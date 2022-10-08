Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
No. 10 Cameron Yoe rolls past Academy 48-13
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - The 10th-ranked Cameron Yoe football team beat Little River Academy 48-13 Friday night at Yoe Field. Kadarius Bradley scored a 70-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage and the Yoemen didn’t look back. Yoe moves to 4-2 overall (2-0 in district play). The...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M finishes second at SMU Classic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team placed second out of six teams with 306 points at the SMU Classic on Saturday afternoon. The Aggie relays highlighted the final day as both the 200 medley and 200 free teams recorded top finishes. “We were...
KBTX.com
Navasota claims district win over Needville
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Navasota Rattlers were able to overcome and early Needville touchdown and beat the Bluejays 41-14 Friday night at Rattler Stadium. Needville opened the scoring on their first possession of the game on a Ja’Marcus Jack touchdown reception. It didn’t take long for the Rattlers to...
KBTX.com
New Waverly rallies in the second half to upend Anderson Shiro 35-12
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - The Anderson-Shiro Owls were unable to bounce back from last week’s district loss to Newton suffering a 35-12 loss to New Waverly Friday night at Owl Stadium. Anderson-Shiro (5-3, 1-2) trailed early, but was able to grab the halftime lead 6-3 thanks to a 4th...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Caldwell Hornets fall to Gonzales Apaches
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It was homecoming Friday night for the Caldwell Hornets seeking it’s first win of the season against the Gonzales Apaches. Gonzales wasted little time putting points on the board. Gonzales’ Jarren Johnson handed the ball off to David Clack III for the first touchdown of the game just minutes into the first quarter.
KBTX.com
First Beyond Basketball Meeting Set for Wednesday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head women’s basketball head coach will hold her inaugural Beyond Basketball meeting in Aggieland Wednesday Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. in the third-floor ballroom of Reed Arena. Taylor created Beyond Basketball in 2015 with the mission to educate, support and connect women...
KBTX.com
College Station’s defense helps lift Cougars past Cedar Park
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Cedar Park 17-0 Friday night at Cougar Field. The Cougars move to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in District 11-5A Div. I. Aydan Martinez-Brown had nearly 200 yards rushing for the Cougars and a touchdown to lead the offense. Brown...
KBTX.com
Huntsville picks up their second district win over Rudder
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers had opened up district play at home against Huntsville. Last year the Rangers beat the Hornets in OT en route to their first playoff appearance in school history. The Hornets struck first with a 69 yard touchdown run from Braylon Phelps. Rudder got...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Grab your new road trip buddy before you hit the road to Alabama
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Imagine you’ve packed the whole family into the car and you’re on your way to watch the Aggies BTHO Bama, but one of your kids keeps complaining that they are uncomfortable and can’t take a nap. Now imagine the same scenario, but this...
KBTX.com
Aggies Grind Out Win at Ole Miss with 87th Minute Goal
OXFORD, Mississippi - Maile Hayes punched home a game-winner with 3:20 left in the match to send the Texas A&M Aggies to a 2-1 victory over the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday afternoon at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. After Ole Miss converted on a penalty kick to tie...
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for South Carolina Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 22 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M has claimed all seven previous matchups with South Carolina, as the two teams have met only as...
KBTX.com
A&M drops heartbreaker to top ranked Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in his first start and No. 1 Alabama made a final goal-line stand to escape with a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night in a battle of backup quarterbacks. Playing without injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Aggies begin competition at SMU Classic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team began competition at the SMU Classic on Friday night. The Aggies currently sit in fourth with a score of 129.5, while the University of Texas leads the event with 160 points through day one. “As expected, this...
Was Alabama’s AP Poll Drop Too Far?
A tough home win against the Texas A&M Aggies did Alabama football no favors when it came to the Associated Press poll rankings. The Crimson Tide, previously ranked No. 1, fell two places to No. 3. Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated Texas A&M (3-3, 12- SEC) 24-20 in a game which came down to the last play.
KBTX.com
No. 3 Texas A&M defeats No. 7 South Carolina to open SEC action
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team opened Southeastern Conference competition with a win over No. 7 South Carolina, 14-6, on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Aggies dominated the Gamecocks in Reining capturing all five available points. Emmy-Lu Marsh highlighted the event earning Most...
KBTX.com
Texas Leadership Summit host inaugural event at Brenham High School
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -A new initiative to grow and prepare leaders has been created in Brenham. The Texas Leadership Summit has been created to help people become leaders and encourage them to stand for their faith and build for the future. “They can be equipped, they can learn how to...
kwhi.com
AREA HIGH SCHOOLS CELEBRATE HOMECOMING
Several high schools around the area celebrated homecoming Friday night. In Navasota, Tayla Palmer was crowned the 2022 Navasota High School Homecoming Queen. The Navasota Rattlers defeated the Needville Bluejays, 41-14. Caldwell High School named Ka’Myra Knoxson and Delvin Morris as its Homecoming Queen and King. The Caldwell Hornets...
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – The Place in Normangee
Normangee – If you’ve never been through Normangee, you’re not living outside the norm. Located a few miles off I-45 in between Dallas and Houston, this town of 772 folks moves slower than most. But right on the edge of town is The Place, which has become a popular destination for folks to eat in town.
KBTX.com
Dash for Down Syndrome celebration hosted at Wolf Pen Creek Park
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Sunday was the Dash for Down Syndrome event at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station. The annual fundraiser is hosted by the Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley and there was a great turnout for families who enjoyed music, games, and the walk. “We...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher getting trolled for postgame comment after Texas A&M's loss to Alabama
Jimbo Fisher’s team nearly knocked off No. 1 Alabama in back-to-back years, this time at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama held on to defeat Texas A&M 24-20. Alabama kept the Aggies in the game by turning it over 4 times and missing 2 field goals. In Bryce Young’s absence, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe fumbled twice and threw an interception. Running back Jase McClellan fumbled, too.
Comments / 0