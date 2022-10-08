ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote Now: Week 8 Best Play of the Week

By Nick Dugan, Slater Teague
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time to pick the Best Play of the Week!

Watch the plays above and vote in the poll below.

Here are the contenders in this week’s poll:

  • Play #1: Tennessee High’s Logan Tudor swoops in to intercept a Falcon pass and returns it for a score.
  • Play #2: Greeneville’s Carson Quillen seals a road win over Oak Ridge with a Pick-6.
  • Play #3: Virginia High’s Conner Davidson takes a fourth-quarter kickoff past Honaker for a touchdown.
Final Scores & Highlights: Week 8 high school football games

Voting will remain open through noon Monday with a limit of one vote per hour.

The winner will be revealed on News Channel 11 at 4 and 11 p.m. and on WJHL.com.

Follow us each Friday night as we track high school football teams as they battle it out on the gridiron. Find LIVE scores and more at Touchdown Friday Night .

