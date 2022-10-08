No one has accused former NFL player Herschel Walker — Donald Trump's hand-picked GOP Senate nominee in Georgia — of being a nimble candidate or running a strong campaign. But even by Walker's standards, it was a major fumble to claim he didn't know a woman whose abortion he allegedly paid for in 2009. That's because, as Roger Sollenberger of the Daily Beast (and formerly of Salon) reported in a follow-up to his original story on the abortion scandal, the woman in question is also the mother of one of Walker's kids.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO