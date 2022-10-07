Read full article on original website
High School Football Scoreboard
Check our high school football scoreboard below for Friday-night results from Lakeland-based teams. | Also: Ledger photo gallery.
Friday Night Football – Week 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high school football season is in the final stretch. Week eight has been full of highlights, and here is a breakdown of how things shaped out. Albuquerque High made the trip down to Los Lunas for a district 5 matchup. The Bulldogs entered the day on a five game losing streak, […]
Perry community searches for answers after forfeiting remainder of varsity football season
The Perry Community School District announced Wednesday that it would suspend its varsity high school football program for the remainder of the season due to injury concerns on a roster that became smaller with each passing week. To put the team back on the field for the final three games...
Hudson School District cancel remaining football season
The Hudson City School District has decided to cancel the remainder of the varsity football season due to a lack of eligible players. The district made this decision on October 5.
Okemos marching band hopes to "pack the stands" for one last performance
When the Okemos varsity football team forfeited the rest of their season, it also meant and end for the marching band. Band director Mark Stice wanted to make sure they had one last performance.
5 On Your Sideline high school football highlights (October 7)
ST. LOUIS — The high school football season is fully engaged, and the 5 On Your Side sports team has it all covered. This year, we've got a new name and a new look for our Friday night high school coverage: 5 On Your Sideline. We'll take you all...
Lil Stangs Football Season in Motion
Over the past few weekends, the McKinney Christian Academy Lil Stangs football teams have played four games. On October 1, the fifth grade Lil Stangs won with a score of 36-12. Fifth grade Coach Adam Vinciguerra said, “We had great defense from three kids in particular, Dean Petska and Cole Romig, both who had intercepted the football and returned it for a touchdown. Also Conner Vinciguerra who had three blocked passes and one in the red zone to prevent the other team from scoring.” Both the offense and defense dominated the game. Quarterback Tyce Hammel lead the field completing around 85% of all his passes thrown. Hammel worked to distribute the ball to everyone on the team. Wide Receivers Luke Halloran and Alex Lackman both scored crucial touchdowns to help secure the win.
Steinbach brothers persevere, lead Heritage football through tough times
Austin and Tate Steinbach love representing their school. The Heritage Timberwolves have lost a lot of football games but they refuse to lose their sense of humor. “Our games get over quick,” Tate Steinbach said. Many of their games end with a running clock — after the deficit on...
