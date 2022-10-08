ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Brady Bulldogs dominate the injury plagued TLCA Eagles, 49-6

By Keion Russell
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Both the Brady Bulldogs and TLCA Eagles came into their game on Friday with a 2-3 record.

That would be no more, as the Brady Bulldogs dominated this one from start to finish and earned themselves a 49-6 victory over the Eagles.

After losing their first three games of the season, the Brady Bulldogs have since then picked it up winning three straight games to get themselves back to .500 on the season.

The TLCA Eagles on the other hand, are still searching for their third win on the year, which would be the most since the 2017 season.

The Eagles will look to get back on track next week against Grape Creek.

As for the Brady Bulldogs, they hope to continue this hot streak and extend it to four-straight against Early.

