Milton, MA

Jack Finnegan runs for three TDs to lead Milton High football team past Weymouth, 29-7

By Eric McHugh, The Patriot Ledger
 2 days ago
WEYMOUTH -- Jack Finnegan, take a bow.

The Milton High football team's offense isn't just an Owen McHugh-orchestrated air show.

The Wildcats knew that, of course. But if casual observers needed any reminding about how balanced Milton can be when the need arises, they got it on Friday night.

Finnegan ran for three touchdowns, including the clinching 34-yarder on fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter, as Milton pulled away for a 29-7 win over Bay State Conference rival Weymouth.

Finnegan, a senior who was the backup to Amari Marsman a year ago, rushed 12 times for 85 yards as Milton improved to 5-0. His other scoring runs covered 12 and 3 yards.

"He's a beast," raved McHugh, who threw his 14th TD pass of the season (a 5-yarder to Luke Haley in the second quarter). "He puts his head down and runs through hard tackles. He works hard, he has good vision. He know when to make a play and when to just put his head down and grind out a few yards. And he blocks well, too."

"Jack's a great player," agreed Milton coach Steve Dembowski. "He does everything for us. He's the kicker, he's the returner. He's already scored touchdowns four different ways this year. He's super smart. We ask him to do a lot. He's our top defensive back. He's extremely valuable."

Finnegan, who was 3-for-3 on extra points, deflected credit for his big night, saying, "The O-line was blocking great; they made big holes for me. I didn't have to do much work."

His final TD came with 5:25 left after Liam McLoughlin's 22-yard interception return had set Milton up at the Weymouth 43. A first-down sack put Milton in second-and-15, but McHugh (15 of 18 passing for 172 yards) found Luke Sammon (4 catches for 60 yards) on a 13-yard completion and then picked up a yard on a third-down rollout.

Finnegan then bounced outside on a fourth-down handoff to seal it.

"I saw a cutback (opportunity) early," he said. "I cut back and there was no one there. I just had to beat one guy with speed and I was in the end zone."

Sammon also had a fine night. His 34-yard catch-and-run on Milton's opening possession set up Finnegan's 12-yard TD run that kicked off the scoring. Sammon also had an 80-yard kickoff return (to the Weymouth 10) to set up McHugh's TD pass that made it 15-7. And he later added a 64-yard punt return (to the Weymouth 11).

Milton did not convert after the punt return. That was kind of a theme of the game, too, as the teams combined to make four fourth-down stops (two by each side). Milton's second fourth-down defensive stop was a big one, coming late in the third quarter to preserve a 22-7 lead.

Weymouth (2-3) marched 73 yards in 15 plays, chewing up almost nine minutes on the clock, but Milton stiffened after the hosts set up on a first-and-goal from the 9. Three runs netted just 7 yards, and sophomore Cameron Aieta (12 carries for 45 yards, TD) was stuffed up the middle on fourth-and-goal from the 2 in the final minute of the quarter.

"That was huge," McHugh said. "That could have made it a one-score game there and you never know what happens (after that). But the defense stepped up big when they needed to."

A quick check with Milton's players and Dembowski came up with this list of heroes in the goal-line stand: Anderson Perez-Ruiz, Henry Fallon, A.J. Cicerone, Liam Faherty, Griffin White and McLoughlin.

Said Dembowski: "We got a good charge there (on fourth down). Anderson is a good player for us; he holds his ground and he got off the ball well there."

The missed opportunity was all too familiar for Weymouth, which has dropped three in a row after a 2-0 start to the season.

"We've had an issue finishing drives the last three weeks," Weymouth coach T.J. Byrne said. "That hurts us. You address it. It's a focus point for us in practice. The kids are working hard. It's going to happen. We're working too hard for it to not happen. I think maybe sometimes they're pressing a little too much."

Despite the loss there was much for Weymouth to feel good about in this one, particularly a ground game that produced 200 yards on 36 carries (5.5-yard average). Eight different players carried the ball, and the hosts had six runs of 10-plus yards, including a 62-yard jaunt by Mike Stevenson, who finished with 8 carries for 87 yards.

"We let them run too much on us tonight. We can't do that," Dembowski said. "We also missed a lot of tackles tonight. I think their backs ran hard and they had a good scheme. It's never easy playing over here. We never seem to have the best games coming here. It's a hard place to play."

Aieta got Weymouth's only touchdown, barging in from 2 yards out in the first quarter to knot the score at 7-7. He set up his TD by taking a screen pass from QB Tyler Nordstrom (8 of 17 passing for 118 yards, 2 INTs) and racing 74 yards down to the Milton 2.

"He's a sophomore playing like a senior," Byrne said of Aieta. "He's having a great season. We ask him to do a lot, on both sides of the ball. And he has the composure and intelligence (to do it). It almost feels like he has senior experience."

Weymouth started the season with big wins over Malden Catholic (25-0) and Newton North (35-20) and then came close against Hingham in a 20-15 loss. Last week's 28-7 loss against Needham got away from them late, and this game could have been closer if not for Milton's big defensive stand.

"We're 2-3 and it's not where we wanted to be, it's not where we expected to be," said Byrne, whose team was ranked 16th (good for the final playoff spot) in the MIAA Division 1 power rankings coming in. "So we talked about coming back (Saturday) and looking at film. Monday we regroup. We hit the reset button and we regroup. We've played five (games), we have six left. One of our goals was to be playing meaningful football in November, and that's still ahead of us."

As for Milton, it's full speed ahead for the top-ranked team in Div. 3.

McHugh, a senior in his first year as a starting QB (he was an all-league safety last season), continues to shine. Unofficially, he's completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 1,078 yards with 14 TDs and 1 INT. He might not have been the star of this game, but he threw just three incompletions and was 9 of 10 in the second half.

"Owen's great," Finnegan said. "He never forces it, let's the game come to him. Never makes the wrong read. He's amazing."

"Yeah," McHugh said when asked if he's pleased with his performance so far, "but the job's not finished. We have a lot to improve on."

Finnegan agreed. "Gotta forget what's happened and just keep going on," he said. "On to Needham."

