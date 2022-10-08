Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
West Lyon rolls past Unity Christian for 5th win of the season
ORANGE CITY, Iowa — West Lyon defeated Unity Christian 24-6. The Wildcats improve to 5-2 on the season.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Friday Night Football Wrap Up: 10/8/22
Webster City/Ruthven, Ia (KICD) – Hear is your Friday night Football Wrap up on KICD, I’m Steven Cutler. It was a gem of a game in Webster City as the Spencer Tigers traveled to take on the Lynx. The two preseason favorites to come out of the District met and it was an offensive explosion.
siouxlandnews.com
Musketeers banner night spoiled by Des Moines
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — On the Sioux City Musketeers' triumphant return to the Tyson Event Center, on a night where the crowd saw the 2022 Clark Cup championship banner raised to the rafters, the Des Moines Buccaneers came to town and spoiled the reception for the Musketeer faithful. After...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's indoor tennis center planning $2 million expansion
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — First Serve is Siouxland's first and only indoor tennis facility, first built in 2019. It's already in need of expansion due to the demand for the sport and time on the court. "We thought that's gonna be down the road. We could not believe...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center cover crop shed in heavy use
SIOUX CENTER—The new cover crop storage shed at Farmers Cooperative Society in Sioux Center became operational just in time for the company’s busy harvest season. The facility, located at the cooperative’s campus at 317 Third St. NW in the Sioux County community, was ready to go in early August and has been in use about every day since.
Sioux City Journal
Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board
SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Impacted As Tyson Moves Corporate Employees
Sioux City, Iowa — Tyson foods has announced plans to move all of its corporate employees from Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, Chicago and Downers Grove, Illinois to its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. That could impact as many as 550 Tyson employees in the Sioux City area. Those employees...
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Injured In Friday Afternoon Collision
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City man was taken to the hospital as a result of a two-vehicle collision at an Orange City intersection. Orange City Police say the mishap occurred around 3:30 Friday afternoon (October 8, 2022) at the intersection of Delaware Avenue Southwest and 5th Street Southwest in Orange City.
Gov. Reynolds selects judge to fill vacancy
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Jessica Noll, of Akron, to a judicial vacancy created by a law passed earlier this year.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Warrior Closet starts at school
SIOUX CENTER—Starting at a new school can be intimidating for students as they learn the layout of the school and try to fit in with peers. Seventeen-year-old Sioux Center High School senior Camryn Pottebaum wanted to help new students or students in need have ready access to Sioux Center Warrior-themed clothes so that they could feel more like a part of the community. So, she launched the Warrior Closet on Sept. 16.
Siouxland community reacts to Tyson Foods announcement
Community leaders react as Tyson Foods announced plans to relocate its Dakota Dunes corporate office to its world headquarters in Arkansas.
kiwaradio.com
Two Northwest Iowa Towns Get Empower Rural Iowa Grants
Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority have announced that a total of more than $450,000 in grants have been awarded through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs. The grant awards will support rural initiatives spanning from child care and housing to workforce attraction and leadership development in more than 20 counties. And two of them are to communities in our primary coverage area.
Sioux City Journal
OUR OPINION: Following Tyson's exit from Dakota Dunes, help workers who stay
Over 500 employees at Tyson Foods' corporate office in Dakota Dunes learned last week they would have to move more than 500 away to keep their jobs. With its announcement to consolidate all corporate staff at its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, the meat company surprised and even shocked the Dakota Dunes campus and the region as a whole.
kiwaradio.com
South Dakota Man Eludes Deputy
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Harrisburg, South Dakota man was arrested after leading a Lyon County Deputy on a chase through the countryside on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office with the county clerk of court, one of their deputies states he was sitting just north of the intersection of 210th Street (Also known as A34) and Highway 75, six miles south of Rock Rapids. He says that at about 1:15 a.m. a vehicle came into view south of the deputy’s location. The deputy activated the radar, which said the vehicle was traveling at 91 miles per hour. After the vehicle went by the deputy began to attempt to make a traffic stop with his lights and siren, but he says the vehicle did not make any attempt to stop, traveling onto Garfield Avenue, and through a stop sign at 160th Street. He says at Highway 9 the vehicle turned westbound and continued until it came to a rest just west of Elmwood Avenue, two miles east of Lester.
nwestiowa.com
Three hurt in rollover west of Hospers
HOSPERS—Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident about 3:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 400th Street, one mile west of Hospers. Thirty-year-old Norma Martin-Morales of Sioux Center was driving east when she lost control of her 2008 Mazda CX-9 on the blacktop, and it entered the south ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Stray of the Day 10/7/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! Meet Dollar, a 9-10 week old, male, black Labrador mix puppy. He was found at the Dollar Tree on Floyd Boulevard. He’s just a baby and is way too young to be shopping on his own. The shelter says he’s a super sweet little […]
siouxlandnews.com
Dakota City Fire and Rescue held Bells Across America ceremony for firefighters lost
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — In Nebraska, we have lost a total of 132 firefighters in the line of duty since 1878 which is 144 years. Including your beloved Andy Zalme, Eric Speck, and Lowell Satterwhite sr. This was a time to remember and honor their fallen firefighters. "We lost...
Sioux City Journal
Sunday night blaze in Le Mars apartment building deemed accident
LE MARS, Iowa -- Improperly discarded smoking material was the probable cause of a fire that severely damaged an apartment building, Sunday night, in Le Mars. At around 11:56 p.m., Le Mars Fire - Rescue was called to an apartment building owned by Fred and Pete Zenk, of Le Mars. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire on the south exterior side of the building, located at 1070 Seventh Ave., S.E.
Sioux City Journal
UPDATED: Tyson Foods to shutter Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs
DAKOTA DUNES -- Metro Sioux City is losing about 500 white-collar jobs as a result of Tyson Foods' plan to close its offices in Dakota Dunes. Tyson's fresh meats division is now based in a sprawling office complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes, an upscale planned community in Southeast South Dakota. Tyson announced Wednesday that about 1,000 corporate staff in the Dunes and Chicago area will move to the meat company's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
