ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Greer QB Josh Runion stayed ready, then reaped the rewards in big win vs. Eastside

By Joe Dandron, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 4 days ago

TAYLORS — If you look at the stats from Greer's Week 6 game against Laurens, senior quarterback Josh Runion's name doesn't really stick out.

That's because he only played a handful of snaps in the Yellow Jackets' 20-17 loss to the Raiders.

But Friday, Runion played from the jump, and played his tail off, in a 55-7 win over Eastside. As Greer breezed to its first region win, Runion started and led Greer to its first win since early September. The first half alone nearly was a career night for the senior: 9-for-13 passing for 171 yards and three scores. In total, he finished with 294 passing yards and five touchdown passes on 14-for-19 passing.

"Every single week my coaches tell me to always be ready," said Runion, who's time under center has fluctuated this season. "Whenever I've come into the games (this season) I've had to be ready ... just preparing even though I won't play ... just being ready and staying ready."

UPSTATE BASKETBALL: 7-footer Jordan Butler commits to Missouri basketball over South Carolina, Auburn

WEEK 7 IN THE UPSTATE: High school football scores, live updates across Upstate SC

Runion said studying the playbook and film has been huge on the mental side. And he had played prior to Friday. Against Byrnes in a 23-14 loss, he passed for 199 yards and a touchdown. But Kaden Rowland also has thrown for over 700 yards and has six touchdown passes this season.

"We've kinda made a decision with the quarterback position that we've got two," Greer coach Will Young said. "We'll let them battle it out all week, we'll pick a starter for that Friday and then whoever's the hot guy that night? That's who were going with."

But Friday, as Runion opened the scoring with a 50-yard touchdown pass to Naheim Lee with five minutes left in the first quarter, it became clear he was dialed in and would take advantage of his opportunity.

"We just played a heckuva game man," Runion said.

Chris Hall started at running back for Greer – sophomore LaDainnian Martin, who has offers from Tennessee and Louisville (124 rushing yards, three scores) didn't play until the second half – and rushed for over 100 yards and a touchdown in the fist half, finishing with 118 yards.

The Greer defense forced two turnovers, and the Yellow Jackets (2-6, 1-1 Region 2-AAAA) recovered a botched Eastside punt return on special teams. Greer's receiving corps was led by Chase Byrd, who had six grabs for 67 yards and a touchdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eUuEq_0iQveIEy00

In total, Greer's offense had 588 total yards to 124 for Eastside (2-5, 0-1). It was a game that proved how good Greer can be, even with only two games left in the regular season.

"The biggest thing is, we didn't execute very well last week," Young said. "Had chances to win that ball game and we didn't. And we executed better tonight, we did on the whole. Didn't have any misalignment issues tonight ... I thought they just played and executed better.

"They've been playing hard all year. We are young, we do have some young people but they just hadn't excecuted extremely well all year ... I thought (we) did tonight."

Joe Dandron covers high school sports for The Greenville News.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Greer QB Josh Runion stayed ready, then reaped the rewards in big win vs. Eastside

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alamancenews.com

Two local players selected for 2022 NC/SC Shrine Bowl

Williams High School football players Clifton Davis Jr. and Will Rhodes have been selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. Davis, a defensive back and return specialist, and Rhodes, a linebacker, have been key players for the Bulldogs this season. The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is...
SPARTANBURG, SC
scgolfclub.com

Honoring the memory of Cobbs Glen’s first pro, Jackie Seawell

Looking around at almost 130 junior golfers playing the Cobbs Glen course he grew up on, Daniel Seawell allowed himself a moment to reflect on what his father, the late Jackie Seawell would have thought of the Junior tournament held in his memory. “He would have been excited to see...
ANDERSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greer, SC
Sports
City
Greer, SC
State
Tennessee State
Greer, SC
Football
City
Taylors, SC
City
Laurens, SC
State
Missouri State
State
South Carolina State
WYFF4.com

Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in Southern Blues Bar

Daniel Harrison, author of Live at Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in a Southern Blues Bar (2021, USC Press), talks with Walter Edgar about how Jackson Station, in the little upstate town of Hodges, SC, emerged as a cultural kaleidoscope that served as an oasis of tolerance and diversity in a time and place that often suffered from undercurrents of bigotry and violence—an uneasy coexistence of incongruent forces that have long permeated southern life and culture.
HODGES, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver dies when truck goes off Greer road, hits object, coroner says

GREER, S.C. — A Greenville County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash, according to the coroner's office. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Joshua D. Strange, 44, of Greer, died in the single vehicle collision at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive.
GREER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#East Side#Raiders#High School Football#American Football#Eastside#The Yellow Jackets#Upstate Sc Runion
ghsindianpost.org

Norris Returns To Gaffney High!!

Students, staff, and parents alike have recently been introduced to a new member of staff and the interim director for the Gaffney High School Band of Gold for the remainder of the 2022 competition season and school year. Mr. Norris has been teaching music for more than 35 years and is currently retired from teaching music, but he simply can’t help going around to help bands and do what he believes his calling is with students and music. Mr. Norris said the reason for his return to Gaffney High after leaving over 9 years ago was over a request in which he was called in a situation where the director had resigned due to health reasons, Norris talked with Dr. Fall and Dr. Blanton, and it was decided it would be better to put in applications for a more permanent and better-quality director during the Spring. “After talking with Dr. Blanton and Dr. Fall, we reached an agreement about what I would do and the expectations of what I would do to keep up a somewhat normal band year.” Norris explained. He is stepping into a very large hole, or what many people would call a void, he says it’s hard to be placed where he is and to follow after somebody who has been here for so many years. “Billy was here 9 years, that’s a tough step to follow in. He did things his way and he was loved by his students; I know that.” He explained when he once directed at Gaffney High school, he once left his students, and it wasn’t their decision either. All Norris said he can do is to do his best in teaching music and do his best to help this band through this time.
GAFFNEY, SC
livability.com

Lockheed Martin Expands Its Operations in Greenville, S.C.

The Greenville site is now the global home of F-16 production and sustainment. Lockheed Martin’s growing F-16 production and sustainment operations in Greenville, S.C., are contributing to the defense of freedom around the world while creating jobs and strengthening the local economy. The company is adding hundreds of new...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Structure fire in Columbus results in total loss of home

COLUMBUS––Early Saturday morning around three o’clock, Columbus Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on Peniel Road, just past Red Fox Road in Columbus. Will Craine at CFD says that nobody in the residence was harmed by the fire and made it out safely. The homeowner, however, was transported by EMS to the hospital for chest pains.
COLUMBUS, NC
RadarOnline

'Witches' Coerced Deranged Man To Throw Dog Over Bridge In South Carolina, Police

A South Carolina man who police say threw a dog over a bridge two times said witches told him to do it, Radar has learned.Shannon Lee Cantrell, 43, was charged with animal cruelty after Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement officers responded to a call Oct. 3 reporting that a man threw a dog from a bridge over water on Highway 11 in the Fingerville area of the county.A witness stated that a man, later identified as Cantrell, threw a dog off and over a bridge. Police began investigating and found Cantrell with a dog in a choke hold.Police report that Cantrell...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Dogs attack residents in Greer neighborhood

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A neighbor reached out to FOX Carolina, begging for help, because he says the dogs from down the street have been attacking people in his neighborhood. He sent us video of the attack. The dogs appear to have left bite and scratch marks on the...
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenwood County rolls out new initiative to put signs on all docks on Lake Greenwood

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Greenwood County is rolling out an initiative to put signs on all the docks on Lake Greenwood. "The reason that we need to label all the docks for Lake Greenwood is for any kind of emergencies we may have on the lake from boating accidents, drownings, any other kind of lake emergencies we have," said Jamie Parrish, emergency management coordinator for Greenwood County.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

New food hall coming to Bridgeway Station in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hughes Investments announced a partnership to create a new food hall concept coming to BridgeWay Station. Organizers say the new venue will feature a Public House with 100 different beer selections and five casual food concepts: Bourbon St. Burgers, The Flying Philly, American Taco, The Market, and Crazy Cow Creamery.
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
615K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy