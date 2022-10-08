Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Gehlen Catholic moves to 6-1 with blowout win over MMCRU
LE MARS, Iowa — Gehlen Catholic defeated MMCRU 60-20 in Week 7. The Jays improve to 6-1 on the season.
siouxlandnews.com
Musketeers banner night spoiled by Des Moines
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — On the Sioux City Musketeers' triumphant return to the Tyson Event Center, on a night where the crowd saw the 2022 Clark Cup championship banner raised to the rafters, the Des Moines Buccaneers came to town and spoiled the reception for the Musketeer faithful. After...
siouxcountyradio.com
Defenders Post High Scoring Victory in Yankton
After falling behind 9-0 in the first quarter, the Dordt University football team scored the next 21 and went on to a 44-29 win in a rare Friday night GPAC football game last night in Yankton. The Defenders led 35-16 early in the second half but Mount Marty rallied. The Lancers got within 35-29 early in the 4th quarter before Dordt put the game away.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's indoor tennis center planning $2 million expansion
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — First Serve is Siouxland's first and only indoor tennis facility, first built in 2019. It's already in need of expansion due to the demand for the sport and time on the court. "We thought that's gonna be down the road. We could not believe...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center cover crop shed in heavy use
SIOUX CENTER—The new cover crop storage shed at Farmers Cooperative Society in Sioux Center became operational just in time for the company’s busy harvest season. The facility, located at the cooperative’s campus at 317 Third St. NW in the Sioux County community, was ready to go in early August and has been in use about every day since.
Sioux City Journal
Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board
SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Man Injured In Friday Afternoon Collision
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City man was taken to the hospital as a result of a two-vehicle collision at an Orange City intersection. Orange City Police say the mishap occurred around 3:30 Friday afternoon (October 8, 2022) at the intersection of Delaware Avenue Southwest and 5th Street Southwest in Orange City.
Watch Chicken Literally Cross The Road in Sioux Falls
Sometimes stories around Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire just write themselves. You really cannot make this stuff up!. It was an eventful Sunday morning in downtown Sioux Falls. Last week, some of my friends from college came to visit Sioux Falls. Yesterday, I was driving them to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport for their flight home when I noticed a small creature crossing the street. My friend Dalton captured this comedic moment.
kynt1450.com
Pathways Executive Director Honored by First Dakota
To celebrate their 150th anniversary, First Dakota National Bank have been giving away Ford-F150 trucks to outstanding citizens in South Dakota. During halftime of the Mount Marty football game Friday night, they did it again. This time the recipient was Yankton community member and Pathways Shelter for the Homeless Executive...
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
kelo.com
Hunger starting to encroach on South Dakota students
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Hunger is on the rise for South Dakota school children. A federal program that provided free meals to all American schoolchildren during COVID-19 has ended, causing more students than usual to go hungry in South Dakota schools. Many families, already enduring inflation, are having...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux City Impacted As Tyson Moves Corporate Employees
Sioux City, Iowa — Tyson foods has announced plans to move all of its corporate employees from Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, Chicago and Downers Grove, Illinois to its world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. That could impact as many as 550 Tyson employees in the Sioux City area. Those employees...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center Warrior Closet starts at school
SIOUX CENTER—Starting at a new school can be intimidating for students as they learn the layout of the school and try to fit in with peers. Seventeen-year-old Sioux Center High School senior Camryn Pottebaum wanted to help new students or students in need have ready access to Sioux Center Warrior-themed clothes so that they could feel more like a part of the community. So, she launched the Warrior Closet on Sept. 16.
Sioux City Journal
Sunday night blaze in Le Mars apartment building deemed accident
LE MARS, Iowa -- Improperly discarded smoking material was the probable cause of a fire that severely damaged an apartment building, Sunday night, in Le Mars. At around 11:56 p.m., Le Mars Fire - Rescue was called to an apartment building owned by Fred and Pete Zenk, of Le Mars. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire on the south exterior side of the building, located at 1070 Seventh Ave., S.E.
kiwaradio.com
South Dakota Man Eludes Deputy
Rock Rapids, Iowa — A Harrisburg, South Dakota man was arrested after leading a Lyon County Deputy on a chase through the countryside on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office with the county clerk of court, one of their deputies states he was sitting just north of the intersection of 210th Street (Also known as A34) and Highway 75, six miles south of Rock Rapids. He says that at about 1:15 a.m. a vehicle came into view south of the deputy’s location. The deputy activated the radar, which said the vehicle was traveling at 91 miles per hour. After the vehicle went by the deputy began to attempt to make a traffic stop with his lights and siren, but he says the vehicle did not make any attempt to stop, traveling onto Garfield Avenue, and through a stop sign at 160th Street. He says at Highway 9 the vehicle turned westbound and continued until it came to a rest just west of Elmwood Avenue, two miles east of Lester.
siouxfalls.business
Indoor play place opens this weekend
Tea Play Place, an indoor space for children to play and parents to relax, is opening Sunday. The play space follows a nationwide trend of “play cafes,” connecting a coffee shop for parents and caregivers with an indoor playground created for toddlers and infants. It’s located at 910 N. Main Ave. in Tea in a renovated child care center.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Fire Rescue kicks off Fire Prevention Week
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — If you're watching or reading this from home, take a look around to find where your smoke alarm is right now. Sioux City Fire Rescue is participating in Fire Prevention Week, making sure everyone is aware of preventive measures they can do to ensure they are ready if something were to happen.
siouxlandnews.com
Family, friends gather to search for missing Sioux City woman, Brenda Payer
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Call to Action Search meeting was held earlier Friday at the Urban Native Community Center to find a missing Sioux City woman. Family, friends, and the community surrounding Brenda Jean Payer were all in attendance to plea for her return and create a plan to group in the community and pass out missing poster signs around the city.
kscj.com
MORE STREET WORK BEGINS MONDAY IN SIOUX CITY
THERE’S ANOTHER STREET CLOSING STARTING THIS (MONDAY) MORNING IN SIOUX CITY JUST NORTH OF DOWNTOWN. JACKSON STREET WILL BE CLOSED BETWEEN 11TH STREET AND 12TH STREET FOR UTILITY REPAIRS. THIS CLOSURE IS ANTICIPATED TO LAST THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON, OCTOBER 14TH. ACCESS TO DRIVEWAYS WILL BE MAINTAINED AND A DETOUR...
Siouxland community reacts to Tyson Foods announcement
Community leaders react as Tyson Foods announced plans to relocate its Dakota Dunes corporate office to its world headquarters in Arkansas.
