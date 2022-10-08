ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Bill Curry sends well wishes to former coaching rival Vince Dooley

The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry is known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” but on Sunday, a former Yellow Jackets coach had a message of support for a Bulldogs legend. This weekend, it was announced that Vince Dooley is in the hospital dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Bill Curry took to social media to offer his support and well wishes to his former coaching rival.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

McEachern vs. Milton Game of the Week preview

McEachern and Milton's flag football teams face off on the gridiron tonight at 8 p.m. in our High 5 Sports Game of the Week. Before the game, the Atlanta Falcons honored Milton High School AP Micro/Macroeconomics teacher Austin Green as their Teacher of the Week. Kelly Price also interviews the 15-time champion Milton lacrosse team.
MILTON, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Stegmania is a HIT and Quavo’s performance is a SLAM DUNK

In an electric pre-season showcase, the Georgia Athletic Association and its men’s and women’s basketball teams showed up and showed out in front of a packed house for the return of Stegmania. Three-point competitions, dunk contests, and a performance from Athens native and hit rapper Quavo hyped up...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Elbert County vs Whitefield Academy

Coach Shannon Jarvis has his Elbert County Blue Devils 6-0. They hit the road for a top 10 showdown in Class A at Whitefield Academy.
WHITE, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 10 - Oct. 16

ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. Hit a luxury car show, a pumped up rap concert, become one with nature and win your kids a giant stuffed animal all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
thewarriorwire.org

Dubs to Dawgs: Where Are They Now?

After four years of hard work and dedication, many of the graduating Dubs have the opportunity to spend their next four years at the flagship institution of the University of Georgia. With over 30 thousand undergraduate students and programs from finance, to international affairs, to agribusiness, UGA has a place for every North Atlanta graduate that sets foot on its hallowed campus. UGA is also home to over 600 student clubs, a huge Greek life community, and the 2021 National Championship-winning football team. It’s safe to say that students at UGA have a lot to be proud of.
ATHENS, GA
saportareport.com

Alexander Garvin, 1942-2021, leaves a lasting legacy in Atlanta

By Guest Columnist JIM SCHRODER, project manager for Alex Garvin on The Beltline Emerald Necklace report in 2004. On a warm, sunny day on Sept. 10, 2004, Alex Garvin looked out of the helicopter at a massive granite quarry with the skyline of Midtown Atlanta only a few miles away in the background. Without hesitation, he emphatically explained, “THAT needs to be a park!” After shooting a flurry of photographs with his early-model digital SLR camera, Garvin declared he was going to make it happen.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Good Day Atlanta presents…The Return to Rhodes Hall!

ATLANTA - Every good scary movie gets a sequel, right? So, it only makes sense that one of our spookiest experiences last year would get a second installment … especially with Halloween rapidly approaching!. This morning, we made a return to Rhodes Hall — otherwise known as the famed...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote

Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta.  The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Large crowd attends first Atlanta Gay Pride parade in two years

ATLANTA - The streets of Midtown Atlanta were packed Sunday morning as thousands came out to celebrate Atlanta Gay Pride. Through the sights and the sounds, many people say they were glad to be in person for the first time in two years. It was hard to miss the vibrant...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Atlanta-Based Krystal Enlists Brittany Renner To Promote Side Chik Sandwich

Once again, Krystal is partnering with a celebrity influencer to sell its food. The Atlanta-based restaurant recently announced that its creative marketing chief, rapper and businessman 2Chainz, has tapped Brittany Renner to be the face of its “Side Chik Chicken Sandwich.”. “At Krystal, we are here to disrupt the...
ATLANTA, GA
Majic 107.5/97.5

At Home With Kenny Lattimore & Ryan Cameron

As we get ready to change seasons, the one constant that has been since the top of this year is Bermuda Bar ATL in Norcross! They bring the most incredible artists that have come through include 69 Boyz, Shai, & Ne-Yo just to name a few. This Friday, Ryan Cameron will be hosting at Bermuda […]
NORCROSS, GA

