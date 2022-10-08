Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park man arrested after punching deputy in the face, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Motorist Alert: New road project in Fleming Island begins this weekZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Red carpet event celebrates Pura Vida Spa’s grand opening of second locationZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Things to do in Clay County: Family-friendly fall festivalsDebra FineClay County, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Stories of Service: U.S. Navy establishes 'Divine Nine' program to build relationship with HBCUs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's stories of service, we're featuring the new "Divine Nine" ambassador program within the United States Navy. "Divine Nine" refers to the nine sororities and fraternities that were established by black students more than a century ago, mainly at historically black college and universities.
Twilight Wish Foundation grants the wish of a retired clown
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Henry Gagne, a resident of Harbor Chase Senior Living, has a circus party with clowns in the facility to entertain the residents. Gagne was a professional clown for many years. As he got older, it became more difficult to entertain others. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
thejaxsonmag.com
Jacksonville could become an oyster town again
Oysters were a staple of the diet of the Mocama Timucua who lived on the St. Johns River until the 18th century. Oysters are everywhere in Jacksonville and the First Coast. The slimy filter-feeders have always played a key role in our ecosystem, with each one able to cleanse 50 gallons of water a day of impurities, and for thousands of years they were an abundant food staple for those living in the region. The Mocama Timucua living around the St. Johns River mouth and nearby waterways made heavy use of the mollusks, as the vast shell middens they built up with discarded shells attest. In the 19th and 20th centuries, oysters were a cheap, prolific and comparatively easy-to-harvest food source, and oyster houses and seafood shacks could be found all across the waterfront and throughout the city’s neighborhoods.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Firehouse Subs in review at Jacksonville International Airport
The city is reviewing a permit application for Auld & White Constructors LLC to build-out the new Firehouse Subs location in Concourse C at Jacksonville International Airport at an estimated cost of $399,000. The Jacksonville Aviation Authority board voted Jan. 24 to award a lease to Host International Inc., which...
residentnews.net
History, heart and soul
San Marco Merchants Association unveils new neighborhood banners. On Wednesday, Sept. 7, the San Marco Merchants Association (SMMA) unveiled a series of new banners that will welcome residents and visitors alike to the community. Three collections, each consisting of four banners in rich, vibrant colors, will rotate on lampposts along...
News4Jax.com
Hispanic Heritage Festival
James Weldon Johnson park will host Viva La Fiesta, the Hispanic Heritage Festival once again. This year’s event will feature foods, fashion and fun from the many hispanic cultures living here in Jacksonville. Dance instruction along with other educational opportunities will be presented, as well. There will be music all day, but excitement is on another level with Fulanito headlining. It runs Oct. 15th from 4 - 9 pm. It is a free event with invitations to families and people of all cultures. www.jamesweldonjohnsonpark.org.
Beaches Oktoberfest: Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest & Annual Festival Is Back
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest, is coming back to Jacksonville Beach this weekend after a nearly three year hiatus because of the pandemic. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Thousands are expected to attend the 6th annual festival happening Friday & Saturday, October 7...
residentnews.net
Candidate Q and A – City Council District 5 Race
1) What is the number one issue you feel should be addressed by City leaders that you don’t currently see introduced by the current City Council?. Carlucci: Job opportunities. As the former President for San Marco Merchants Association, I helped bring City and business leaders together to support new economic opportunities including Publix at East San Marco – and our local businesses are benefiting. We need to continue leveraging District 5’s unique assets so that we can promote smart economic growth and development for our families and businesses.
Jacksonville Daily Record
First Coast Cookies owner traded diamonds for cookies
Biggest challenge: The job market right now and what happened after COVID. Everything else is a piece of cake. How to meet the challenges: Still figuring it out. Quote: “My vision ideally is to open up at least one (store) every year. I’m not sure if I will franchise it. But I don’t want to lose sight of what First Coast Cookies is.”
recordpatriot.com
Roman Watkins celebrates sixth birthday
Roman Ellis Watkins recently celebrated his sixth birthday. He was born Oct. 1, 2016, the son of Sam and Kahley Watkins of Jacksonville. He has two siblings, Hunter Louis, 9; and Lux Marie, 3. His grandparents are David Watkins and Debbie and Mark Morris of Jacksonville, Chris Watkins of Woodson, and Brad Boes of Byron. His great-grandparents are Raymond and Beverly Watkins of Scottville.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Duval-St. Johns county line to run through Publix
Pick up the lettuce in Duval County and the milk in St. Johns. The checkout lanes could be in both. Same store, different counties. That’s because the county line runs through the center of the proposed new Nocatee West Publix. St. Johns County and Jacksonville, which is consolidated in...
Veterans turned teachers: a new UNF program working to aid in the Florida teacher shortage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida (UNF) is rolling out a new ‘Veteran to Teachers’ program. It was inspired by Governor Ron DeSantis’s initiative to hire more veterans to fill the teacher shortage gap. “They have life experience that really cannot be matched,” John...
residentnews.net
Community First Igloo promises to be ‘the coolest place in Jacksonville’
The promise of Jacksonville becoming a world-class destination for ice sports will soon be realized with the anticipated opening of the Community First Igloo in the Fall, according to Jacksonville Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. The Prescott Group, owners of the 38-acre property known as San Marco East Plaza (SMEP) sold the Jacksonville Ice & Sportsplex at I-95 and Emerson St. to an affiliate of the Jacksonville Icemen hockey team in March 2021.
News4Jax.com
Beaches Oktoberfest returns Friday after 3-year pandemic pause
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s largest Oktoberfest returns Friday after a three-year hiatus. The Jacksonville Beach tradition was put on pause because of the pandemic. Charles Wagoner Jr., the President and Founder of 904 Happy Hour, said the hope had been to bring it back last...
floridapolitics.com
Big donors give lift to Lakesha Burton in Jax Sheriff race
Political committee cash keeps coming in for Democrat in Special Election. Democrat Lakesha Burton still has fundraising ground to make up in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s race, but all indications are that her major donors are staying the course. Burton’s supportive political committee Make Every Voice Count raised $204,000 between...
News4Jax.com
Traffic concerns spotlight discussion with members of Grand Park community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Grand Park community had a chance Thursday evening to meet with their new city council representative. The invitation was simple — bring your questions and concerns. The focus turned out to be traffic and slowing drivers down. The meeting at the Johnnie...
Construction project around TIAA Bank Field near completion
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ongoing construction and a new traffic pattern around TIAA Bank Field has affected many who travel through the area and to Jacksonville Jaguars football games over the last year, but the end is near. The city says the project is expected to be mostly completed by...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Baptist Health names new president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital
The leader of a children’s hospital in New York will be the next president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville, Baptist Health announced Oct. 7. Starting in January, Allegra Jaros will succeed the retired Michael Aubin, who served as president from January 2011 to Oct. 3. Since 2014,...
News4Jax.com
How to save and make money while consignment shopping
Amber Fuchs, owner/ founder of YOLO Luxury and Amber’s Turn joined us to chat about all things consignment. As a retail veteran and value lover, she knows how to find a good deal - and gives us her insider tips on how to best navigate consignment!. YOLO Luxury Consignment...
Clay County school board member submits documents for removal of library books
Clay County parents have submitted more than 2,400 pages of documents citing issues with books they believe need to be banned from district schools. A committee created by the district will meet next week to begin a review of the books that are being challenged by parents for removal. The number of books being challenged has not been released, but the district says the amount of documentation included with the books totals more than 2,000 pages. This includes several pages of excerpts from the books and the reasons given for removal.
