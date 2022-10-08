The 95th Annual Austin County Fair crowned a new fair queen on Saturday. Hope Luedeker was named Austin County Fair Queen and Ticket Queen, with $30,290 in ticket sales. First runner-up Fair Queen and Ticket Queen was Jaylen Tesch, who sold $20,130 in tickets. The second and third runners-up for Fair Queen were Ryleigh Gilfoil and Emily Askew. For Ticket Queen, finishing as the second and third runners-up were Olivia Bolten, who had $19,620 in sales, and Kendall Mae Stark, who sold $17,970.

AUSTIN COUNTY, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO