Boston, MA

Student Athlete Is First Girl to Score TD in Brockton Varsity Football Game

A young Massachusetts athlete made history this weekend when she became the first girl to score a touchdown for Brockton High School. Senior Mckenzie Quinn, No. 89 for the Brockton Boxers, is the first to play varsity football in the team's 125-year history. Her teammates celebrated her scoring play Friday.
3 arrested after fights break out near Massachusetts football game

BOSTON — Three people were arrested for disorderly behavior in the area of Carter Playground near Columbus Avenue in Boston near Northeastern University. Dozens of police officers surrounded the sprawling playground in Boston's South End around 6:20 p.m. Friday. Boston police said there was no immediate word of any...
2 injured in rollover crash in Boston

BOSTON — Two people were injured Monday night in a rollover crash in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Three vehicles were involved in the crash at 11 p.m. on Southampton Street, officials said. Two people were taken to a local hospital, according to Boston EMS. The cause of the...
14-year-old shot to death in Egleston Square; second teen also injured

Boston Police report that two teens were shot in the rear of 2990 Washington St., near Cobden Street, around 12:15 p.m. One, 14, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The second teen, also taken to a local hospital, is expected to survive. Live Boston reports the less injured teen...
Person Stabbed in Franklin Park, Boston Police Say

The Boston Police Department is investigating a stabbing Tuesday night in Franklin Park. The attack happened on Playstead Road in Roxbury. Police were called around 8:50 p.m. Authorities have not given any information about who was stabbed. The victim was taken to an area hospital, and that person's condition was not known to police.
Man Shot on Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale Sunday

On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 23:10 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18, as well as the K-9 Unit responded to a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot in the area of 428 Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. Upon arrival, first...
Police investigating after 2 people shot in broad daylight in Boston

BOSTON — Police in Boston have launched an investigation after two people were shot in broad daylight on Monday afternoon. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 2990 Washington Street in city’s Roxbury section found a pair of gunshot victims at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.
One person sent to hospital after Dorchester stabbing

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing in Dorchester sent one person to the hospital. Boston police said that the victim was stabbed in the arm on Gallivan Boulevard near Hutchenson Street Saturday morning. No arrests have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not...
Downtown Boston Steakhouse That Closed During the Pandemic Set to Reopen

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A steakhouse in downtown Boston that has been shuttered since the start of the pandemic is planning to open back up. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com website, Boston Chops in Downtown Crossing is looking to open back up, with the listing from Boston Urban Hospitality saying that "Our Downtown Crossing location of Boston Chops, is looking to reopen after being closed since 2020....Boston Chops Downtown features 3 private event spaces, a large main dining room, and a beautiful bar." The listing also mentions that the restaurant plans to be open for dinner from five to seven nights a week, "based on Theatre and Private Event business."
Third Suspect Arrested in Deadly Shooting Outside Fall River Bar

A third person has been arrested in connection with a fight outside a Fall River, Massachusetts bar that ended in a deadly shooting over the weekend. Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight on Sunday for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.
