now, Wakanda Forever is set to have its premiere on Tuesday, October 25th, two-and-a-half weeks before the film enters theaters.
Hulk Fights Abomination in Marvel's She-Hulk Finale Trailer
Hulk will return on Thursday's season finale of Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — and he's angry. (You wouldn't like him when he's angry.) More than a decade after their Harlem hulk-out in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, a seemingly reformed Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), a.k.a. Abomination, made amends with Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) with heartfelt haikus. Banner's superhero lawyer cousin, GLK&H attorney Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), successfully represented Blonsky in his controversial parole case, which was ultimately granted under one condition: he wears an inhibitor in perpetuity and is indefinitely prohibited from transforming back into the Abomination.
Marvel Studios MCU Release Dates: 2022-2026
Marvel Studios has shifted its release date calendar, pushing back the end of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the culmination of the Multiverse Saga. During July's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel chief Kevin Feige announced an expansive slate of projects, unveiling the two-part Multiverse finale Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Disney has since revealed new dates for titles from its upcoming Phase 5 and 6, delaying Blade, Deadpool 3, the Fantastic Four reboot, and Avengers: Secret Wars. The November 11th release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the upcoming Disney+ Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, will mark the end of Phase 4 as scheduled.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets Flashy With Tengen
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba introduced fans to the flashy Hashira Tengen Uzui with the second season of the series earlier this year, and one awesome cosplay is bringing the fan favorite fighter back for another round! The Entertainment District arc of the series introduced Tanjiro Kamado and his friends to a whole new realm of danger as they faced off against the first Upper Rank demon, but thankfully they had some very powerful help. Joining them for the arc was the Sound Hashira Tengen, and fans got to see the full slate of abilities as the fights when on over the episodes.
New Marvel Secret Invasion Details Revealed by Cobie Smulders: "It's a Very Different Tone"
Secret Invasion will be one of the major upcoming Marvel Studios projects to hit the Disney+ streaming service, and it looks like Samuel L. Jackson and his costars will have their work cut out for them. Marvel Studios released the first teaser for the series during their D23 presentation and it gave us a look at what will happen in the series. We get to see the return of Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and it looks like she hasn't missed a step after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The actress was busy promoting her upcoming project High School, and she was asked some questions about the "very different" Secret Invasion series.
House of the Dragon Creator George R.R. Martin Explains Why a Major Character Is Missing From Season 1
Over the past couple of episodes of House of the Dragon, fans have watched the sons of Alicent Hightower and Viserys Targaryen grow up to be monsters. Aegon and Aemond are both cruel in their own terrible ways, and they figure to be some of the most important characters on the show going forward. What some may not know, however, is that they actually have one more brother, who has been entirely absent from the show to this point.
Dune: Part Two Gets Earlier Release Date
Fans of Denis Villeneuve's Dune film are going to get the chance to return to Arrakis a little bit earlier than they initially anticipated. Villeneuve is following up the Oscar-winning Dune with Dune: Part Two, which will tell the second half of the story from Frank Herbert's iconic sci-fi novel. The highly anticipated sequel, which is in production, was originally slated to hit theaters on November 17, 2023, but Warner Bros. has decided to release it a couple of weeks earlier.
