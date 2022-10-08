Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
‘Evicted’ exhibit in Somerville highlights housing crisis, cannabis lawsThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Festive & Fun Doggy Halloween Event Will Raise Money For Local Dog ParkDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
UMass cricket team robbed during practice in Dorchester Monday, police say
A University of Massachusetts cricket team was the victim of a reported armed robbery during their Monday evening practice at a park in Dorchester. Authorities did not specify which University of Massachusetts campus the cricket team was from. Kenneth Velasquez Garcia, 18, of Dorchester, was arrested in connection with the...
nbcboston.com
Student Athlete Is First Girl to Score TD in Brockton Varsity Football Game
A young Massachusetts athlete made history this weekend when she became the first girl to score a touchdown for Brockton High School. Senior Mckenzie Quinn, No. 89 for the Brockton Boxers, is the first to play varsity football in the team's 125-year history. Her teammates celebrated her scoring play Friday.
WCVB
3 arrested after fights break out near Massachusetts football game
BOSTON — Three people were arrested for disorderly behavior in the area of Carter Playground near Columbus Avenue in Boston near Northeastern University. Dozens of police officers surrounded the sprawling playground in Boston's South End around 6:20 p.m. Friday. Boston police said there was no immediate word of any...
WCVB
2 injured in rollover crash in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were injured Monday night in a rollover crash in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston. Three vehicles were involved in the crash at 11 p.m. on Southampton Street, officials said. Two people were taken to a local hospital, according to Boston EMS. The cause of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police investigating after 2 people wounded in daytime shootings in Boston
BOSTON — Police in Boston have launched an investigation after two people were wounded in daytime shootings on Monday. Officers responding to a report of a shot spotter activation in the area of 2990 Washington Street in city’s Roxbury section around 12 p.m. found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
universalhub.com
14-year-old shot to death in Egleston Square; second teen also injured
Boston Police report that two teens were shot in the rear of 2990 Washington St., near Cobden Street, around 12:15 p.m. One, 14, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The second teen, also taken to a local hospital, is expected to survive. Live Boston reports the less injured teen...
WCVB
Police investigate morning shooting in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a morning shooting in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. The shooting happened at about 6:30 a.m. Monday on Arcola Street. Detectives say the victim is an adult male. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said no arrests...
nbcboston.com
Person Stabbed in Franklin Park, Boston Police Say
The Boston Police Department is investigating a stabbing Tuesday night in Franklin Park. The attack happened on Playstead Road in Roxbury. Police were called around 8:50 p.m. Authorities have not given any information about who was stabbed. The victim was taken to an area hospital, and that person's condition was not known to police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lyonel Williams, of Worcester, arraigned on firearm charges in Roxbury shooting
A Worcester man was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arraigned in Roxbury Boston Municipal Court Tuesday on charges in connection with a September shooting that left an unidentified person wounded, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. Lyonel Williams, 39, was charged with illegal...
whdh.com
Student charged with shooting classmate outside Dorchester high school to appear in court
BOSTON (WHDH) - The 17-year-old student charged with shooting a teenage classmate outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester last week is set to appear in court Tuesday. The suspect is being held without bail pending Tuesday’s hearing. The suspect is currently facing charges that include Armed Assault...
String of car break-ins leads vehicle owner to sleeping suspect at Mass & Cass
Boston – A string of break-ins at Mass Ave and Melnea Cass lead a business owner to an unexpected find through the shattered window of his vehicle. Gerry DiPierro, owner of DiPierro Construction, told Boston 25 News he was stunned to see a man sound asleep in the passenger seat of his company van.
liveboston617.org
Man Shot on Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale Sunday
On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at approximately 23:10 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18, as well as the K-9 Unit responded to a 911 call reporting that a person had been shot in the area of 428 Hyde Park Avenue in Roslindale. Upon arrival, first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boston 25 News
Police investigating after 2 people shot in broad daylight in Boston
BOSTON — Police in Boston have launched an investigation after two people were shot in broad daylight on Monday afternoon. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 2990 Washington Street in city’s Roxbury section found a pair of gunshot victims at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.
Rollover crash in Boston shuts down ramp from Expressway to Mass. Pike
BOSTON — Officials are warning of delays during the Monday morning commute following a rollover crash in Boston on a ramp that carries traffic from the Expressway to the Massachusetts Turnpike. The crash happened on the ramp from the northbound side of the Expressway near the tunnel that leads...
These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
liveboston617.org
BREAKING: Brazen Daylight Double Shooting Leaves 14-Year-Old Boy Dead and Another Juvenile Victim Hospitalized
On Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 12:18 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to Districts B-2, E-13 and the Gang Unit responded to a shotspotter activation and multiple 911 calls reporting that a person had been shot near 2990 Washington Street. Upon arrival, Officers and EMTs located...
whdh.com
One person sent to hospital after Dorchester stabbing
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A stabbing in Dorchester sent one person to the hospital. Boston police said that the victim was stabbed in the arm on Gallivan Boulevard near Hutchenson Street Saturday morning. No arrests have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not...
nbcboston.com
Downtown Boston Steakhouse That Closed During the Pandemic Set to Reopen
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A steakhouse in downtown Boston that has been shuttered since the start of the pandemic is planning to open back up. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com website, Boston Chops in Downtown Crossing is looking to open back up, with the listing from Boston Urban Hospitality saying that "Our Downtown Crossing location of Boston Chops, is looking to reopen after being closed since 2020....Boston Chops Downtown features 3 private event spaces, a large main dining room, and a beautiful bar." The listing also mentions that the restaurant plans to be open for dinner from five to seven nights a week, "based on Theatre and Private Event business."
nbcboston.com
Third Suspect Arrested in Deadly Shooting Outside Fall River Bar
A third person has been arrested in connection with a fight outside a Fall River, Massachusetts bar that ended in a deadly shooting over the weekend. Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight on Sunday for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.
New video shows moment dump truck overturned, spilling load of gravel on ramp to Mass. Pike
BOSTON — Newly released video shows the moment a dump truck overturned and spilled a load of gravel on a ramp that carries traffic from the Expressway to the Massachusetts Turnpike on Monday morning. The truck was driving on the ramp from the northbound side of Interstate 93 near...
Comments / 1