KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Football Fever: Week 7 scores

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week seven and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Lancaster 55 at Tyler 9- FINAL North Mesquite 14 at Lufkin 28- FINAL Chapel Hill 62 at Jacksonville 21- FINAL Pine Tree 31 at Whitehouse […]
The Courier Journal

KHSAA football roundup: How Bullitt East, Central, Male and North Oldham won in Week 8

Bullitt East football's Ryan Still started Friday with a 94-yard kick return on the first play, but the Chargers still struggled to put away Fern Creek. Tied at seven at the half, the Tigers looked on their way to snapping their two-game losing streak to Bullitt East. It would take a pair of Travis Egan touchdown runs and a game-clenching safety for Bullitt East to prevail 23-7. The Tigers dropped to 3-5 but held Bullitt East...
