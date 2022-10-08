Read full article on original website
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Oct. 7
Westlake ran away with a 66-17 win over Anderson and Dripping Springs thumped Akins 67-6 on Friday, and the two juggernauts meet next week to see who has the inside track to the district title.
KBTX.com
Caldwell Hornets fall to Gonzales Apaches
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It was homecoming Friday night for the Caldwell Hornets seeking it’s first win of the season against the Gonzales Apaches. Gonzales wasted little time putting points on the board. Gonzales’ Jarren Johnson handed the ball off to David Clack III for the first touchdown of the game just minutes into the first quarter.
KBTX.com
Aggies Grind Out Win at Ole Miss with 87th Minute Goal
OXFORD, Mississippi - Maile Hayes punched home a game-winner with 3:20 left in the match to send the Texas A&M Aggies to a 2-1 victory over the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday afternoon at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. After Ole Miss converted on a penalty kick to tie...
KBTX.com
Grab your new road trip buddy before you hit the road to Alabama
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Imagine you’ve packed the whole family into the car and you’re on your way to watch the Aggies BTHO Bama, but one of your kids keeps complaining that they are uncomfortable and can’t take a nap. Now imagine the same scenario, but this...
KBTX.com
Aggies come up short to Alabama but show vast improvement
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (KBTX) - If there’s any silver lining in Texas A&M Football’s 24-20 loss to top-ranked Alabama, this was the closest the Aggies have played the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa since they beat them back in 2012. The Aggies even had a chance to beat Alabama on...
Texas high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 7 (10/7/2022)
Get the latest Texas high school football scores on SBLive as Week 7 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
KBTX.com
First Beyond Basketball Meeting Set for Wednesday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head women’s basketball head coach will hold her inaugural Beyond Basketball meeting in Aggieland Wednesday Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. in the third-floor ballroom of Reed Arena. Taylor created Beyond Basketball in 2015 with the mission to educate, support and connect women...
KBTX.com
Aggies begin competition at SMU Classic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team began competition at the SMU Classic on Friday night. The Aggies currently sit in fourth with a score of 129.5, while the University of Texas leads the event with 160 points through day one. “As expected, this...
KBTX.com
A&M drops heartbreaker to top ranked Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in his first start and No. 1 Alabama made a final goal-line stand to escape with a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night in a battle of backup quarterbacks. Playing without injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the...
4 Great Seafood Places in Texas
If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
KBTX.com
Aggies Drop Opening Match Against Mississippi State
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team dropped the opening fixture of the two-game matchup versus Mississippi State, 3-0, on Friday night at Reed Arena. Leading the way for the Aggies (10-7, 2-4 SEC) was Logan Lednicky, the freshman finished the game registering 22 kills and nine...
inforney.com
BOB MAINDELLE: Proposed pipeline to transfer water from Belton Lake to Stillhouse
On Sept. 21, the Brazos River Authority conducted an open-house-style public meeting at the Bell County Exposition Center to both make the public aware of BRA plans to construct a pipeline which would conduct water from Belton Lake into Stillhouse Hollow Lake, and to receive input from the public about those plans.
KBTX.com
Texas Leadership Summit host inaugural event at Brenham High School
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -A new initiative to grow and prepare leaders has been created in Brenham. The Texas Leadership Summit has been created to help people become leaders and encourage them to stand for their faith and build for the future. “They can be equipped, they can learn how to...
KBTX.com
No. 3 Texas A&M defeats No. 7 South Carolina to open SEC action
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team opened Southeastern Conference competition with a win over No. 7 South Carolina, 14-6, on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Aggies dominated the Gamecocks in Reining capturing all five available points. Emmy-Lu Marsh highlighted the event earning Most...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban discusses Alabama's win over Texas A&M: 'That was not our best football'
Nick Saban and company escaped with the win. It wasn’t pretty, but a W is still a W at the end of the day. The Tide turned the ball over 4 times, were without one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, missed 2 field goals and had its opponent ready to deliver the killshot on the 2-yard line.
Fort Hood to be renamed after TTU graduate, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
LUBBOCK, Texas — Fort Hood Army Post is officially set to be renamed after General Richard E. Cavazos, a graduate of Texas Tech University and the first Hispanic four-star general in Texas. After the name was recommended by the Naming Commission in June, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced approval of the recommendations on Thursday. […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher getting trolled for postgame comment after Texas A&M's loss to Alabama
Jimbo Fisher’s team nearly knocked off No. 1 Alabama in back-to-back years, this time at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama held on to defeat Texas A&M 24-20. Alabama kept the Aggies in the game by turning it over 4 times and missing 2 field goals. In Bryce Young’s absence, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe fumbled twice and threw an interception. Running back Jase McClellan fumbled, too.
Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – The Place in Normangee
Normangee – If you’ve never been through Normangee, you’re not living outside the norm. Located a few miles off I-45 in between Dallas and Houston, this town of 772 folks moves slower than most. But right on the edge of town is The Place, which has become a popular destination for folks to eat in town.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Winner of Battle of the Bands announced
Congrats to the Battle of the Bands Winners... The Temple Wildcats! See the band show their school pride during Friday Night Lights.
