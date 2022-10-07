ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Friday Night Football – Week 8

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high school football season is in the final stretch. Week eight has been full of highlights, and here is a breakdown of how things shaped out. Albuquerque High made the trip down to Los Lunas for a district 5 matchup. The Bulldogs entered the day on a five game losing streak, […]
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Season#Television#American Football#British
mckinneychristian.org

Lil Stangs Football Season in Motion

Over the past few weekends, the McKinney Christian Academy Lil Stangs football teams have played four games. On October 1, the fifth grade Lil Stangs won with a score of 36-12. Fifth grade Coach Adam Vinciguerra said, “We had great defense from three kids in particular, Dean Petska and Cole Romig, both who had intercepted the football and returned it for a touchdown. Also Conner Vinciguerra who had three blocked passes and one in the red zone to prevent the other team from scoring.” Both the offense and defense dominated the game. Quarterback Tyce Hammel lead the field completing around 85% of all his passes thrown. Hammel worked to distribute the ball to everyone on the team. Wide Receivers Luke Halloran and Alex Lackman both scored crucial touchdowns to help secure the win.
MCKINNEY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy