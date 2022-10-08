Read full article on original website
Harrison Earns Top Honors at Wolverine Marching ClassicDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Will the Real Martin Luther King Please Stand Up?Dr. Mozelle MartinAtlanta, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Area High School Bands Dazzle in 11th Annual Wolverine Marching Classic Competition at West Forsyth HSDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Georgia Southern falls to Georgia State for the third time in a row
ATLANTA (AP) — Darren Grainger threw for a pair of touchdowns and Tucker Gregg ran for two scores and Georgia State held off Georgia Southern 41-33 on Saturday. The Panthers (2-4, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) built a pair of 17-point leads at 27-10 and 34-17 before Georgia Southern (3-3, 0-2) closed to within four when […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bill Curry sends well wishes to former coaching rival Vince Dooley
The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry is known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” but on Sunday, a former Yellow Jackets coach had a message of support for a Bulldogs legend. This weekend, it was announced that Vince Dooley is in the hospital dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Bill Curry took to social media to offer his support and well wishes to his former coaching rival.
Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley hospitalized with COVID-19
ATHENS, Ga. — Vince Dooley, who guided the University of Georgia to a national title and six Southeastern Conference football titles, has been hospitalized with a “mild case” of COVID-19, a school spokesperson said Saturday. Dooley, 90, was supposed to make an appearance at the University of...
fox5atlanta.com
McEachern vs. Milton Game of the Week preview
McEachern and Milton's flag football teams face off on the gridiron tonight at 8 p.m. in our High 5 Sports Game of the Week. Before the game, the Atlanta Falcons honored Milton High School AP Micro/Macroeconomics teacher Austin Green as their Teacher of the Week. Kelly Price also interviews the 15-time champion Milton lacrosse team.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Stegmania is a HIT and Quavo’s performance is a SLAM DUNK
In an electric pre-season showcase, the Georgia Athletic Association and its men’s and women’s basketball teams showed up and showed out in front of a packed house for the return of Stegmania. Three-point competitions, dunk contests, and a performance from Athens native and hit rapper Quavo hyped up...
Phillies series win sets up incredible sports weekend in Philadelphia
Now that the Phillies clinched a spot in the NLDS, next weekend in Philadelphia is going to be sports heaven for Philly fans with the Phils and Eagles in action.
fox5atlanta.com
Elbert County vs Whitefield Academy
Coach Shannon Jarvis has his Elbert County Blue Devils 6-0. They hit the road for a top 10 showdown in Class A at Whitefield Academy.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 10 - Oct. 16
ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. Hit a luxury car show, a pumped up rap concert, become one with nature and win your kids a giant stuffed animal all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
thewarriorwire.org
Dubs to Dawgs: Where Are They Now?
After four years of hard work and dedication, many of the graduating Dubs have the opportunity to spend their next four years at the flagship institution of the University of Georgia. With over 30 thousand undergraduate students and programs from finance, to international affairs, to agribusiness, UGA has a place for every North Atlanta graduate that sets foot on its hallowed campus. UGA is also home to over 600 student clubs, a huge Greek life community, and the 2021 National Championship-winning football team. It’s safe to say that students at UGA have a lot to be proud of.
saportareport.com
Alexander Garvin, 1942-2021, leaves a lasting legacy in Atlanta
By Guest Columnist JIM SCHRODER, project manager for Alex Garvin on The Beltline Emerald Necklace report in 2004. On a warm, sunny day on Sept. 10, 2004, Alex Garvin looked out of the helicopter at a massive granite quarry with the skyline of Midtown Atlanta only a few miles away in the background. Without hesitation, he emphatically explained, “THAT needs to be a park!” After shooting a flurry of photographs with his early-model digital SLR camera, Garvin declared he was going to make it happen.
Funeral arrangements made for star football player shot outside of Dave & Busters in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral arrangements were announced for the teen who was shot and killed as he walked out of Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill Mall on Oct. 5. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah DeWitt, 18, was a star football...
fox5atlanta.com
Good Day Atlanta presents…The Return to Rhodes Hall!
ATLANTA - Every good scary movie gets a sequel, right? So, it only makes sense that one of our spookiest experiences last year would get a second installment … especially with Halloween rapidly approaching!. This morning, we made a return to Rhodes Hall — otherwise known as the famed...
cobbcountycourier.com
Restaurant And Other Food Service Inspection Scores In Cobb County: Friday September 30 – Thursday October 6￼
HILTON GARDEN INN – FOOD. !!TK – TK ELEVATOR – LEVEL 26 FINISHING KITCHEN. 1125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 108 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535. 3565 AUSTELL RD SW STE 1003 MARIETTA, GA 30008-5770. Permit Type: FS. Last Inspection Score: 91. Last Inspection Date: 10-05-2022. LA COCINA MEXICAN...
The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote
Lakewood Heights, Ga. – Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came out of a side door and greeted a small crowd that managed to generate raucous applause. She was in her element, among Democratic supporters Wednesday night at an event space in Southwest Atlanta. The large ballroom at Ali at Lakewood, a local event space that shares […] The post The ‘Maynard Jackson of the State of Georgia’ is asking for your vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
No one is pretending like the new eight-month, multi-lane closure on I-285 both ways between Roswell Road (Exit 25) and ...
fox5atlanta.com
Large crowd attends first Atlanta Gay Pride parade in two years
ATLANTA - The streets of Midtown Atlanta were packed Sunday morning as thousands came out to celebrate Atlanta Gay Pride. Through the sights and the sounds, many people say they were glad to be in person for the first time in two years. It was hard to miss the vibrant...
atlantafi.com
Atlanta-Based Krystal Enlists Brittany Renner To Promote Side Chik Sandwich
Once again, Krystal is partnering with a celebrity influencer to sell its food. The Atlanta-based restaurant recently announced that its creative marketing chief, rapper and businessman 2Chainz, has tapped Brittany Renner to be the face of its “Side Chik Chicken Sandwich.”. “At Krystal, we are here to disrupt the...
At Home With Kenny Lattimore & Ryan Cameron
As we get ready to change seasons, the one constant that has been since the top of this year is Bermuda Bar ATL in Norcross! They bring the most incredible artists that have come through include 69 Boyz, Shai, & Ne-Yo just to name a few. This Friday, Ryan Cameron will be hosting at Bermuda […]
Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sat side-by-side in a pink convertible. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ...
