Football: Byram Hills overcomes the bad and the ugly to get a good win at Ardsley

ARDSLEY – George Gjelaj promised Byram Hills will show up on time.

There were enough positive developments in a 28-21 win over Ardsley on Friday to merit a little optimism, but the Bobcats again did not look comfortable until the second half.

It’s a concern.

“We have to work on our first-half play,” said Gjelaj, a standout two-way lineman. “We only seem to be playing in the second half right now, but I promise you we’ll come back next week and show what we can do in the first half.”

Byram Hills struggled to get traction until Jon Accurso overcame a pair of early interceptions and threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Luke Weiler in the closing minutes of the first half, sending the Bobcats into the intermission with a 7-6 lead.

A completely different team came out and marched straight down the field, getting a 48-yard touchdown run from Gavin Javorsky.

“I’m happy with the way that we came back in this one,” Gjelaj added. “But to be honest, we have a lot we need to work on.”

The next Bobcats possession was fumbled away.

Michael Rende hit Anthony Chenard with a TD pass on fourth-and-10 from the 15, then connected with Chewie Wachs on the conversion to knot the score with 2:24 to go in the third quarter.

The line play got better with each passing minute and Javorsky began to pile up yards, leading to a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.

It was a 28-14 lead before the Panthers threatened another comeback.

“The difference was our line,” Javorsky said. “Guys were getting a major push. Also, we’re so resilient. The first half was sloppy for sure, but our guys came out and were grinding in the second half. We’re more than happy. We lost last week, so it was great to come back with a win. Now we have some momentum going into homecoming next week.”

What it means

Byram Hills was not consistent possession to possession and turnovers did create some frustration, but the Bobcats dealt with the issues on the fly and got a win by persevering. That’s a good lesson.

“I was excited by what I saw,” coach Simon Berk said. “It’s tough losing a heartbreaking game like we did last week against Pleasantville. All week long you preach, ‘Next game. Next game.’ It’s up to the kids to rally and they did that tonight. We made some mistakes early, but they did not give up. Ardsley is a good team, so this is a good win.”

Player of the game

Javorsky was a force, collecting 265 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries.

By the numbers

Byram Hills (5-1, 4-1): Accurso completed 8 of 16 attempts for 111 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for a touchdown. … Weiler caught three passes for 78 yards and one score. He was 4 for 4 on PATs and closed out the game with a last-second interception near midfield.

Ardsley (3-2, 3-2): Michael Rende completed 20 of 47 attempts for 195 yards. He threw a pair of touchdowns and was intercepted twice. He also ran for a score. … Chenard made 12 catches for 109 yards and two TDs.

They said it

“I don’t have an answer for why,” Gjelaj said of the slow starts. “I think we get used to the other team’s play style in the first half then we fire back and take care of business, but I don’t know. We have to grind it out in practice this week and see what happens.”

“We have 22 new starters, so I think the fact that we are competing at this level right now, five games into the season, is encouraging for us,” Panthers coach Dan DiFalco said. “We need to learn from our mistakes and we’ll get better. That’s what I believe, and I know the guys believe if we can clean up the mistakes, we can compete with anybody. It doesn’t mean we’re going to win, but we’ll be able to compete with anyone in our league.”

“Things are coming together,” Javorsky said. “We haven’t played our best football yet, which is a great thing. Guys are coming together after being put in new places, so with more time we’re just going to keep getting better and better. I’m super excited to see what we can do.”

Byram Hills hosts Bronxville on Friday at 7 p.m. Ardsley is also back under the lights, hosting Pearl River on Friday at 7 p.m.