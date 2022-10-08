Bullitt East football's Ryan Still started Friday with a 94-yard kick return on the first play, but the Chargers still struggled to put away Fern Creek. Tied at seven at the half, the Tigers looked on their way to snapping their two-game losing streak to Bullitt East. It would take a pair of Travis Egan touchdown runs and a game-clenching safety for Bullitt East to prevail 23-7. The Tigers dropped to 3-5 but held Bullitt East...

MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO