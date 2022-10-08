Read full article on original website
Related
Friday Football Fever: Week 7 scores
EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in week seven and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Lancaster 55 at Tyler 9- FINAL North Mesquite 14 at Lufkin 28- FINAL Chapel Hill 62 at Jacksonville 21- FINAL Pine Tree 31 at Whitehouse […]
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Results from Friday night and looking ahead to Week 8
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Seven weeks of the high school football season are nearly in the books — the Northwest Classic is up on Saturday — and things are coming more and more into focus. There are eight unbeatens left in the area — Bartram Trail, Bradford, Brunswick,...
Here's what we learned from Week 8 of Augusta-area high school football action
Augusta-area football regions are beginning to take shape as contenders are revealing themselves. That theme held true during Week 8 of high school football in Augusta. Now there's enough data in the regions for teams to figure out a path to the coveted state playoff spots. ...
Vote: Greater Savannah area High School Football Player of the Week
There were some big games in Week 8 of the high school football season in the Greater Savannah area as Benedictine dominated to knock off previously undefeated Burke County, while Johnson played Savannah Christian tough in a 14-6 loss to the Raiders. Here are some of the top individual performances...
RELATED PEOPLE
KHSAA football roundup: How Bullitt East, Central, Male and North Oldham won in Week 8
Bullitt East football's Ryan Still started Friday with a 94-yard kick return on the first play, but the Chargers still struggled to put away Fern Creek. Tied at seven at the half, the Tigers looked on their way to snapping their two-game losing streak to Bullitt East. It would take a pair of Travis Egan touchdown runs and a game-clenching safety for Bullitt East to prevail 23-7. The Tigers dropped to 3-5 but held Bullitt East...
Comments / 0