ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Hannity Stuns Herschel Walker by Pressing Him on Abortion

Barely two hours after The Daily Beast broke the news that Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the vehemently anti-abortion rights Senate candidate appeared on Fox News’ Hannity for what he thought would be an easy denial. It didn’t go exactly as planned. Sean...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Herschel Walker is a ridiculous person — but his ex is a typical abortion patient

No one has accused former NFL player Herschel Walker — Donald Trump's hand-picked GOP Senate nominee in Georgia — of being a nimble candidate or running a strong campaign. But even by Walker's standards, it was a major fumble to claim he didn't know a woman whose abortion he allegedly paid for in 2009. That's because, as Roger Sollenberger of the Daily Beast (and formerly of Salon) reported in a follow-up to his original story on the abortion scandal, the woman in question is also the mother of one of Walker's kids.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
TheDailyBeast

CNN Pundit Shrugs Off Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Because ‘There's Too Much at Stake’

CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Wednesday declared that he was unbothered about revelations that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, claiming “there’s too much at stake” for Republicans.In the wake of The Daily Beast reporting that Walker—who is running on an extreme anti-abortion platform—urged his former girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then paid for it, conservative lawmakers, officials, and media figures have all rallied around the ex-football hero.Right-wing talk radio host Dana Loesch, for instance, made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that despite her anti-abortion principles, she doesn’t care that Walker paid...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Who is Christian Walker, the son of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker?

Christian Walker, the 23-year-old son of Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, has built a following as a conservative social media influencer after two years of creating videos in which he bashes liberals, feminists, abortion rights advocates, racial justice protesters, those celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month and more -- often while waiting in a Starbucks drive-through line.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Election State#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Abortions#Cnn#Wgxa#Georgia Senate#The New York Times#Republican#The Daily Beast
Axios

Republicans double down on Herschel Walker

Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
GEORGIA STATE
KTVZ

5 things to know for Oct. 10: Ukraine, Hurricane Ian, Venezuela, Griner & Whelan, NFL

Today is Columbus Day, one of the most inconsistently celebrated holidays in the US. For some, the day marks Christopher Columbus’ first voyage to America. But in more than 100 US cities, the day is recognized as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Either way, it’s a federal holiday, so many will have the day off from work, and places like post offices and banks will be closed.
NFL
KTVZ

DeSantis-Crist debate rescheduled for later this month after Hurricane Ian postponement

The Florida gubernatorial debate, postponed due to Hurricane Ian, has been rescheduled for October 24, the host station announced Monday. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and his Democratic rival, former US Rep. Charlie Crist, were originally scheduled to debate in Fort Pierce on Wednesday. However, the event hosted by WPEC CBS 12 was delayed as DeSantis and the state have focused on the aftermath of Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KTVZ

Nikki Finke, sharp-tongued Hollywood columnist, dies at 68

NEW YORK (AP) — Nikki Finke, the veteran reporter who became one of Hollywood’s top journalists as founder of the entertainment trade website Deadline.com, has died. She was 68. Deadline reports that Finke died Sunday in Boca Raton, Florida, after a prolonged illness. Finke’s sharp-tongued tenacity made her the most-feared columnist in show business. A famously reclusive blogger, Finke began writing LA Weekly’s “Deadline Hollywood” column in 2002 and made it essential reading for gossip and trade news. Four years later, she launched Deadline Hollywood Daily as a website. Blogging at Deadline.com, Finke made a pugnacious media empire of scoops and gossip, renowned for her “live-snarking” award shows and story updates that blared “TOLDJA!” when one of her earlier exclusives proved accurate.
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy