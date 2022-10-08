Read full article on original website
Related
East Texas News
An offensive explosion in Huffman
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Behind their most impressive offensive output in many years, the Livingston Lions steamrolled the Hargrave Falcons 69-34 in Huffman Friday. Tied at 21 near the end of the first half, Livingston scored two touchdowns in...
KBTX.com
Navasota claims district win over Needville
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Navasota Rattlers were able to overcome and early Needville touchdown and beat the Bluejays 41-14 Friday night at Rattler Stadium. Needville opened the scoring on their first possession of the game on a Ja’Marcus Jack touchdown reception. It didn’t take long for the Rattlers to...
KBTX.com
St. Joseph wins big against Galveston O’Connell 59-6
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the Eagles couldn’t play their last game because their opponent forfeited, they were ready to take the field again against the Galveston O’Connell Buccaneers. Marc Mishler did damage in the air and on the ground passing and rushing for a touchdown in the...
KBTX.com
Huntsville picks up their second district win over Rudder
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers had opened up district play at home against Huntsville. Last year the Rangers beat the Hornets in OT en route to their first playoff appearance in school history. The Hornets struck first with a 69 yard touchdown run from Braylon Phelps. Rudder got...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Aggies Grind Out Win at Ole Miss with 87th Minute Goal
OXFORD, Mississippi - Maile Hayes punched home a game-winner with 3:20 left in the match to send the Texas A&M Aggies to a 2-1 victory over the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday afternoon at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. After Ole Miss converted on a penalty kick to tie...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M finishes second at SMU Classic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team placed second out of six teams with 306 points at the SMU Classic on Saturday afternoon. The Aggie relays highlighted the final day as both the 200 medley and 200 free teams recorded top finishes. “We were...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M staffer gets demolished by Aggies player with helmet to the face
One Texas A&M staffer likely has a headache following a big sideline collision with an Aggies player during the Alabama game. The Aggies offense ran a reverse to 5-star freshman receiver Evan Stewart, and Stewart was knocked out of bounds and accidentally hit a Texas A&M staffer in the chin and face area with his helmet. To his credit, the staffer popped right back up and grabbed his hat.
thevindicator.com
Dayton stings the Yellow Jackets 49-0
DAYTON- In another overall excellent performance, the Dayton Broncos did it again on offense and defense and improved to 5-1 on the season while staying perfect in district on Friday night at Houston Methodist Field at Bronco Stadium with a 49-0 romp of the Galena Park Yellow Jackets on Senior Night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
Aggies begin competition at SMU Classic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team began competition at the SMU Classic on Friday night. The Aggies currently sit in fourth with a score of 129.5, while the University of Texas leads the event with 160 points through day one. “As expected, this...
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for South Carolina Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 22 is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M has claimed all seven previous matchups with South Carolina, as the two teams have met only as...
In Close Loss To Alabama, Texas A&M Shows True Colors
Despite losing on the road, the Texas A&M Aggies proved they are not far off from contention.
KBTX.com
Grab your new road trip buddy before you hit the road to Alabama
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Imagine you’ve packed the whole family into the car and you’re on your way to watch the Aggies BTHO Bama, but one of your kids keeps complaining that they are uncomfortable and can’t take a nap. Now imagine the same scenario, but this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
First Beyond Basketball Meeting Set for Wednesday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head women’s basketball head coach will hold her inaugural Beyond Basketball meeting in Aggieland Wednesday Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. in the third-floor ballroom of Reed Arena. Taylor created Beyond Basketball in 2015 with the mission to educate, support and connect women...
kwhi.com
AREA HIGH SCHOOLS CELEBRATE HOMECOMING
Several high schools around the area celebrated homecoming Friday night. In Navasota, Tayla Palmer was crowned the 2022 Navasota High School Homecoming Queen. The Navasota Rattlers defeated the Needville Bluejays, 41-14. Caldwell High School named Ka’Myra Knoxson and Delvin Morris as its Homecoming Queen and King. The Caldwell Hornets...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher getting trolled for postgame comment after Texas A&M's loss to Alabama
Jimbo Fisher’s team nearly knocked off No. 1 Alabama in back-to-back years, this time at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama held on to defeat Texas A&M 24-20. Alabama kept the Aggies in the game by turning it over 4 times and missing 2 field goals. In Bryce Young’s absence, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe fumbled twice and threw an interception. Running back Jase McClellan fumbled, too.
kwhi.com
HOPE LUEDEKER CROWNED AUSTIN CO. FAIR QUEEN
The 95th Annual Austin County Fair crowned a new fair queen on Saturday. Hope Luedeker was named Austin County Fair Queen and Ticket Queen, with $30,290 in ticket sales. First runner-up Fair Queen and Ticket Queen was Jaylen Tesch, who sold $20,130 in tickets. The second and third runners-up for Fair Queen were Ryleigh Gilfoil and Emily Askew. For Ticket Queen, finishing as the second and third runners-up were Olivia Bolten, who had $19,620 in sales, and Kendall Mae Stark, who sold $17,970.
KBTX.com
Texas Leadership Summit host inaugural event at Brenham High School
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -A new initiative to grow and prepare leaders has been created in Brenham. The Texas Leadership Summit has been created to help people become leaders and encourage them to stand for their faith and build for the future. “They can be equipped, they can learn how to...
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – The Place in Normangee
Normangee – If you’ve never been through Normangee, you’re not living outside the norm. Located a few miles off I-45 in between Dallas and Houston, this town of 772 folks moves slower than most. But right on the edge of town is The Place, which has become a popular destination for folks to eat in town.
Click2Houston.com
Celebrating the Astros!
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, the Astros are at Minute Maid Park for the first game of the playoffs and the Houston Life team will be there to ‘Root! Root! Root for the home team!’ Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, join Derrick, Courtney and our surprise celebrity guests!
The Daily South
How To Spend A Weekend in Brenham, Texas
Midway between Austin and Houston, you'll find Brenham, Texas, a small town in Washington County where past meets present in a quaint yet thriving setting. Brenham's downtown is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is full of picturesque buildings that date to the 1860s. And the town is home to arguably the best ice cream in the country, Blue Bell Creameries. Stroll the historic streets for a bit of shopping and entertainment, or head out to nearby Chappell Hill historic charm and some time outdoors. Here are our favorite ways to explore Brenham, Texas.
Comments / 0