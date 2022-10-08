ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full Week 7 highlights from 2022 Friday Night Football on abc27

By Madison Montag
 4 days ago

(WHTM) — High school football is back in action across Central Pennsylvania for the 2022 season with team’s Week 7 games across the Midstate.

Week 7 of the 26th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week with Elizabethtown at Solanco.

Below is a complete list of highlights from the 13 games abc27 covered on Friday, October 7, 2022.

Solanco squeezes past Elizabethtown to remain undefeated in Week 7 York Catholic wins close game against Hanover in Week 7 Red Land takes down Palmyra in Week 7 Bishop McDevitt steamrolls Hershey in Week 7 Cedar Cliff outfights Lower Dauphin in Week 7 Northern York barely survives East Pennsboro in Week 7 Cumberland Valley overpowers Central Dauphin in Week 7 State College handles business against Carlisle in Week 7 Lancaster Catholic wins a nail-biter against Annville-Cleona in Week 7
Manheim Township takes down Cedar Crest in Week 7 Manheim Central scores season high 83 against Lebanon in Week 7 Littlestown defeats York County Tech in Week 7 Delone Catholic prevails over Biglerville in Week 7

Sports Director Allie Berube , Nick Petraccione, Jared Phillips and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

abc27 News

abc27 News

