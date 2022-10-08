ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, TX

KBTX.com

Caldwell Hornets fall to Gonzales Apaches

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - It was homecoming Friday night for the Caldwell Hornets seeking it’s first win of the season against the Gonzales Apaches. Gonzales wasted little time putting points on the board. Gonzales’ Jarren Johnson handed the ball off to David Clack III for the first touchdown of the game just minutes into the first quarter.
CALDWELL, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Grind Out Win at Ole Miss with 87th Minute Goal

OXFORD, Mississippi - Maile Hayes punched home a game-winner with 3:20 left in the match to send the Texas A&M Aggies to a 2-1 victory over the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday afternoon at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. After Ole Miss converted on a penalty kick to tie...
OXFORD, MS
KBTX.com

Grab your new road trip buddy before you hit the road to Alabama

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Imagine you’ve packed the whole family into the car and you’re on your way to watch the Aggies BTHO Bama, but one of your kids keeps complaining that they are uncomfortable and can’t take a nap. Now imagine the same scenario, but this...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies come up short to Alabama but show vast improvement

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama (KBTX) - If there’s any silver lining in Texas A&M Football’s 24-20 loss to top-ranked Alabama, this was the closest the Aggies have played the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa since they beat them back in 2012. The Aggies even had a chance to beat Alabama on...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

First Beyond Basketball Meeting Set for Wednesday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head women’s basketball head coach will hold her inaugural Beyond Basketball meeting in Aggieland Wednesday Oct. 12 at 8 a.m. in the third-floor ballroom of Reed Arena. Taylor created Beyond Basketball in 2015 with the mission to educate, support and connect women...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies begin competition at SMU Classic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team began competition at the SMU Classic on Friday night. The Aggies currently sit in fourth with a score of 129.5, while the University of Texas leads the event with 160 points through day one. “As expected, this...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

A&M drops heartbreaker to top ranked Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Jalen Milroe threw for three touchdowns in his first start and No. 1 Alabama made a final goal-line stand to escape with a 24-20 victory over Texas A&M on Saturday night in a battle of backup quarterbacks. Playing without injured Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Texas

If you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also love seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood restaurants in Texas that are highly praised by locals and are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. If you have never been to any of them, make sure to visit them next time you are craving seafood.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Aggies Drop Opening Match Against Mississippi State

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team dropped the opening fixture of the two-game matchup versus Mississippi State, 3-0, on Friday night at Reed Arena. Leading the way for the Aggies (10-7, 2-4 SEC) was Logan Lednicky, the freshman finished the game registering 22 kills and nine...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas Leadership Summit host inaugural event at Brenham High School

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -A new initiative to grow and prepare leaders has been created in Brenham. The Texas Leadership Summit has been created to help people become leaders and encourage them to stand for their faith and build for the future. “They can be equipped, they can learn how to...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

No. 3 Texas A&M defeats No. 7 South Carolina to open SEC action

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team opened Southeastern Conference competition with a win over No. 7 South Carolina, 14-6, on Saturday at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. The Aggies dominated the Gamecocks in Reining capturing all five available points. Emmy-Lu Marsh highlighted the event earning Most...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher getting trolled for postgame comment after Texas A&M's loss to Alabama

Jimbo Fisher’s team nearly knocked off No. 1 Alabama in back-to-back years, this time at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama held on to defeat Texas A&M 24-20. Alabama kept the Aggies in the game by turning it over 4 times and missing 2 field goals. In Bryce Young’s absence, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe fumbled twice and threw an interception. Running back Jase McClellan fumbled, too.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KCEN

Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
WACO, TX
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – The Place in Normangee

Normangee – If you’ve never been through Normangee, you’re not living outside the norm. Located a few miles off I-45 in between Dallas and Houston, this town of 772 folks moves slower than most. But right on the edge of town is The Place, which has become a popular destination for folks to eat in town.
NORMANGEE, TX

